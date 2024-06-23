 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

No, the Purosangue isn’t (technically) Ferrari’s first four-door four-seater

The original four-door Ferrari

By
A Ferrari Purosangue
Ferrari

The Ferrari Purosangue shocked a lot of people when it made its 2023 debut. A company that built its reputation on high-end sports coupes comes out with an ultra-expensive, ultra-slick SUV with four doors and something resembling legroom in the back. On its website, Ferrari even bills the Purosangue as “the first ever four-door, four-seater car in Ferrari’s history.” But the whole thing isn’t quite as big a leap as Ferrari is making out, and it isn’t the only time the prancing horse badge has been affixed to a four-door, four-seat vehicle.

While the Purosangue is indeed the only four-door, four-seat production car that Ferrari has ever built — the legendary automaker has dabbled with the concept before. One example of a Ferrari Sedan exists, and although it’s just a concept, the vehicle is privately owned and does crop up in an auction house once every few years.

Recommended Videos

The Ferrari Pinin was unveiled in 1980, and marked the 50th anniversary of coachbuilder and long-term Ferrari collaborator Pininfarina. While you may expect wedge shapes, mid-engine configurations, and flip-up headlights from a Ferrari the Pinin was a lot closer in appearance to a family car than it was to a high-performance exotic. The exterior is essentially a polished-up, yet generic, sedan. Inside, there’s plenty of tan leather and carpet. None of this was that different from what Audi, Mercedes, BMW, and numerous other companies were doing at the time and still do today. While there were some sleek notes to it, you could totally see someone’s mother picking them up from school in the mid-90s in one of these things.

Family car on the outside, Ferrari on the inside

The 1980 Ferrari Pinin concept
Ferrari

However, despite its surprising looks, under the hood it was very much a Ferrari. The Prancing Horse’s infamous 5-liter flat 12 engine was installed in the Pinin, allowing the hood to slope lower than it otherwise would. The flat-12 was accompanied by four Weber three-barrel downdraft carburetors, and its power was routed through a manual five-speed transmission. Oddly enough, Enzo Ferrari was a huge fan of it, and a production run of the Ferrari sedan was strongly considered. That never came to pass, but if you’re lucky and rich, you could still get your hands on one, or the one to be specific.

The world’s only Ferrari Pinin seems to show up at auction every few years, last cropping up in 2015 with an asking price of $830,000. That price will have undoubtedly increased, but it’s still far from the most expensive Ferrari on the market. Though it is arguably the most unique. Given that former Ferrari chairman Luca di Montezemolo swore that there would never be a four-door Ferrari, and the prancing horse puts a lot of effort into protecting its image, it’s quite a shock that it wasn’t reacquired and then tucked away in the dark corner of a warehouse somewhere. Obviously, that attitude has since changed, as Ferrari now has an SUV. But the Purosangue isn’t quite as unique as Ferrari is trying to make out.

Editors' Recommendations

Dave McQuilling
Dave McQuilling
Dave has spent pretty much his entire career as a journalist; this has included jobs at newspapers, TV stations, on the…
Why you shouldn’t hate the Porsche 996
We like the Porsche 996, and so should you
Porsche 911 996 GT2

The Porsche 996 is arguably the most controversial 911 produced in the vehicle’s 60-plus-year history. From changing the face of one of the world’s most iconic sports cars to sharing parts with a cheaper vehicle to removing one of the most unique features of its engine, the 996 did a lot to alienate enthusiasts. Despite a couple of decades passing since its launch, that ill feeling hasn’t dampened either. A 996 is still the cheapest 911 you can buy, and a good number of people will look down on you for purchasing one.

If you look at the front of a Porsche 996, it’s obvious that something is a little off. The vehicle has abandoned the 911’s traditional round headlights in favor of a shape that some have christened the “fried egg.” It was a bold move, and considering this headlight style has not been used before or since, it’s likely a move that did not pay off. While this aesthetic is the most obvious sticking point with a 996, the problems actually run a lot deeper.

Read more
The first hybrid Porsche 911 variants are coming in 2025
A hybrid Porsche 911 sounds cool, but this is barely a hybrid
Porsche 911 S/T Heritage Package

Your next Porsche 911 may be a hybrid. The electric-assisted powertrain is one of three options the German car company is making available when the new model -- which has been dubbed the “992.2.” The new hybrid 911 and its non-hybrid siblings are likely to be unveiled in the next few months -- though several outlets are reporting that deliveries won’t start until 2025.

Don’t confuse the hybrid 911 with something like a Prius. The T-HEV module isn’t there to help with fuel economy, provide extra range, or somehow save the planet. Instead, Porsche wants to pack more power into their potent flagship line. The hybrid’s T-HEV system adds over 80 horsepower, bringing the total output of the new 911 to roughly 480 horsepower with 475 pound-feet of torque. This is assuming the hybrid comes with Porsche’s 3.0-liter flat-six twin-turbo engine. If something with a bit more oomph is added as an option, then the output could go above 500 horsepower. The 400-volt architecture system itself may also be class-leading, with heavy inspiration being drawn from Formula 1’s KERS system.

Read more
Ferrari vs. Lamborghini: What you need to know about these iconic brands
Ferrari vs. Lamborghini: The past, present, and future
Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder

More often than not, when the word “supercar” is brought up, two automakers are the first to come to mind: Lamborghini vs. Ferrari. While both are Italian brands, one has a raging bull on it, and the other features a prancing horse. Ferrari is based out of Maranello, while Lamborghini calls Sant’Agata Bolognese home. The two iconic Italian brands have their differences, but they’ve both created some of the most striking, powerful, and drool-worthy vehicles on the planet. Usually, enthusiasts choose one of these Italian automakers as their favorite, but they’re both legendary manufacturers that continually set the bar for high-performance cars.

Most supercar enthusiasts can confidently cite their favorite cars from each Italian automaker, but only a few know the rich history of both brands. Well, here’s your chance to drop some knowledge on your friends. Keep reading to learn about the heritage, models, and future products of Ferrari and Lamborghini.

Read more