 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Dodge Hornet R/T with PowerShot: It’s all about that torque

Dodge built a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle for your inner child

Bruce Brown
By
Red 2024 Dodge Hornet RT parked on a city street left front three-quarter view.
Dodge / Stellantis

The transformation from cars with internal combustion engines (ICEs) to full battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) has different looks, depending on your perspective. The Stellantis Dodge division recently shared its perspective on electrification with a video that showcases its favorite feature from the 2024 Dodge Hornet R/T with Powershot, the brand’s first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV). The Inner Child Intervention video clarifies that, from Dodge’s perspective, it’s all about that torque.

Inner Child Intervention | Dodge Hornet R/T

Why the Dodge Hornet  R/T with PowerShot matters

Red 2024 Dodge Hornet RT in a parking garage with a direct front view.
Dodge / Stellantis

The Dodge Hornet, available in AWD GT and R/T variants, is the brand’s first electrified vehicle. Dodge puts a stake in the ground for the butt-clenching performance potential of electric power, quelling any expectations of milder Dodge BEVs in the future.

Recommended Videos

To understand the perspective of the Dodge division, consider that this group launched the glorious Dodge Viper and unleashed the fearsome Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat. Dodge closed the books on ICEs with the 1,025-hp 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170. Later this year, the Dodge Charger Daytona R/T  will undoubtedly prove the point.

Related

2024 Dodge Hornet R/T: It’s not just the PowerShot

Red 2024 Dodge Hornet RT closeup shot of the right front wheel with red brake caliper and Michelin Sport Pilot tire.
The Hornet R/T’s 1.3-liter inline 4-cylinder engine is no slouch even without the PowerShot boost, cranking out 258 horsepower with premium unleaded fuel. Alternatively, you can run on electric power with a range of up to 32 miles. The EPA estimates the Hornet R/T has a total driving range of up to 360 miles with a full tank and fully charged battery.

As the inner child video suggests, however, Dodge fully expects Hornet R/T owners to generously use the PowerShot feature, which boosts the combined output to 288 horsepower and a maximum of 383 lb-ft of torque for up to 15 seconds at a time. The R/T launches from zero to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds and has a maximum speed of 128 mph.

The R/T has three driving modes. E-Save mode uses the gas engine only. Electric Mode uses the battery exclusively. With Hybrid mode, you can combine the two power systems to blend efficiency and full-out power.

The Hornet R/T has standard dynamic torque vectoring with its standard all-wheel drive and can be enhanced further for performance with advanced braking and dual-stage suspension options.

2024 Dodge Hornet R/T: Tech to go

Red 2024 Dodge Hornet RT view of the interior of the car with optional red leather seats taken from the passenger side door.
The 2024 Dodge Hornet GT and R/T models include standard UConnect 5 with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Amazon Alexa, and, with the optional Dodge Connect service, Hybrid Electric Pages that allow you to modify drive modes, control the car’s charging schedule, and monitor power use.

Blind spot detection, forward collision warning with mitigation, and rear parking sensors are standard. Available options include active driving assist, traffic sign recognition, front parking sensors, drowsy driver detection, 360-degree surround view camera, and more.

2024 Dodge Hornet R/T: Ready today

Red 2024 Dodge Hornet RT in a parking garage with a right rear three-quater view.
The 2024 Dodge Hornet R/T with Powershot is available now at Dodge dealerships, starting at $42,995, including destination fee.

Editors' Recommendations

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
The new 2024 BMW R 12 nineT and R 12: Hot and cool classics
Start with an icon and make it better
Two riders on 2024 BMW R 12 NineT and R 12 motorcycles driving from right to left on a brick road in front of an office building.

When BMW Motorrad decides to update a classic motorcycle, there's no lack of models. The 2024 BMW R 12 classic cruiser and 2024 BMW R 12 nineT classic roadster share an iconic predecessor: the 2013 R nineT, a roadster with roots in the 1923 BMW R32.

BMW Motorrad certainly looks forward to new technology, as demonstrated by the all-electric BMW CE 02. BMW adventure touring bikes are familiar to two-wheeled travelers worldwide. However, riders seeking a modern classic with stories to learn and retell that range back 101 years may find the new BMW R 12 cruiser and R 12 nineT roadster a fusion of modern tech and classic style.

Read more
The Maserati GranCabrio: The Trident gives its GranTurismo a Spyder variant
This Maserati Convertible comes with some cutting edge features
Maserati GranCabrio Trofeo

Maserati has decided to offer a “Spyder” variant of its luxury sports car, the GranTurismo. The new GranCabrio is a four-seater convertible that allows you to enjoy the performance and styling that come with “The Trident’s” flagship vehicle while also offering a comfortable and high-tech top-down experience. If you really want to get the most out of your new convertible, Maserati is even offering the GranCabrio with the Trofeo trim.

As with many Maseratis, heritage also plays a strong part. The engineers, who are based in Modena, Italy, still base their vehicles on classic proportions established as far back as the 1950s. Although the GranCabrio, like the GranTurismo, definitely draws on the brand’s proud heritage, it also contains many modern touches that improve comfort levels while ensuring performance is what you would expect from a high-end modern luxury sports car.

Read more
New Aston Martin Vantage GT4: Aston rounds off its 2024 racing lineup
This Aston Martin racer is more accessible than you think.
The Aston Martin Vantage GT4

Aston Martin has added a powerful new option to its racing lineup in the form of the Vantage GT4. The vehicle, which is based on one of the hottest Aston Martin models the 2024 Vantage, was developed alongside the GT3, with both vehicles marking the British carmaker’s contribution to the 2024 racing season.

Both the GT4’s aerodynamics and cooling systems have had an overhaul, allowing the vehicle to be pushed to the limits and seek out every possible bit of performance on the track. These two improvements overlap somewhat, with the vehicle designed to improve airflow to both the engine and the brakes. Aston has also put work into ensuring the racer is easy to work with and whoever is behind the wheel will have the utmost confidence in the vehicle.

Read more