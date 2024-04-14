Dodge built a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle for your inner child

The transformation from cars with internal combustion engines (ICEs) to full battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) has different looks, depending on your perspective. The Stellantis Dodge division recently shared its perspective on electrification with a video that showcases its favorite feature from the 2024 Dodge Hornet R/T with Powershot, the brand’s first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV). The Inner Child Intervention video clarifies that, from Dodge’s perspective, it’s all about that torque.

Inner Child Intervention | Dodge Hornet R/T

Why the Dodge Hornet R/T with PowerShot matters

The Dodge Hornet, available in AWD GT and R/T variants, is the brand’s first electrified vehicle. Dodge puts a stake in the ground for the butt-clenching performance potential of electric power, quelling any expectations of milder Dodge BEVs in the future.

To understand the perspective of the Dodge division, consider that this group launched the glorious Dodge Viper and unleashed the fearsome Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat. Dodge closed the books on ICEs with the 1,025-hp 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170. Later this year, the Dodge Charger Daytona R/T will undoubtedly prove the point.

2024 Dodge Hornet R/T: It’s not just the PowerShot



The Hornet R/T’s 1.3-liter inline 4-cylinder engine is no slouch even without the PowerShot boost, cranking out 258 horsepower with premium unleaded fuel. Alternatively, you can run on electric power with a range of up to 32 miles. The EPA estimates the Hornet R/T has a total driving range of up to 360 miles with a full tank and fully charged battery.

As the inner child video suggests, however, Dodge fully expects Hornet R/T owners to generously use the PowerShot feature, which boosts the combined output to 288 horsepower and a maximum of 383 lb-ft of torque for up to 15 seconds at a time. The R/T launches from zero to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds and has a maximum speed of 128 mph.

The R/T has three driving modes. E-Save mode uses the gas engine only. Electric Mode uses the battery exclusively. With Hybrid mode, you can combine the two power systems to blend efficiency and full-out power.

The Hornet R/T has standard dynamic torque vectoring with its standard all-wheel drive and can be enhanced further for performance with advanced braking and dual-stage suspension options.

2024 Dodge Hornet R/T: Tech to go



The 2024 Dodge Hornet GT and R/T models include standard UConnect 5 with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Amazon Alexa, and, with the optional Dodge Connect service, Hybrid Electric Pages that allow you to modify drive modes, control the car’s charging schedule, and monitor power use.

Blind spot detection, forward collision warning with mitigation, and rear parking sensors are standard. Available options include active driving assist, traffic sign recognition, front parking sensors, drowsy driver detection, 360-degree surround view camera, and more.

2024 Dodge Hornet R/T: Ready today



The 2024 Dodge Hornet R/T with Powershot is available now at Dodge dealerships, starting at $42,995, including destination fee.

