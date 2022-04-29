Sleeping Bag Deals: Up to 50% off Professional Camping Bags

If you’re looking for the best sleeping bags to take with you on vacation this summer, there are some amazing sleeping bag deals going on at REI right now. With some big savings available on some great sleeping bags, you’re sure of a comfy night’s sleep without having to worry about breaking the bank. Read on while we take you through the pick of the deals.

Mountainsmith Antero 35 Sleeping Bag — $90, was $120

The Mountainsmith Antero 35 Sleeping Bag is an ideal fit for one person who prefers the mummy bag style of sleeping. Aimed at those who might toss and turn, it has a relaxed-fit with its synthetic fibers providing you with lightweight and compressible warmth. It offers insulation even when it’s damp so it can handle a lot of scenarios. Made from a durable ripstop polyester shell, it has a soft polyester taffeta lining for added comfort, along with an adjustable hood to keep your head warm at all times. Elsewhere, you get a contoured footboy so your feet can relax while you snooze. Also, it has a right-handed 2-way side zipper for ventilation, full-length draft tube to keep cold air from seeping in, and external hang loops for keeping it safe throughout the waking hours.

Mountainsmith Redcloud 20-Degree Sleeping Bag — $105, was $140

The Mountainsmith Redcloud 20-Degree Sleeping Bag is another mummy shaped bag that allows you to move around a bit while still staying nice and warm. Its Mountainloft Hollowfibre insulation traps that while neck and side zip baffles keep you secure and snug. The body is 75-denier polyester with a 50-denier polyester taffeta liner, while a locking zipper keeps you safe. Able to fit sleepers up to 6 foot 4 inches, it should suit the majority of avid campers and travelers.

Selk Bag Original 6G Wearable Sleeping Bag — $120, was $170

If you love to be as snug as a kid in a snowsuit, you need the Selk Bag Original 6G Wearable Sleeping Bag. Made for mobility and warmth, you wear it like an all-in-one suit, meaning you’ll never get cold. It has zip-off booties that are reinforced with durable nylon. That way, you can wear your own shoes when active or choose to pull them back on when you want to go to sleep. The suit also has elastic no-hassle hand openings so you can easily pull them out any time you need to. Other useful features include being able to store small essentials via the kangaroo pocket, side-entry pocket, or cargo pockets. Leg vents mean you can keep your temperature just as you like it, so you’re constantly snug but never too hot.

Ust Monarch Sleeping Bag — $137, was $275

Designed to utilize a metamorphosing wing system so as to enhance your sleeping experience, the Ust Monarch sleeping bag is keen to be super comfy. It has a patented wing system that includes detachable wings on each side to create a dynamic temperature comfort range from 17 to 37 Fahrenheit. Its side wings fold forward for extra warmth and you can fold them back for more padding. Each of the wings also has a pocket for stuffing the wing into itself to create a comfier camp pillow any time you don’t need it for warmth. Elsewhere, you also get a pillow sleeve inside the hood to hold a pillow, while it’s simple to add attachments, or use the zippered front pocket to keep things safe. An overstuffed footbox keeps your feet happy while giving you the option of unzipping for more cooling ventilation.

