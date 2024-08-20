 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Lamborghini Temerario is the hybrid successor to Huracán

Lamborghini adds a third hybrid super sports car to its model lineup

By
Green Lamborghini Temerario left profile view stopped on a paved road with sand dune in the background.
Lamborghini / Lamborghini

Lamborghini introduced a new super sports car at Pebble Beach during Monterey Car Week 2024. The Lamborghini Temerario is the luxury performance brand’s second High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV), a hybrid powertrain with a gas internal combustion engine (ICE) and multiple electric motors.

Why the Temerario matters to Lamborghini

Green Lamborghini Temerario right side view at Pebble Beach during Monterey Car Week.
Lamborghini views the Temerario as the successor to the completely sold-out limited edition Huracán, setting a new benchmark for power in the super sports car class. Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelman used the Italian word fuoriclasse, which means “unrivaled or unparalleled,” to explain the importance of the new model.

Recommended Videos

“The Temerario is a genuine ‘fuoriclasse’: a car in a league of its own, an extraordinary and innovative vehicle both from a technical and stylistic point of view,” Winkelman said.

Blue Lamborghini Temerario right side view at Pebble Beach during Monterey Car Week.
Lamborghini / Lamborghini

What makes the Temerario so special?

Lamborghini Temerario interior view of driver and passenger seats and dashboard looking out over a road through mounttains with an ocean view in the background.
The greatest talking point for the Temerario is its overall power. Equipped with a newly developed twin-turbocharged V8 gas engine and three electric motors, the Temerario produces a combined 907 horsepower. The V8 is the first in a production super sports car to run up to 10,000 rpm. With that force available, the Temerario can accelerate from 0 to 62.2 mph (100 km) in 2.7 seconds and reach a top speed greater than 210 miles per hour.

Lamborghini is not yet taking orders for the Temerario, and the price has not been determined. Fuel consumption and emissions are in the testing and approval stages. When the Temerario is launched, Lamborghini will have three electrified vehicles, including the Urus SE super SUV and the Revuelto PHEV, the successor to the Aventador.

Blue Lamborghini Temerario right rear three-quarter view at Pebble Beach during Monterey Car Week.
Lamborghini / Lamborghini

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
The Papi Steak F1 Garage revs up for the Las Vegas Grand Prix
Rest up to be ready for the Papi Steak F1 Garage Las Vegas Grand Prix experience
papi steak f1 garage las vegas grand prix pit lane and paddock clubs for the heineken silver

Vegas doesn't sleep, and you might not either with the Papi Steak F1 Garage ticket for this year's Las Vegas Grand Prix, November 21 to 23. In this sense, an F1 garage isn't a space on the F1 pit lane where a team services and prepares a race car. For the 2024 LV GP, officially the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix, an F1 Garage is an exclusive hospitality, culinary, and entertainment package that gives ticket holders the closest access to the racetrack and the F1 race cars, teams, and drivers.
Why the Papi Steak F1 Garage is such a big deal

Inspired by Hollywood's Golden Era, Miami Beach's Papi Steak opened its second location at Fontaine Fontainebleau Las Vegas in 2023. As part of the Groot Hospitality collective, Papi Steak specializes in creating dining and entertainment experiences, which certainly sounds like the upcoming Papi Steak F1 Garage.

Read more
Tom Cruise Risky Business Porsche 928 on auction during Monterey Car Week
A prominent actor in a celebrated car uttering a famous testimonial
Bonhams is auctioning this gold 1979 Porsche 928 that Tom Cruise drove in the film Risky Business.

Tom Cruise fans, who are also car enthusiasts with some cash to invest, have a unique opportunity this month. Among the myriad car-related events during Monterey Car Week 2024, attendees at The Quail Auction will have the chance to bid on Lot 167P, the 1979 Porsche 928 Coupe in the photos accompanying this article.

The Bonhams auction house estimates the Platinum Metallic Porsche will sell for $1.4 million to $1.8 million.
Why this Porsche is special
Risky Business (1983) - Iconic Porsche Car Chase Scene

Read more
Mercedes-Benz at Pebble Beach Automotive Week 2024
Mercedes premiers three new cars and honors four classics
Mercedes two-liter Targa Florio race car driven by Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 racing driver George Russell in Imola, Italy, before the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in May 2024.

You can count on beautiful and classic vehicles to draw crowds, such as the turnout for the Mercedes-Benz 300 Gullwing when it was first on display at The International Motor Sports Show in New York in 1954. Mercedes will bring four iconic cars to the Tour d'Elegance on August 15, 2024, during Pebble Beach Automotive Week, where it will also introduce three new Maybach and AMG cars.
The significance of Pebble Beach Automotive Week
Maybach Zeppelin DS 8, 1932, studio photo from the front right. Mercedes-Benz / Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes is making the most of Pebble Beach Automotive Week, a premier enthusiast event. The three new vehicles to be seen for the first time include the Mercedes-Maybach SL, Mercedes-Maybach S 680 Edition Nordic Glow, and a special limited edition of the Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Read more