Maserati Tridente, a luxury all-electric powerboat

The question might be, Do you buy the car first or the boat?

By

A Maserati GranCabrio Folgore in the foreground with a Maserati TRIDENTE luxury all-electric power boat on Lake Maggiore.
Perhaps someone at Maserati wanted a cool boat to match their all-electric Maserati GranCabrio Folgore. Whatever the original motivation, the Italian luxury performance brand partnered with Vita Power, an electric marine technology company, to create the Maserati Tridente, the beautiful dayboat in the photos.

Maserati designed the Tridente, and Vita handled the powerboat’s marine technology. Hodgdon Yachts, a family-owned, 200-plus-year-old custom superyacht and superyacht tender boatbuilder in Maine constructed it.

Why a Maserati electric powerboat matters

Left front three-quarter view of a Maserati TRIDENTE all-electric day boat.
Maserati is committed to building only electric-powered cars in the future. Maserati and Vita Power saw an opportunity to collaborate on a project that aligns with their shared vision of uncompromised high-performance luxury transportation that does not harm the environment.

Features of the Maserati Tridente

Maserati TRIDENTE luxury all-electric powerboat at Lake Maggiore.
The Maserati Tridente is a 10.5-meter dayboat for lake and coastal cruising. Constructed of carbon fiber, the Tridente has a battery with 252 kWh of power capacity and a peak power output of 600 hp. The Trident can cruise at 25 knots and has a top speed of 40 knots. Maserati and Vita say the Trident can recharge in less than one hour, although it’s not stated if that timing is for 0-100% charging or the commonly quoted 20-80% capacity.

Open cockpit and a view of the day berth of a Maserati TRIDENTE luxury all-electric powerboat at Lake Maggiore.
The Trident’s spacious, open cockpit seats up to 10 people, including the pilot. A large sundeck aft has an adjacent bathing area with a shower and swimming ladder. The Tridente also has a forward day berth with a single head accessible from the cockpit.

Maserati has not stated whether it intends to add electric powerboat production to its lineup, and it’s a fair guess that the Tridente is a demonstration project. Because any marine project would be by commission only, it’s not out of the question that a Maserati GranCabrio Folgore owner might decide that a matching all-electric dayboat would be a wonderful acquisition.

Maserati TRIDENTE luxury all-electric powerboat crossing Lake Maggiore to a hotel on an island.
