 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

Roof Space 2 is a spacious two-person rooftop tent with a panoramic 270° terrace

Complete with a convertible "terrace" and a design small enough to fit almost any vehicle on the market

By
roof space 2 rooftop tent unfolded hero
https://roofspace.com/products/roof-space-2 / Roof Space

Rooftop tent makers are working damned hard these days to differentiate their RTTs in an increasingly crowded market. Germany’s Roof Space has found a few clever ways to do just that with its unique Roof Space 2, now available for the first time in the US market.

Roof Space 2 rooftop tent mounted on a small Subaru driving through the desert.
Roof Space

The company touts the Roof Space 2 as a deft blend of hard- and softshell tents, offering a 30-second, one-handed setup, but the mounting footprint and interior roominess of a traditional soft-sided RTT. The lightweight design and ultra-compact dimensions make it small enough to fit almost any vehicle, down to and including a Mini Cooper (!). Inside, it’s spacious enough to sleep two adults and one child or a dog comfortably.

Roof Space 2 rooftop tent in "Panorama Mode."
https://roofspace.com/products/roof-space-2 / Roof Space

One feature that truly sets Roof Space 2 apart from even the best rooftop tents is the brand’s clever Panorama Mode. In this configuration, the front third of the tent opens up completely to convert into an ad-hoc “terrace,” offering 270-degree panoramic views of whatever amazing landscape you happen to find yourself in. Think of it as the private rooftop balcony you never knew your camping setup needed.

Recommended Videos

The Roof Space 2 starts at $3,499.99, including all the essentials to get you going straight out of the box: A case, a foam camping mattress, an anti-condensation mat, a telescoping ladder, all mounting hardware, and, of course, the rooftop tent itself. Optional accessories — an awning, a mosquito net, and base annexes — are available separately. Roof Space will also launch the Roof Space 4 this year with, what the company claims to be the largest sleeping area of any hardshell tent on the market today.

Shop Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Mike Richard
Mike Richard
Contributor
Mike Richard has traveled the world since 2008. He's kayaked in Antarctica, tracked endangered African wild dogs in South…
Pitch up in the best motorcycle tents for camping with your two-wheeler
There's nothing like cruising a backcountry road at sunset, wind in your hair, George Thorogood in your ear, and a few bugs in your teeth.
Wingman-of-the-Road Goose Motorcycle Camping System lake feature

After a few long years of pandemic-fueled "lockup," more and more of us are finally getting back to road-tripping. For some, that means camping across the country in an RV; for others, adventure awaits on the back of a two-wheeler (be it pedal or gas-powered). If you fall into the latter camp, we get it. There's nothing like the excitement of cruising down some backcountry road at sunset with the wind in your hair, George Thorogood in your ear, and a few bugs in your teeth.

If you're planning an extended trip, then you'll be looking to overnight along the way. If an ordinary roadside motel just won’t do, maybe you need a more adventurous alternative. Here are our picks for the best motorcycle tents for camping with your two-wheeler along the way in 2023.
Lone Rider MotoTent V2
Best motorcycle tent overall

Read more
The 6 Best Small Two-Person Tents of 2022
A man and a woman camping on a Gossamer Gear The Two tent.

This roundup of small, two-person tents is all about packability. Whether you’re looking to reduce your overall pack size or just free up space for some additional creature comforts, these tents will do the trick. Some of these tents are freestanding and some are not. Freestanding tents are pitched using included tent poles. If you’re really looking to save space (and weight), consider buying a tent that pairs with your trekking poles for setup.

Another consideration when choosing a tent is the durability of the material. Ripstop nylon comes in different deniers (10, 20, 30, etc.) and the higher the number the stronger the fabric -- but also the heavier it is. You might want two doors, or maybe one is fine. Again, the choice comes down to weight vs. convenience. But whether you’re looking to spend a night sleeping under the stars or you have a longer backpacking trip coming up, one of these tents is sure to be a great addition to your pack. And once you've got your tent sorted out you might want to check out the best sleeping bags for camping.
Big Agnes Copper Spur HV UL2

Read more
The 7 Best Rooftop Tents That Every Seasoned Car Camper Must Have
Smittybilty rooftop tent

best of

Rooftop tents have become ubiquitous thanks to their unique and convenient design. They are the smartest, most comfortable alternative for those who can’t afford ultra-light travel trailers but don’t want to buy and use traditional tents. Rooftop tents are easy to set up, too. They mount to your car’s roof (rooftop tents require a factory or aftermarket roof rack). Just fold your tent open and head to bed.

Read more