Mobil 1 unveils limited-editon Autodromo timepiece to celebrate its 50th birthday

A 50th anniversary of almost any kind is something to celebrate. Be it a birthday, wedding anniversary, or employment tenure, fifty years is a long time to do anything, especially in the automotive world. So, to celebrate its own half-century mark, Mobil 1 Oil has decided it was time to give itself a company watch for all its success and efforts. But unlike the cheap, gold-plated retirement watches you see bestowed on begrudging government employees in television shows, Mobil 1 decided to create a timepiece as slick as its product.

One of the most recognized synthetic motor oil brands on the market, Mobil 1 has just announced its inaugural collaboration with Autodromo, a watch and lifestyle brand focused exclusively on its passion for driving. This partnership celebrates their mutual love for motorsports with the introduction of the Mobil 1 Edition Monoposto. A sleek limited-edition timepiece that is built to embody their dedication to high performance and precision.

The Mobil 1 Edition Monoposto brings back one of Autodromo’s most popular designs, with its glossy white dial inspired by a classic racing tachometer proudly showcasing the iconic red Pegasus emblem, a powerful symbol of speed and vigor.

Just 150 of these exclusive pieces will be made: 100 in stainless steel with a blue strap (retail value: $875.00) and 50 in gold-toned stainless steel with a black strap (retail value: $950.00).

With a 43mm stainless steel case that gives the nod back to the oversized dashboard gauges from the legendary 1950s “monopostos” or single-seater racing cars, this timepiece is designed for racing, except in this case, it is heartbeats, not racetracks. The watch features the unique Mobil 1 Pegasus dial, protected by a sapphire crystal.

At the same time, a slim, high-beat Japan-made Miyota 9039 automatic movement can be admired through the Mobil 1-branded exhibition caseback. Each watch uses handmade Italian Buffalo leather straps, replete with polished stainless roller buckles, reminiscent of the classic leather hood straps found on vintage racing cars.

“We are beyond excited to collaborate with Autodromo to create a timeless representation of performance and style for Mobil 1’s 50-year milestone,” shared Ryan Allen, Mobil 1 Brand and Partnerships Manager for North America. “This limited-edition release proudly brings the precision of the road to our wrists.”

This collaboration is part of a series of exciting partnerships as Mobil 1 commemorates its 50-year legacy, showcasing a relentless commitment to innovation, setting the bar for engine protection and performance, and igniting a passion for racing nationwide.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to revive our cherished Monoposto series alongside such an iconic name in motorsport history,” said Bradley Price, Autodromo’s founder. “Featuring the legendary Pegasus on this dial is remarkable, and it’s the first version of The Monoposto to showcase a ‘redline delete’ on the crystal, which is a significant request from our collector community. It’s truly an honor to turn this vision into reality with the Mobil 1 team. Together, this limited-edition watch celebrates our deep-rooted passion for motorsports and connects with fans and collectors worldwide.”

If you want a chance to own one of the 150 units that comprise the Monoposto collection, it is now on sale at www.autodromo.com.