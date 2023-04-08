 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Lamborghini unveils the Revuelto PHEV, a 1,001-HP replacement to the Aventador

The Revuelto continues Lamborghini's rich lineage of V12-powered hypercars, but arrives with a new plug-in hybrid powertrain

Joel Patel
By

Lamborghini’s V12 hypercars are legendary. The lineage includes the likes of the 350 GTV, 350 GT, 500 GT, Miura, Countach, Diablo, Murcielago, and Aventador. The latter was just discontinued after 10 model years on sale. After sharing what kind of hybrid V12 powertrain the Aventador’s replacement would have and teasing the upcoming vehicle’s carbon-fiber structure, Lamborghini is finally ready to unveil the Aventador’s successor. Say hello, everyone, to the 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto.

The Revuelto is Lamborghini’s first-ever plug-in hybrid. And what a plug-in hybrid it is. Unlike Lambos of the past, the Revuelto combines a 6.5-liter V12 engine with three electric motors for a total of 1,001 horsepower. A 3.8-kWh battery pack is also included in the mix.

Related Videos
1 of 6
Front end angle of the 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto from driver's side in front of an orange background.
Lamborghini
Rear end angle of the 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto from passenger's side with an orange background.
Lamborghini
Front end close up of the 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto with an orange background.
Lamborghini
Rear end close up of the 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto with an orange background.
Lamborghini
2024 Lamborghini Revuelto overhead rear end angle with an orange background.
Lamborghini
lamborghini revuelto phev unveiled 2024 2
Lamborghini

Two electric motors are located on the front axle, allowing for torque vectoring under power and regenerative braking. The third electric motor is integrated into the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. Unlike the hypercar with a prancing horse, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, the Revuelto can route power to both the front and rear end while running on electricity.

Like other Lamborghinis, the Revuelto will come with a host of drive modes. The usual settings, including Strada, Sport, and Corsa, will be on hand, while a new Cittá is also included. The latter is an EV-only mode and is really meant for low-speed use around a city or neighborhood for 6.2 miles.

With the Revuelto in full attack mode, the hypercar will get to 60 mph from a standstill in just 2.5 seconds. Keep your foot planted until 124 mph flashes in the instrument cluster, and you’ll notice that only 7.0 seconds have gone by. That’s a staggering figure, as the Bugatti Chrion can go from zero to 124 mph in 6.5 seconds.

1 of 7
Front end angle of the 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto from passenger's side parked in a studio.
Lamborghini
Rear end angle of the 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto from the driver's side parked in a studio.
Lamborghini
Close up of 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto parked in a studio with dramatic lighting.
Lamborghini
Rear end angle of the 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto with the doors up in a studio.
Lamborghini
Close up of engine bay in the 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto with orange lighting.
Lamborghini
2024 Lamborghini Revuelto interior from behind front seats with mountains in the back.
Lamborghini
Close up of steering wheel and center console in the 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto.
Lamborghini

The hypercar promises to be lively to drive with anti-roll bars that are 11% stiffer at the front and 50% stiffer at the rear compared to the Aventador. Lamborghini has made the steering ratio 10% quicker, too. The Revuelto features new Bridgestone Potenza Sport tires that were specifically made for the hypercar that are larger than ones fitted on the Aventador, while the exotic supercar can be fitted with Bridgestone Blizzak LM005 for winter use.

Underneath the angular and wedge-shaped design, the Revuelto features a new carbon-fiber structure that’s lighter and stronger than the one found in the outgoing Aventador. Unfortunately, the electrified powertrain adds some weight back. The hypercar’s central battery pack weighs 154 pounds, the front electric motors add 81.5 pounds, and the dual-clutch transmission with the integrated electric motor weighs 425 pounds.

The Revuelto’s powertrain isn’t the only thing that’s entering the modern era. The hypercar’s cabin is now a tech center with three digital displays. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is positioned in front of the driver, and a new 8.4-inch touchscreen looks like it’s floating and protruding out of the dash. The third screen is a new 9.1-inch display in front of the passenger that can be used to show just how fast the car is careening down the road.

1 of 5
Front end angle of the 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto from the passenger side with a volcano in the back.
Lamborghini
Rear end of the 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto driving down the road with a volcano in the back.
Lamborghini
Side profile of the 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto with mountains and clouds in the back.
Lamborghini
2024 Lamborghini Revuelto front end with headlights on with volcano in the back.
Lamborghini
Overhead side profile of the 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto driving down the road.
Lamborghini

While wealthy buyers will be impressed with the Revuelto’s tech features, they’re sure to enjoy the hypercar’s roomier cabin. Apparently, the Aventador’s tight accommodations were one of the more common complaints from owners. So, Lamborghini has fixed that. The Revuelto has more headroom and elbow. There are more storage compartments in the cabin, too.

An electrified Lamborghini is sure to be the stuff of nightmares for some diehard fans. Electrifying the brand’s historic and legendary V12 model may seem blasphemous, but no one can escape electrification – especially not Lamborghini’s parent company Volkswagen. Sneer all you want, but the Revuelto promises to be everything Lamborghini’s V12-powered cars of the past were – big, brash, expensive, and exhilarating.

Editors' Recommendations

These are the 5 fastest electric cars in the world right now
We've come a long, long way from the Prius. Welcome to the world of next-gen, record-shattering EVs.

We’ve come a long, long way since the Prius first debuted in 1997. Toyota first legitimized, then popularized the idea of the mass-produced electric car. Then, Elon Musk actually made them fun to drive. But we’re in a whole new era of electric vehicles right now, one where they’re shattering the track and 0-60 times of their gas-powered counterparts.

From everyday drivers to class-redefining pickups to high-concept Italian exotics, here are five of the world’s fastest EVs by type. And while EVs certainly impress, we've also put together a list of the overall fastest cars in the world.
Faraday Future FF91
Fastest electric sport crossover vehicle

Read more
BMW unveils Dee, a EV concept car for the future
At CES 2023, BMW offers a glimpse of its plans for the future of EVs
bmw dee ev concept car ces 2023

At CES 2023, BMW unveiled Dee, a concept car foreshadowing the direction BMW is headed as the auto industry eases into a fully electric future. With more auto manufacturers electrifying their lineup and creating more EVs than ever, BMW’s Dee also addresses the elephant in the room.

Acronymous for “Digital Emotional Experience,” Dee is a svelte sedan that looks like it would glide down a highway effortlessly. Outside, Dee is laden with e-ink strips along the lower part of the windows that are meant to provide signals to those outside. In Dee’s world, you may approach your car, and the e-ink display would welcome you by name and perhaps let you know it had received the directions you forwarded Dee on your iPhone while you wrapped up lunch at the restaurant.

Read more
Lamborghini Says Farewell to the Aventador With the LP780-4 Ultimae
Lamborghini Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae

Ferrari and McLaren have introduced electrified vehicles as the means of getting every itty bit of horsepower out of an internal combustion engine. Lamborghini, on the other hand, continues to use a naturally aspirated V12 engine in the Aventador. For better or worse, the brand's halo car is an outdated dinosaur. Just as the dinosaurs watched a meteor pummel Earth  to bring on their demise, the Aventador’s death was sealed once emissions regulations forced automakers to move toward electrified powertrains. After 10 long years of being Lamborghini’s flagship hypercar, production of the Aventador is coming to an end. Lamborghini is coming out with a final special edition called the LP780-4 Ultimae to mark the end of the line.

Previous

Read more