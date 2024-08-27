Bronco Sport owners with Sasquatch package can play in the rough with the big guys

Ford has a new solution for Bronco Sport fans fed up with people calling it the “Baby Bronco” or “Bronco’s Little Brother.” The 2025 Bronco Sport arrives at dealers in November. but a bit more patience will pay off. In Q1 2025, Bronco Sport Outer Banks and Badlands models with a Sasquatch high-performance off-road package will be available. Similar to the Bronco Sasquatch off-road upgrade option, the performance bundle for the Bronco Sport equips the SUV with greater off-roading capability.

Why the Bronco Sport Sasquatch package matters

The smaller Ford Bronco Sport SUV has a car-like unibody, while the full-size Bronco has a more rugged body-on-frame platform. However, that doesn’t mean Bronco Sport owners have no interest in leaving the pavement for adventure and fun. According to Matt Simpson, Ford Enthusiast Vehicles’ general manager, feedback from Bronco Sport customers led Ford to develop the Sasquatch package.

Recommended Videos

“Bronco Sport customers love the outdoors and go off-roading 3.5 times as often as the owners of competitive vehicles and camping twice as often,” Simpson said. “They want to know they can overcome obstacles that come their way, which drove our designers and engineers to push Bronco Sport to a new level of capability and performance to let our customers do more and have more fun off-road.”

What’s in the Bronco Sport Sasquatch package



The Sasquatch package will be available for the 1.5-liter Bronco Sport Outer Banks and 2.0-liter Badlands models. The bundle includes an extra-strong twin-clutch rear drive unit and a locking rear differential.

The bundle includes 29-inch 235/65/R17 Goodyear Territory All Terrain tires with an open tread design and reinforced sidewalls. Bilstein rear shocks with upgraded dampers handle rough riding at high speeds.

Additional upgrades with the Sasquatch package include a front brush guard, steel skid plates, four tow recovery points, and accessory-ready front and rear bumpers with steel bash plates.

Pricing for the Sasquatch package will be announced close to availability.