Everything you need to know about the Lamborghini Countach

What do Michael Jordan, Michelangelo, Tiger Woods, Michael Phelps, The Beatles, and Babe Ruth all have to do with the Lamborghini Countach? Give up? They all broke the mold so dramatically that their fame and recognition transcended their individual sport, so much so that people with zero knowledge of any other aspect of their respective games still know who they are.

When the Lamborghini Countach debuted in the mid-1970s, it blew everyone away. Everyone. Even Lamborghini’s own staff. To that end, the name Countach actually comes from a term in the Piedmontese dialect of Italian ( “contacc”) that is essentially a swear word that conveys shock and awe in a wonderfully exciting way, and it’s impossible to disagree.

With its impossibly angled wedge-shaped design and its mid-mounted V-12, the Countach, like Jordan or Tiger in their respective sports, marked the official beginning of a new era in the autoverse. Not only was it the fastest car in the world for a time, the Lamborghini Countach reset the standard by which all other supercars would be judged in perpetuity. Plenty of cars have come along that have been faster in the three decades since its end of production. Still, few cars, if any, have matched the breathtakingly visceral reaction the Countach elicits in even the most casual of passersby. Much like Michaelangelo’s work or Babe Ruth’s legend, the raw automotive lust Lamborghini was able to capture in the Countach has cut across time. It continues to astonish every new set of eyes that come upon it for the first (or fiftieth) time.

That sentiment has led us to create this article. The following is a brief but detailed list of just about everything you might want to know about arguably the most visually stunning car of all time. Enjoy!

The Countach began with Project LP112

The story of the legendary Countach begins all the way back in 1970, when founder and (then) owner Ferruccio Lamborghini decided it was time to improve upon the aging Lamborghini Miura. The concept car became known as the LP112 and eventually debuted at the 1971 Geneva Auto. The Countach was one of the last cars to fall under the direct supervision of Ferruccio Lamborghini himself before the company was sold in 1982.

The original Lamborghini Countach spanned five generations across three decades

Gen 1

Although it took three years for the first Countach to arrive, good things come to those who wait. Known as the LP400, the first-gen Countach was built from 1974 to 1978 and produced just 150 units. Nicknamed “Periscopio,” referring to the submarine-style rearview mirror routed through the roof, which was needed thanks to virtually zero rearward visibility being worked into the production car’s design, the LP400 was also given a 3.9-liter naturally-aspirated V-12. Although technically mid-mounted, because of the engine’s rearward weight bias, the five-speed manual transmission was located in the front of the car and used a cleverly crafted driveshaft sent through the dry sump case to return to the rear wheels. Power output was 375 hp at 8000 rpm and 266 lb-ft of torque at 5500 rpm, incredible numbers for the early 1970s.

Gen 2

The Countach got its first major update in 1978. Known as the LP400 S, gone was the Periscopo roof, and in its place came what would end up being some of the Countach’s defining characteristics. A huge rear wing added flair and much-needed downforce. Two large air ducts (one aft of each door) added plenty of cooling and, affectionately called the Lambo’s “ears” in some enthusiast circles, provided plenty of fresh air to help its V-12 breathe. Some purists and owners will further subdivide the Gen 2 cars into Series 1 (50 units), Series 2 (105 units), and Series 3 (82) to further delineate these cars by their slight intra-generational changes. Even with stricter emissions, the LP400 S was still powered by the same 3.9-liter N/A V-12, making 375 hp at 8000 rpm and 285 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm, but depending on which year and what source you find, can also be rated at 353 hp and 270 lb-ft of torque thanks to new SAE Net output ratings put into place in 1971-1972 (instead of Gross Output), which affected all cars in the U.S., making the 1970s appear to be a universally down decade on paper.

Gen 3

Lamborghini ownership changed hands in 1982, and with it came the new Countach LP500 S, which confusingly was badged as the LP5000 S. This update was highlighted by a larger 4.8-liter V-12 fed by either six Weber carburetors or fuel injection depending on where and when your particular Lp500 S/LP5000 S happened to be built and shipped for sale. Despite its larger engine, the Lp500 S/LP 5000 S made approximately the same 375 hp at a lower 7000 rpm and bumped torque up to 302 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm (in Euro trim), which is a testament to increased emissions regulations that all cars dealt with throughout the 1970s and early 1980s.

Gen 4

With its sights set squarely on the Ferrari Testarossa, Lamborghini unleashed the new LP5000 QV in 1985. The “Quattrovalvole” (four valves per cylinder) also got a bump in overall V-12 displacement to 5.2 liters. That larger engine, when equipped with six downdraft Weber carburetors in Euro spec, made 455 horsepower @ 7000 rpm and 369 lb-ft of torque @ 5200 rpm, setting the performance peak for the Countach until its reincarnation some decades later. The US-spec cars were equipped with a Bosch fuel-injection system that ended up sapping power down to 420 hp and 340 lb-ft of torque, while adding larger US-spec front and rear bumpers.

