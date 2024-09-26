 Skip to main content
F1 driver upheaval: RB replaces Daniel Ricciardo with Liam Lawson for 2024

Ricciardo's departure is not a surprise, even for him

rb replaces r1 driver daniel ricciardo with liam lawson for 2024 team photo visa cash app rv
Visa Cash App RB

The Visa Cash App RB F1 team announced that New Zealand native Liam Lawson will replace Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo for the remainder of the 2024 F1 Grand Prix season. Lawson will drive with team member Yuki Tsunoda in the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, on October 20.

Why the RB team replaced Ricciardo mid-season

Daniel Ricciardo head shot.
Ricciardo told interviewers on F1 TV at the Singapore Grand Prix on September 22 that his performance during that race could decide his future as an F1 driver.

After a two-year hiatus in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Ricciardo took a seat driving for Red Bull’s second team, formerly called AlphaTauri, now RB or Visa Cash App RB. Ricciardo hoped his RB performance would lead to a driver’s spot for Red Bull Racing, last year’s Constructors’ Champion. Unfortunately, due partly to bad luck but mostly to his performance, Ricciardo wasn’t meeting the hopes of the combined Red Bull team management. And he knew it.

Ricciardo, who raced in 258 Grands Prix in 14 seasons, won eight times, was on the winners’ podium 32 times, and scored 1,329 Driver’s Championship points. Ironically, he scored his last point in Singapore when he drove the fastest lap in the race.

RB Team Principal Laurent Mekies noted Ricciardo’s positive effect on the team when he thanked the driver, saying, ” He has brought a lot of experience and talent to the Team with a fantastic attitude, which has helped everyone to develop and foster a tight team spirit.”

Who is Liam Lawson?

Liam Lawson was a Red Bull reserve driver. Last year, he drove for RB in five Grands Prix while Ricciardo recovered from a broken hand. In his two years in F2 racing, Lawson won five races and was on the winners’ podium 13 times. In his new role, Lawson will have six races to demonstrate that he deserves a seat for the 2025 season.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to welcome Liam,” Mekies said. “It’s great to see young talent from within the Red Bull family make the next step. We’re looking forward to getting our heads down and focusing on the rest of the season together.”

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
