Traeger introduces the Flatrock 2 Zone: a compact griddle for small outdoor spaces

It's time to cook in the great outdoors

By
Traeger Flatrock 2 Zone Griddle on orange background
= Traeger

Traeger Grills has added a new model to its growing griddle lineup with the release of the Flatrock 2 Zone, a space-saving follow-up to the company’s award-winning Flatrock 3 Zone. The new product brings big griddle energy in a more compact package so that smaller patios and outdoor setups can get in on high-performance griddle cooking without compromising on versatility or control. You’ll be able to make delicious, juicy burgers right in your backyard, even if you’re working with a limited amount of space.

Building on the popularity of its original three-zone model, Traeger’s latest release caters to users looking for a streamlined design that still delivers premium performance. The Flatrock 2 Zone is priced at $699 and will be available through Traeger.com and select retailers across the U.S. and Canada.

CEO Jeremy Andrus said the idea came straight from the Traeger community. “There’s a real hunger for versatile, high-quality outdoor cooking — and we knew we could deliver that in a smaller footprint,” he said.

Other standout features

  • Wind-blocking tech for full-surface cooking control (no more hot and cold spots)
  • U-shaped burners that heat evenly across the griddle
  • An EZ-Clean grease system to make cleanup a breeze
  • Two independently controlled cooking zones, which allows users to manage separate temperature areas across the griddle surface
  • A Pop-And-Lock accessory rail and folding side shelves so you can customize your setup
  • A sleek, slimmed-down size that still gives you plenty of space to cook for the whole crew

This model reflects Traeger’s ongoing push into the griddle category, a space the company entered after decades of leading the wood pellet grill market. The versatility alone makes the Flatrock 2 Zone Griddle worth your consideration if you want to hone your outdoor cooking skills this summer.

Creshonda Smith
Creshonda Smith is a seasoned writer and editor with over 10 years of experience creating compelling content across…
