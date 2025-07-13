 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

How Maserati’s GranTurismo Trofeo and MC20 compare on the F1 track

Spoiler: Both vehicles are a lot better than the guy in the driver's seat

By
Maserati lineup on COTA track
Maserati

Over the last few years I’ve had the honor of testing the majority of Maserati’s entire lineup. However, that testing has happened on public roads, so I couldn’t really push any of those vehicles to their limits.

That all changed a bit recently, when I was invited to COTA and given the opportunity to take many of the Italian marque’s main models out on the world-famous F1 track. My own driving ability hit its limits before the vehicles hit theirs (racing is quite hard), but I still managed to work out the major differences between certain models. Here’s how the GranTurismo Trofeo stacks up against the MC20.

Recommended Videos

Speed-wise, there wasn’t much of a difference

Side view of Maserati MC20 Cielo on COTA track
Maserati

It’s worth pointing out that both vehicles pack the same powertrain: Maserati’s frankly superb Nettuno V6 engine, though the output in the GranTurismo Trofeo is 542 horsepower, while the MC20 has 621 horsepower. In addition to the 80-ish extra ponies prancing away when you get your foot down, the MC20 is also significantly lighter than its touring counterpart.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

Despite this, I managed to get both to roughly the same top speed, which was close to 150 miles per hour. Don’t get me wrong, in the hands of a better racing driver, the MC20 will absolutely shred a GranTurismo on track. But if you’re pretty average behind the wheel, your ability will bottleneck the performance of both vehicles. As I said, I hit my limits long before either car did.

There’s variance in the brakes

Front view of Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo on COTA track
Maserati

On-track driving is about more than acceleration. If you can get aggressive on the brakes, your time will be a lot better than it otherwise would be. This is an area where I noticed a massive gap between the two performance vehicles. The MC20’s brakes could more than handle what I was putting the vehicle through. As Maserati’s “Super Sports Car” is designed with racing in mind, it’s no surprise the brakes have been buffed up in the process.

While the GranTurismo also has some sporting credentials, there seems to be a bit of acknowledgement that it will be spending a lot of time on the road, and its brakes aren’t quite as robust. The warning system wasn’t set for the track (though this can apparently be changed), so the car was letting me know that the brakes were dangerously hot pretty much every time I slapped on the anchors after a long straight. According to the folks from Maserati, this safety feature has a large margin for error built in (it’s best to err on the side of caution with things like brake function after all), so you don’t need to take it too seriously on the track. Though if you push it far enough, the vehicle may slap itself into limp mode before you do any actual damage.

There’s also the distinct smell of cooking brakes, which further confirms that the GranTurismo’s stopping power isn’t on par with the MC20’s. You can, of course, upgrade your GranTurismos brakes if you’re going to be taking it on track a lot. However, COTA is a bit of a special case. There are a couple of long straights where you can really get the speed up, and not every track has those. Something shorter and more technical may not stress the GranTurismo’s brakes out as much, as you’ll see later on.

Balance sets the two apart

Maserati MC20 Cielo on COTA track
Maserati

If you know a little about the GranTurismo and the MC20, you’ll probably know that they have different engine placements. The GranTurismo has the engine at the front, while the MC20 is mid-engined, which means the vehicle’s motor is right behind where the driver and passenger sit.

The latter gives better weight distribution and is something you’ll often see on high-end performance vehicles. The difference in balance is definitely noticeable on track, with the MC20 feeling a lot more stable and grippy than its grand touring sibling.

The GranTurismo has its own stomping ground

Top view of Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo on COTA track
Maserati

During the event, I also had an opportunity to take the GranTurismo’s sibling, the GranCabrio, on an autocross course. Aside from the drop top and a marginal difference in acceleration, the two vehicles are essentially the same. So you can expect any performance differences when you’re whizzing between cones in a car park to be negligible.

As for how it performed, it was absolutely superb. I’ve taken a few things around a number of autocross courses, and this may be the best of the bunch. The acceleration is almost more than you need, due to how Autocross works, the brakes aren’t an issue, and the agility means you can confidently keep the vehicle on course and avoid any cone murder penalties — even if you’re really getting your foot down. So if your track days occur in the local mall parking lot on weekends, get the GranTurismo or GranCabrio. They’re worth every penny.

Dave McQuilling
Dave McQuilling
Dave has spent pretty much his entire career as a journalist; this has included jobs at newspapers, TV stations, on the…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

1954 F1 Mercedes-Benz W 196 R Up for Auction at Sotheby’s: €50M+ Expected
F1 champions Fangio and Moss drove 1954 Mercedes-Benz W 196 R that is up for auction
1954 Mercedes-Benz W 196 R Stromlinienwagen right rear three-quarter view.

Formula 1 collectors have a rare opportunity to bid on a historic racecar driven by two of the 20th century's greatest drivers. RM Sotheby's accepts registration from parties wishing to bid on the 1954 Mercedes-Benz W 196 R Stromlinienwagen that F1 five-time World Champion Juan Manual Fangio drove to win the 1955 Buenos Aires Grand Prix.
Why the 1954 Mercedes-Benz W 196 R Stromlinienwagen is so special

The W 196 R was the Mercedes-Benz car built for Grand Prix racing when the company returned to racing after World War II. The car's success in the 1955 season design demonstrated the company's resources and readiness to dominate. Different bodywork was used in different races. For example, when Fangio drove the car in Buenos Aires, it had an open-wheel body.

Read more
F1 winning team insights from Zak Brown, McLaren Racing CEO
McLaren partner Udemy showcased Zak Brown's leadership
McLaren CEO Zak Brown and F1 driver Lando Norris in front of pit garage after Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after winning Constructors' Championship.

On December 17, 2024, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown shared the key components contributing to McLaren's Formula 1 World Constructors Championship. Udemy CEO Greg Brown interviewed the McLaren leader on a Business Zoom call entitled Champions of Innovation: A Year-End Conversation with Zak Brown.
Why this win this year matters so much
Greg Brown, CEO of Udemy and Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing Courtesy of Udemy

McLaren has been a powerhouse F1 team in the past, but it has not won the Constructors' Championship since 1998. Udemy, a new McLaren Racing F! partner, is an online adult learning platform. Today's interview, which the moderator claimed had more than 4,000 viewers, was a chance for Udemy to bring the hottest story in motorsports to McLaren fans. The interview focused on team management and the factors Zak Brown believes were most important in the F1 2024 season.
The key components to McLaren's 2024 F1 success

Read more
McLaren takes the 2024 F1 Championship as Norris wins the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

The F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix saw cars crashing into each other in the first turn of the first lap. Two drivers made incredible advances from the back of the starting grid. When the checkered flag waved, McLaren driver Lando Norris won the race, with Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finishing second and third, respectively.

Despite both drivers finishing on the winner's podium, Ferrari could not catch up with McLaren in the season's championship points total.  The 2024 season comes to a close, with McLaren taking on the Constructors' Championship title for the first time since 1998.
Lando Norris wins the 2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
The Grand Prix got off to a thrilling start when, on the first turn, Red Bull's Max Verstappen appeared to catch McLaren driver Oscar Piastri's left rear wheel, spinning Piastri off the track. Verstappen, penalized later for the collision with a 10-second wait at his pit stop, spun around on the track but could continue.

Read more