 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Mobil 1 unveils limited-editon Autodromo timepiece to celebrate its 50th birthday

Mobil 1 celebrates its 50th with a limited-edition watch

By
Mobil 1 watch
Mobil 1 / Mobil 1

A 50th anniversary of almost any kind is something to celebrate. Be it a birthday, wedding anniversary, or employment tenure, fifty years is a long time to do anything, especially in the automotive world. So, to celebrate its own half-century mark, Mobil 1 Oil has decided it was time to give itself a company watch for all its success and efforts. But unlike the cheap, gold-plated retirement watches you see bestowed on begrudging government employees in television shows, Mobil 1 decided to create a timepiece as slick as its product.

One of the most recognized synthetic motor oil brands on the market, Mobil 1 has just announced its inaugural collaboration with Autodromo, a watch and lifestyle brand focused exclusively on its passion for driving. This partnership celebrates their mutual love for motorsports with the introduction of the Mobil 1 Edition Monoposto. A sleek limited-edition timepiece that is built to embody their dedication to high performance and precision.

Mobil 1 watch
Mobil 1 / Mobil 1

The Mobil 1 Edition Monoposto brings back one of Autodromo’s most popular designs, with its glossy white dial inspired by a classic racing tachometer proudly showcasing the iconic red Pegasus emblem, a powerful symbol of speed and vigor.

Recommended Videos

Just 150 of these exclusive pieces will be made: 100 in stainless steel with a blue strap (retail value: $875.00) and 50 in gold-toned stainless steel with a black strap (retail value: $950.00).

Related

With a 43mm stainless steel case that gives the nod back to the oversized dashboard gauges from the legendary 1950s “monopostos” or single-seater racing cars, this timepiece is designed for racing, except in this case, it is heartbeats, not racetracks. The watch features the unique Mobil 1 Pegasus dial, protected by a sapphire crystal.

mobil 1 watch
Mobil 1 / Mobil 1

At the same time, a slim, high-beat Japan-made Miyota 9039 automatic movement can be admired through the Mobil 1-branded exhibition caseback. Each watch uses handmade Italian Buffalo leather straps, replete with polished stainless roller buckles, reminiscent of the classic leather hood straps found on vintage racing cars.

“We are beyond excited to collaborate with Autodromo to create a timeless representation of performance and style for Mobil 1’s 50-year milestone,” shared Ryan Allen, Mobil 1 Brand and Partnerships Manager for North America. “This limited-edition release proudly brings the precision of the road to our wrists.”

This collaboration is part of a series of exciting partnerships as Mobil 1 commemorates its 50-year legacy, showcasing a relentless commitment to innovation, setting the bar for engine protection and performance, and igniting a passion for racing nationwide.

Mobil 1 watch
Mobil 1 / Mobil 1

“We’re absolutely thrilled to revive our cherished Monoposto series alongside such an iconic name in motorsport history,” said Bradley Price, Autodromo’s founder. “Featuring the legendary Pegasus on this dial is remarkable, and it’s the first version of The Monoposto to showcase a ‘redline delete’ on the crystal, which is a significant request from our collector community. It’s truly an honor to turn this vision into reality with the Mobil 1 team. Together, this limited-edition watch celebrates our deep-rooted passion for motorsports and connects with fans and collectors worldwide.”

If you want a chance to own one of the 150 units that comprise the Monoposto collection, it is now on sale at www.autodromo.com.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
Ford celebrates a 60th birthday with the 2024 Mustang GT California Special
Get set to catch a wave with the Mustang GT California Special and commemorate the 1960s
2024 Ford Mustang GT California Special convertible parked by the beach with the top down three-quarter view from the left front

Jaguar may shift to producing only battery-electric vehicles, but the Ford Motor Company has its feet planted firmly in both the EV and internal combustion engine (ICE) worlds. Ford's hugely successful Mustang Mach E SUV has captured more attention than the sporty ICE-powered Mustang for the past three years. But the gas Mustang isn't going away. To celebrate the Mustang's 60th anniversary, Ford recently announced the California Special package as a styling option for the 2024 Ford Mustang GT Premium convertible and fastback.
The California Special upgrade is a styling package that commemorates the '60s when everything California was considered cool. This package is available for ordering now.

Think blue, but in a happy way. The California Special styling package will be instantly recognizable by its bright Rave Blue accents. Ford added Rave Blue styling pops to the wheels, graphics on the side of the car, and the car's nostril intake surrounds, the air intake openings in the front grill.
The California Special package also adds color to the familiar 5.0 styling badges on the front quarter panels that identify the GT's 5.0 liter V8 engine. There's not much chance that an observer won't know any modern Mustang GT with the motor running, because of the V8 engine sound alone, but since the 5.0 accent piece is there, why not make it blue? The GT badge on the back of the car also has a special treatment with a blue outline around black letters.

Read more
Lamborghini unveils the Revuelto PHEV, a 1,001-HP replacement to the Aventador
The Revuelto continues Lamborghini's rich lineage of V12-powered hypercars, but arrives with a new plug-in hybrid powertrain
2024 Lamborghini Revuelto overhead front end angle parked in a garage with light in the back.

Lamborghini’s V12 hypercars are legendary. The lineage includes the likes of the 350 GTV, 350 GT, 500 GT, Miura, Countach, Diablo, Murcielago, and Aventador. The latter was just discontinued after 10 model years on sale. After sharing what kind of hybrid V12 powertrain the Aventador’s replacement would have and teasing the upcoming vehicle’s carbon-fiber structure, Lamborghini is finally ready to unveil the Aventador’s successor. Say hello, everyone, to the 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto.
The Revuelto is Lamborghini’s first-ever plug-in hybrid. And what a plug-in hybrid it is. Unlike Lambos of the past, the Revuelto combines a 6.5-liter V12 engine with three electric motors for a total of 1,001 horsepower. A 3.8-kWh battery pack is also included in the mix.

Previous

Read more
F1: Colapinto to join BWT Alpine F1 Team as a reserve driver for 2025
Colapinto was one of several junior drivers pulled up to F1 in 2024.
Franco Colapinto to join BWT Alpine as reserve driver for 2025.

The BWT Alpine F1 Team announced that Franco Colapinto will join as a reserve driver for the 2025 F1 season. Colapinto was one of several new drivers promoted to F1 during the 2024 season.

Colaptinto replaced Logan Sargeant, driving for the Williams Racing F1 team. His initial races for Williams were surprisingly promising, as he did well in qualifying and scored points for the team. Unfortunately, Colapinto's light didn't shine as brightly as the season proceeded.
Colapinto and Williams
Williams did not have a spot for Colapinto after the 2024 season, even though the team brought him up from F2 racing to F1. Willims and now-former Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz had come to terms for Sainz to take the second seat to team with returning Williams driver Alex Albon.

Read more