Roof Space 2 is a spacious two-person rooftop tent with a panoramic 270° terrace

Rooftop tent makers are working damned hard these days to differentiate their RTTs in an increasingly crowded market. Germany’s Roof Space has found a few clever ways to do just that with its unique Roof Space 2, now available for the first time in the US market.

The company touts the Roof Space 2 as a deft blend of hard- and softshell tents, offering a 30-second, one-handed setup, but the mounting footprint and interior roominess of a traditional soft-sided RTT. The lightweight design and ultra-compact dimensions make it small enough to fit almost any vehicle, down to and including a Mini Cooper (!). Inside, it’s spacious enough to sleep two adults and one child or a dog comfortably.

One feature that truly sets Roof Space 2 apart from even the best rooftop tents is the brand’s clever Panorama Mode. In this configuration, the front third of the tent opens up completely to convert into an ad-hoc “terrace,” offering 270-degree panoramic views of whatever amazing landscape you happen to find yourself in. Think of it as the private rooftop balcony you never knew your camping setup needed.

The Roof Space 2 starts at $3,499.99, including all the essentials to get you going straight out of the box: A case, a foam camping mattress, an anti-condensation mat, a telescoping ladder, all mounting hardware, and, of course, the rooftop tent itself. Optional accessories — an awning, a mosquito net, and base annexes — are available separately. Roof Space will also launch the Roof Space 4 this year with, what the company claims to be the largest sleeping area of any hardshell tent on the market today.

