The ultra-minimalist Highway Lite is the antidote to today's overbuilt and overpriced teardrops

Teardrop travel trailers were once the pinnacle of RV “purity.” But, in recent years, many of the latest models ballooned into boujee, overstuffed, and overengineered versions of their former selves. Hiker Trailers—known for its no-nonsense trailer builds—has responded to this dilemma with a pared-down teardrop trailer that’s built and priced for the Everyman. Meet The Highway Lite.

Get the low-down on Hiker Trailers’ Highway Lite teardrop travel trailer

The Highway Lite is among the Indiana/Colorado-based company’s most basic teardrop trailer builds to date. In stock form, that means a 4-foot-by-8-foot cube with an average total build weight of just 800 pounds and an overall length of just 140″ (around 11.5 feet). That makes it one of the most tow-friendly travel trailers on the market, capable of being hitched to just about anything with four wheels and a decent tow package. It all rides on a 2,200-pound torsion axle and 27-inch tires. All of these numbers translate to a more highway-friendly (as the name implies) trailer rather than the typical $50K-plus off-road-ready rigs that seem to be popping up from every Rocky-Mountain-based trailer builder these days. The entire package is wrapped in a decidedly square and most non-aerodynamic aluminum shell that’s available in more than a dozen colors.

At the rear is a full-width door that swings wide open to reveal a cavernous storage space. In stock form, Hiker provides only two floating shelves and a handful of small latching cabinets (some with pass-through capability into the cabin) for storage here. But, the entire space also sits above a deep storage cubby on the floor that’s long enough (around 94″) for larger, bulkier camping gear (think folding camp chairs, tables, a folding bike, etc.). This all sets the stage for a perfectly customizable outdoor galley kitchen setup. Add your own camp stove, a potable water container, and your favorite camp cookware and dinnerware sets, and you’re ready to roll.

Inside, it’s equally basic (we prefer “minimalist”). Without ticking any of the option boxes, owners get a stripped-down cabin. No mattress is included, so you’ll need to bring your own. In fact, the only detail keeping the interior from being a completely empty box are the two small upper cabinets for storage that are accessible from the bed or from the rear storage section. An openable screened window and a manual roof vent keep things breezy in every season, and there are a few cabin lights so you can see what you’re doing after dark.

Score your own Highway Lite travel trailer

This might seem almost absurdly stripped down, but that’s intentional. It’s designed to be a “blank slate,” allowing Hiker Trailers to keep the price way, way down. Just how low? The Highway Lite starts at $4,999 with an expected “average price in the $10,000 to $11,000 range. Ultimately, the bottom line is entirely up to you. Take it back to basics with an entry-level build and customize it as you go, or opt for Hiker Trailers to trick it out for you with most of the comforts of home. Only the sky—er, your wallet—is the limit.