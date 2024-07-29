Strong Lamborghini sales numbers mean longer waiting times for new customers

Automobil Lamborghini is having a great year. During the first six months of 2024, the Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy-based luxury performance car manufacturer, scored record sales of the Lamborghini Revuelto, Urus, and Huracán super sports cars. The high sales numbers, which resulted in strong revenue growth and increased operating profit, mean you might wait a bit longer for new orders. Lamborghini’s goal of increasing its model lineup requires substantial resources, and this year’s deliveries are a good sign for the future.

Lamborghini delivered 5,558 cars in the first six months of the year, spread evenly in its three major marketing areas. EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) accounted for 2,498 deliveries, with 1,849 in the Americas and 1,211 in the APAC (Asia-Pacific) market.

The top three markets are the United States (1,621 deliveries), Germany (565), and the United Kingdom (514), followed by Japan (354), the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, and Macao 337), and Italy (268).

Lamborghini’s revenues were up 14.1% in the first half, and operating profitability grew impressively to 28.2%. These numbers give the company confidence as it transforms its vehicles into hybrid powertrains.

What Lambo’s financial wins mean for future customers

Order books are still open for two current models, but new orders will take a while. The Lamborghini Huracán production run is entirely spoken for, and the company expects to shut down the line in December. The factory also projects that new orders for the Revuelto will take more than two years. You’ll have a shorter wait for the Urus, introduced in Beijing in April. The current Uru wait time is about one year.

If you’re ready for the next step in Lamborghini’s model progression, check into Monterey Car Week on August 16. That’s when Lamborghini will unveil the Huracán’s successor.