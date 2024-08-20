Lamborghini adds a third hybrid super sports car to its model lineup

Lamborghini introduced a new super sports car at Pebble Beach during Monterey Car Week 2024. The Lamborghini Temerario is the luxury performance brand’s second High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV), a hybrid powertrain with a gas internal combustion engine (ICE) and multiple electric motors.

Why the Temerario matters to Lamborghini



Lamborghini views the Temerario as the successor to the completely sold-out limited edition Huracán, setting a new benchmark for power in the super sports car class. Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelman used the Italian word fuoriclasse, which means “unrivaled or unparalleled,” to explain the importance of the new model.

“The Temerario is a genuine ‘fuoriclasse’: a car in a league of its own, an extraordinary and innovative vehicle both from a technical and stylistic point of view,” Winkelman said.

What makes the Temerario so special?



The greatest talking point for the Temerario is its overall power. Equipped with a newly developed twin-turbocharged V8 gas engine and three electric motors, the Temerario produces a combined 907 horsepower. The V8 is the first in a production super sports car to run up to 10,000 rpm. With that force available, the Temerario can accelerate from 0 to 62.2 mph (100 km) in 2.7 seconds and reach a top speed greater than 210 miles per hour.

Lamborghini is not yet taking orders for the Temerario, and the price has not been determined. Fuel consumption and emissions are in the testing and approval stages. When the Temerario is launched, Lamborghini will have three electrified vehicles, including the Urus SE super SUV and the Revuelto PHEV, the successor to the Aventador.