EV charging company wants tests program to reduce wait times

Electrify America is testing a program that penalizes overusers with extra fees, hoping to reduce wait times and allow more drivers to charge their EVs. Electrify America has implemented the Congestion Reduction Pilot program at ten especially congested charging locations in southern California.

Despite research showing the current lack of fast EV charging stations isn’t a problem for most electric vehicle owners, charger overuse is common. Like panic buyers who clear store shelves of bottled water and toilet paper when bad weather is forecast, too many EV owners hog the hookups by charging their vehicles above the recommended 80 to 85% power levels. Other overusers block access to chargers when they plug in to top off their EV battery while shopping or running errands.

Concerns about EV driving range are overblown for most drivers. Building out the nationwide EV charging network is important for frequent long-distance drivers and providing local access to EV owners nationwide. Many drivers travel such short distances regularly that there’s little need for anything more than a conventional 110V household plug to keep their vehicles within the 20% to 85% state-of-charge (SOC) level recommended for most EVs.

At fast charging stations, EV batteries charge relatively quickly, from 80% to 85%, after which the charging rate slows significantly. The only time most EVs should be charged to or close to 100% is when you’re about to take a long trip. Otherwise, it’s better for overall battery efficiency to recharge to about 80%.

How the Congestion Reduction Pilot works



At the ten locations in the Electrify America Congestion Reduction Pilot, charging stops after an EV reaches 85% SOC. If the driver unhooks and moves the vehicle within ten minutes, there is no extra fee, called an “idle fee.” After ten minutes, the driver is charged $0.40 per minute.

According to an FAQ included with Electrify America’s description of the Congestion Reduction Pilot, attempting to game the system by unplugging and then plugging in again or moving to a different charger at the same location won’t work.