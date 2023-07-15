All fully gasoline-powered Lamborghinis have now been sold

Earlier this year, Lamborghini said goodbye to its last V-12 gas-powered supercars. The writing was on the wall — Lamborghini is transitioning toward electric vehicles after 60 years of manufacturing some of the fastest gas-powered supercars in the world. With its gas-powered V12 engine supercars off the market, the Lamborghini Huracan and Urus models were still available for sale.

However, the Italian automaker announced that it has sold out all of its Huracan and Urus models and retired from producing fully gas-powered supercars — according to Reuters. Well, we saw this coming and it’s probably emotional for some of us who love the fierce sound of a naturally aspirated Lamborghini. But Lamborghini is yet to make an electric supercar; instead, it’s focusing on plug-in hybrids like the Revuelto. This is the same strategy that its biggest rivals, Ferrari and McLaren, are employing with hybrid supercars.

If the Lamborghini Revuelto performance is anything to go by, plug-in hybrid supercars could be just as fun to drive — if not better than fully gas-powered supercars. Case in point? The Lamborghini Revuelto is powered by a V12 engine and three electric motors to produce up to 1,001 horsepower. This makes it powerful enough to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in about 2.5 seconds.

Besides that, Stephan Winkelmann, the CEO of Lamborghini, thinks that the company could bring back internal combustion engines using synthetic fuel technology after 2030 — as reported by Reuters. Interestingly, McLaren has also proposed the same solution to bypass regulations after fully gasoline-powered vehicles are banned.

If Lamborghini successfully incorporates synthetic fuel technology, its vehicles could produce a lower carbon footprint while having almost the same characteristics as gas-powered cars. This means the engines won’t require any design changes and you won’t miss out on the exhilarating symphony when you’re driving a supercar. However, synthetic fuel cars have proven to be more challenging to adapt than electric vehicles.

But until synthetic fuel becomes feasible, Lamborghini will only sell you a plug-in hybrid supercar. With fully gas-powered supercars going extinct, classic Lamborghini supercars will probably fetch a higher price at the auction. By 2030, Lamborghini also expects to produce its first fully electric supercar. Hopefully, it will be a top contender for the fastest electric car in the world.

