The Roof Space 4 rooftop tent sets up in just 60 seconds with room for six

Four-person tents are the pinnacle of design for many of the best rooftop tent makers. As further proof that the RTT market is heating up yet again, Germany’s Roof Space just unveiled its flagship Roof Space 4 — a family-friendly shelter with a surprising trick up its sleeve.

The Roof Space 4 builds on the company’s entry-level Roof Space 2 by offering much more room. The company claims the most floor space of any such tent on the market, including a very generous 44.1 square feet of sleep space. That’s larger than a California King mattress. While it claims to sleep up to six, that’s probably overly optimistic (as is typical for most tent manufacturers), but it’s more than enough space for a family of four and even a dog or two. Like its predecessor, it also boasts a panoramic terrace — two in fact! — for enjoying the views from whatever epic campsite you happen to be at.

What truly sets the Roof Space 4 apart — the feature that gives it its surprisingly airy feel — is the head space. Thanks to its unique book-like opening design, the dome-style tent boasts a peak height of more than 51 inches, just edging out its closest competitors, the Roofnest Condor 2 XL and iKamper Skycamp 3.0.

Recommended Videos

What’s more, it takes just 30 seconds for one person to set up. The video below illustrates just how easy it is to make camp in less than a minute, while the breakdown process can be tackled in two to three minutes, tops.

We’re hard-pressed to find much of anything to complain about. But, if there’s one thing that stands out, it’s the weight. The Roof Space 4 tips the scales at just under 200 pounds. That’s surprisingly hefty, especially compared to the 180-pound Condor 2 XL and even lighter 165-pound Skycamp 3.0. It is, however, designed for larger vehicles that are likely to have a higher dynamic load capacity anyway, so that’s unlikely to be an issue for most buyers.

The Roof Space 4 stickers at $4,599, but early bird pre-order customers score a 10% discount. For a slightly smaller more affordable alternative with plenty of room for two, check out the Roof Space 2.

Shop Now