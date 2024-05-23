 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Dunes, donuts, and dipping out at 102: We took the 2024 Ford F-150 Raptor R off-road

It can tow a dirt bike to the dunes, but you may not need to

By
2024 Ford F-150 Raptor R
Ford

The 2024 Ford F-150 Raptor R is an impressive piece of engineering. You really realize this as you zip across a gravel-like surface at 102 miles per hour — as I recently did when Ford invited The Manual out to experience the vehicle’s offroading capabilities. The vehicle itself can allegedly do a lot more than that, with Ford’s people claiming that testing goes up to 112 mph in similar circumstances. However, the main thing holding it back was my fear of an untimely end.

While controllable at 102, there is a lot of movement, and you have to work to ensure everything stays in check. This, coupled with a hard left turn at the end of the track, was enough to rein me in in terms of speed. As good as the F-150 Raptor R is, and as well as it handled what I dished out, I definitely didn’t want to find out where the limit actually is.

Recommended Videos

The straight bit of rough dirt road was only one section of the day’s activities. There was an entire program of events pieced together to show off what the third-generation Raptor can do. With an output of 720 horsepower, the Raptor R is the most powerful vehicle in Ford’s F-150 lineup. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, as Ford has adapted the vehicle to make it extremely offroad-capable and adept at tearing through sandy environments in particular.

Related

The F-150 Raptor R is built for Baja

2024 Ford F-150 Raptor R climbing a dune
Ford

The trail that I got a bit speed happy on leads to a small Baja course that Ford’s team had laid out for us. I encountered a very confusing bush, which got the better of me a couple of times, but the Raptor itself was very much at home on the hillside course, just as you would expect it to be. The course ended on a lake bed with a series of constant radius turns, which the Raptor handled at speed and without issue. It finds grip very easily on the dry surface, and even if you put it in two-wheel drive mode and try to lose the back end of it a little, the F-150 Raptor R will find grip and straighten you out again before you know it. If you really punch it in two-wheel drive on a loose-ish surface you’ll find yourself doing donuts without much effort. However, no one will see this as you’ll be lost in the dust tornado you’ve created.

The Baja course was followed by a short break and a drive to a different lake bed. From here, the group I was in headed up to the mountains and navigated a light rock crawl in an area commonly used for the King of the Hammers off-road race. Despite being mainly desert focused, a switch from Baja Mode to Offroad Mode made the F-150 Raptor R just as capable of tackling the rocky, technical sections as it was the loose, gravelly stuff on the Baja course. There is also a selection of driver aids available on the Raptor, which make tackling a rock crawl a lot simpler, including a front-facing camera that can show you exactly where you’re putting your tires and help you out immensely during those periods when the view through the windshield is naught but hood and sky.

Showcasing the Raptor R’s skills

2024 Ford F-150 Raprot R mid jump
Ford

I believe the Ford Raptor showcased its skills the most on the dunes. We were taken to a medium-sized sand pile with nothing too steep about it. The idea was to angle the truck right, crest across it close to some conveniently placed cones, and then come out at the bottom with sand spraying everywhere. I did that, but I also went a bit further—taking the truck across a dune entirely and heading down the steeper part on the outside. The truck handled it just fine.

While it won’t drive on dunes like a side-by-side, as Ford’s engineers still have to grapple with physics, it does manage surprisingly well for a vehicle of its size. You can power up at a surprisingly steep angle, on an incredibly loose and sandy surface, without becoming stuck. The day ended with a jump, as throwing the vehicle up in the air and dropping all three tons of the Raptor R down is a fantastic way to test the robustness of the “Ford tough” suspension components. The jump was performed at both 60 and 65 miles per hour, with the truck ramping off a small sandy ridge and remaining airborne for a second or so. Nothing went wrong with the truck.

The price tag, which is just over $80,000 for a “standard” F-150 Raptor and a shade over $109,000 for the Raptor R, demands a lot. Fortunately, Ford really delivers with its 2024 model, offering one of the best off-road vehicles you can currently find. It’s definitely a toy; you can get practical pickups for less than half of the price, including a base 2024 F-150. But if you are one of the few people who actually need to travel offroad at a cheek-clenching speed, or you have six figures in your fun budget, then this is the perfect mix of practical on the weekdays and party on the weekends.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dave McQuilling
Dave McQuilling
Dave has spent pretty much his entire career as a journalist; this has included jobs at newspapers, TV stations, on the…
Audi and Porsche’s new PPE electric drive system is smaller and more efficient
Audi and Porsche are improving battery-electric vehicle technology
Audi Q6 e-tron driving on a highway with trees, land, and ocean in the background.

Audi is fast becoming a poster child for EV success and advancement. In addition to enjoying record sales from its e-tron EVs this year, Audi recently introduced the Premium Platform Electric (PPE), an electrical architecture for future EVs. Audi developed PPE jointly with Porsche, another Volkswagen Group brand. Advances in battery electric vehicles (BEVs) are necessary for widespread electrification of the cars, trucks, and SUVs we drive, and Audi isn't sitting back waiting for Tesla or BYD to find new solutions.
Why the Premium Platform Electric system matters

The Audi/Porsche PPE matters because, with the advanced platform, automakers can develop technologically advanced vehicles to address two of the most important buyer concerns about EVs: range and charging time. With PPE, engineers can also design drive systems that are more efficient, smaller, lighter, and improved heat management.
What's new with the Porsche and Audi PPE electric drive

Read more
The Mercedes Baby G-Class crossover: Everything we know so far
You may be able to get a G Class for under $60,000
Mercedes-Benz G-Class

If you’ve been dreaming of a smaller, cheaper G Wagon, then good times are on the horizon. Mercedes will unveil its “Baby G” in 2025, and the vehicle will be delivered to customers sometime in 2026. While that may still seem like an agonizingly long wait for the small offroader, there is plenty of information about it available at the moment.

The biggest difference is obviously the vehicle’s size. The exact dimensions haven’t been confirmed yet, but basic logic dictates that the Baby G is going to be more compact and manageable than its full-sized brother. Despite the shrinking, Mercedes is very likely to retain pretty much everything that makes a G Wagon a G Wagon. So expect a boxy shape, those circular headlights, and a bunch of other little touches scaled down into a tiny new package.

Read more
100 years later, the Bugatti Type 35 gets an electric, limited edition refresh
Bugatti Baby II Type 35 limited edition: It's electric!
Château Saint Jean in Molsheim..

Bugatti and The Little Car Company have unveiled the Bugatti Baby II Type 35 Centenary Edition. The six three-quarter-scale electric cars commemorate the six Bugatti Type 35 racecars built to compete in the 1924 Grand Prix de Lyon.
Why the electric Bugatti Baby II Type 35 Centenary Edition matters

Under founder Ettore Bugatti's direction, Bugatti built six Type 35 cars for the 1924 Grand Prix. Five racecars were entered in the race, and one was kept as a spare.

Read more