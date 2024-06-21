 Skip to main content
Sharpen your back-country driving skills at Ford’s Bronco Off-Roadeo center

Learn to get the most from your off-road capable machine

Ford Bronco at Bronco Off-Rodeo center in Tennessee.
With the opening of the fifth Bronco Off-Roadeo adventure driving school in Tennessee, Ford says that 80 percent of all Bronco and Bronco Sport owners live within 500 miles of a Roadeo location. The Roadeo schools will conduct off-road driving experiences for drivers with all experience levels.

New Bronco, Bronco Sport, and Bronco Raptor owners can visit the Off-Roadeo center for a complimentary full-day experience to learn how to get the most from their SUVs driving off-road. Drivers won’t use their own vehicles as the school will provide a Bronco or Bronco Sport for the experience. Off-road enthusiasts and non-Bronco owners will also have a chance to register for a four-hour paid course.

Why the Bronco Off-Roadeo adventure driving school matters

Trail Badge at Ford Bronco Off-Roadeo center in Tennessee.
SUV drivers famously use only a fraction of their vehicle’s off-road capabilities. Ford’s Bronco Off-Roadeo adventure-driving schools will serve several purposes. First, existing owners will learn about their Bronco’s capabilities and off-road features. Those same owners may then be valuable word-of-mouth marketers for the Bronco platforms. This type of customer engagement, which some marketers now call an activation, can also help build customer brand and model loyalty.

The existence of the network of Bronco Off-Roadeo schools could also help curious car shoppers decide to learn more about or test-drive a Bronco or Bronco Sport in the future.

Bronco Off-Roadeo experiences: Who can go and what you do

Outsiide entrance of Ford Bronco Off-Roadeo Center in Tennessee.
Set in the mountains of eastern Tennessee within an hour south of Knoxville, the new Bronco Off-Rodeo Tennessee location is near two national parks, the Great Smoky Mountains and Blue Ridge Parkway. The location is on more than 1,000 acres of forested hills. Crews are building new trails for Bronco owners to experience what their vehicles can do and practice the skills to help them get the most from their off-roader.

Other Bronco Off-Roadeo experience base camps are located in the Las Vegas Dessert, Texas hill country, Moab Red Rock, and New Hampshire mountains.

Ford announced Bronco and Bronco Sport owner registration is open now for experiences due to start in October. Non-Bronco owners interested in a half-day experience can sign up to be notified when registration opens in Julyfor half-day adventures.
