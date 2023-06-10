 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Popular automakers want the U.S. government to postpone 2030 EV adoption target

Popular automakers want more time to meet EV adoption target

James Dolan
By
Electric vehicles charging.
Michael Fousert/Unsplash

In 2021, President Biden’s administration announced an ambitious plan to have 50% of all vehicles sold in the U.S. by 2030 to be zero-emission vehicles. As part of the plan, the government introduced the federal tax credit, and it’s investing billions of dollars to advance charging infrastructure, battery components, and clean transportation technology. Popular automakers such as Ford, General Motors, Stellantis, BMW, and Volkswagen welcomed the government’s plan and pledged that 50% of their lineups will be electric vehicles by 2030.

However, a survey we covered earlier this year reveals that at least 76% of auto executives aren’t as confident as they used to be about current EV adoption plans with a 2030 deadline. In fact, another survey done by KPMG in 2022 concluded that industry insiders think that they could fall short of the target. Despite that, the EPA proposed new rules, and it expects 60% of all new vehicles sold in 2030 to be EVs. This is an increase from the 50% initially announced by President Biden’s administration.

Recommended Videos

Reuters reports that in response to the EPA’s new proposal, major automakers represented by The Alliance of Automotive Innovation have expressed concerns that they will find it challenging to meet the new EV adoption target by 2030. Some of the popular automakers who are members of The Alliance of Automotive Innovation include BMW, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Toyota, and Volkswagen.

7Charge electric vehicle charging station by 7-Eleven with an EV charging at a convenience store
7-Eleven 7-Eleven

According to the automakers, the biggest roadblock to achieving the EV adoption goal by 2030 is supply chain issues that have affected the global economy for the past few years. In the survey we reported on, auto executives were also worried about a recession, high interest rates, and inflation slowing down their progress to access raw materials and battery components.

Besides that, the lobby group reiterated that the EPA’s new proposed rules that raise EV adoption figures from 50% to 60% by 2030 are “a significant movement of the country’s electrification goal posts – not by a little, but by a lot.” In addition, those new rules will increase the challenge by requiring at least 67% of all new electric cars to be electrified by 2032.

However, the proposal has not yet been made law, so automakers hope they can convince policymakers to reconsider. Whichever way it goes, most automakers are setting up battery plants and assembly facilities in the U.S. to manufacture electric cars that would be eligible for the federal tax credit. BMW, Ford, General Motors, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, and Volkswagen also announced new upcoming EV models that will be introduced between 2025 and 2027.

The big question is this: Will they realistically meet the EV adoption target by 2030? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
James Dolan
James Dolan
Contributor
James Dolan is an automotive writer with extensive work experience having been published on The Drive, Hot Cars, Green…
BMW i7 M70 xDrive: Meet the automaker’s most powerful EV ever
The BMW i7 will offer 650 HP, 295 miles of range
BMW i7 M70

In recent years BMW electric cars have received much hype surrounding their impressive performances, sleek appearances, and longevity, and the i7 range is no different. On the curtails of the BMW i7's success, this German automaker is preparing to release its new electric powerhouse, the BMW i7 M70 xDrive. 

This vehicle will become the lineup's new top dog when it launches during the second half of the year at the Shanghai auto show. So let's learn more about what this ultra-high performance beast will offer drivers and what sets it apart from the competition.

Read more
Upcoming Ram 1500 REV will have 500 miles of range and 3 large screens
Ram drops more information on the 1500 REV at the New York Auto Show
2025 Ram 1500 REV front end rendering from driver's side with blue skies in the back.

Everyone has that one friend that decides to show up late to the party, making a massive scene in the process. Ram is the kind of person that arrives two hours late to a party and blasts through the door wearing a tie dye suit when everyone else is wearing shorts and t-shirts. This is exactly what Ram is doing with the upcoming all-electric Ram 1500 REV, as it’s looking to blow existing options like the Ford F-150 Lightning and GMC Hummer EV with up to 500 miles of range.
When Ram unveiled the 2025 1500 REV earlier this February, it was light on details. At this year’s New York Auto Show, Ram was a little more forthcoming about the truck’s specs and they’re mega. Based on the truck’s initial figures, it looks like Ram has learned from Ford, GMC, and Chevrolet and has set its sights on becoming a leader instead of a follower.

Previous

Read more
The new 2025 Polestar 4 is missing one significant feature
Polestar’s latest take on an electric SUV is unlike anything we’ve seen before
Front end angle of the 2025 Polestar 4 from the driver's side in front of a white background.

The electric revolution has given automakers, and more importantly, their designers, the freedom to pen some radical vehicles. The folks over at the now all-electric Polestar brand have sketched some achingly beautiful electric cars like the Precept, Polestar 6, and Polestar 1. Even the Polestar 2 stands out against the likes of the dull Tesla Model 3. We’re happy to report that the new 2025 Polestar 4 continues the automaker’s trend of gorgeously styled cars, but is missing something most drivers have gotten used to: a rear window.
With its off-sized height and sweeping rear roofline, it’s clear that Polestar’s designers were trying to make the Polestar 4 as aerodynamic as possible. The design hides the fact that the Polestar 4 is nearly the same size as the large Volvo EX90. We doubt most people will have anything bad to say about the way the Polestar 4 looks, but one thing that’s sure to draw some controversy is the Polestar 4’s lack of a rear window.

Previous

Read more