Gen 5

In 1988, Lamborghini saved the best Countach for last. Celebrating the Countach’s 25th anniversary, Lambo’s halo car got a redesign by none other than Horacio Pagani (yes, that Pagani). A more advanced suspension worked in conjunction with higher-flowing louvered air ducts and rear brake vents contoured into the body of the Countach, which helped to make the 25th Anniversary car the best-selling generation of all.

The Lamborghini Countach could run 0-60 mph in 4.2 seconds

Throughout its quarter century of existence, the Countach has always remained at the top tier of performance. At its peak, Motor Trend was lucky enough to test one of these supercars in July of 1990 and ran it from 0-60 mph in a scant 4.2 seconds and through the quarter mile in 13.3 seconds @ 104 mph. Top speed is claimed to be 183 mph from the factory, though plenty of owners and enthusiasts claim to have touched 185 and even 190 mph, although we suspect those cars might not be entirely in stock.

It is important to put the Countach’s speed in relative perspective for the time it existed. It wasn’t until the hyper-limited Porsche 959 debuted in 1986 and then the no-frills racecar-for-the-street Ferrari F40 in 1987 that the Countach became the fastest car in the world. To Lamborghini’s credit, it also made its bones using a naturally aspirated engine, while the other two supercars employed twin-turbocharged engines.

The 2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4

Three decades after the Countach left the land of production cars, Lamborghini decided to bring its fabled superstar back from the dead—not as a continuation model but more of an evolved homage to the various Countach bloodlines.

Based on the Sian concept car and using the Aventador as its foundation, the 2022 Countach was dubbed the LPI 800-4. As with many modern Lambos, their names hint at their power and drivetrain. Using the same 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V-12 as the Aventador, producing 769 hp, the new Countach tacked on a small hybrid motor that kicked in an additional 33 hp for a total of 802 ponies on tap. Power is then sent to all four wheels for maximum traction (hence the 800-4).

Lamborghini claims the modern Countach could run from 0-100 km/hr (62 mph) in 2.8 seconds, 0-200 km/hr (124 mph) in 8.6 seconds, and top out at 221 mph, all of which blow the scissor doors off of any of its predecessors. But, priced at $2.64 million and with just 112 examples made and sold before they were even officially for sale (that number was a nod to the original LP112 concept that the first Countach was built upon), the newest Countach instantly became rarer than the already hard-to-find original.

The Countach is a coveted auction prize

Because it adorned more teenagers’ walls than Tyra Banks and Kathy Ireland combined, the Lamborghini Countach is the quintessential dream car of at least two entire generations (and counting), making them the centerpieces of any auction they attend.

According to Classic.com, the current average resale value for a Countach (which also includes the later LPI 800-4) is $561,043 as of this writing. The cheapest Countach variant at the moment is, somewhat surprisingly, the 25th Anniversary Edition, which has an average resale value of $489,700. At the other end of the spectrum, LPI 800-4 notwithstanding, the most expensive Countach is the original “Periscopio” iteration, retailing for a cool $1 million. Have you saved up enough yet? Don’t worry; we’re still working on it.

1974 Lamborghini LP400S Technical Specs (courtesy of Lamborghiniregistry.com)

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS Lamborghini LP400S Countach L406 ENGINE Type 60° V12, Longitudinal, Mid-Mounted, DOHC per bank Valves 2 per cylinder Bore/Stroke 82mm x 62mm Capacity 3,929cc Carburation 6 Twin-throat Webers 45 DCOE 96/97 Max power 375bhp @ 8,000rpm Torque 285 ft/lbs @ 5,000rpm Compression 10.5:1 TRANSMISSION Gearbox 5-speed + reverse, All-Syncromesh Clutch Single dry plate, hydraulically operated STRUCTURE Chassis Tubular Steel Space Frame Body Aluminum Builder Lamborghini Suspension Independent, coil springs and telescopic shock absorbers Axle Ratio 11/45 Brakes Girling ventilated discs Wheels Campagnolo cast magnesium 8.5 and 12 J Front Tires 205/50 VR-15 Pirelli P7 Rear Tires 345/35 VR-14 Pirelli P7 MEASUREMENTS Overall Length 4140 mm / 161.5 in Overall Width 2000 mm / 78 in Overall Height 1070 mm / 41.7 in Wheelbase 2450 mm / 95.5 in Front Track 1490 mm / 58 in Rear Track 1605 mm / 62.3 in Weight 1360 kg / 2992 lb Fuel Tank 2 x 60 L / 2 x 16 gal PERFORMANCE Top speed 290 km/h / 179.8 mph

Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition Technical Specs (courtesy of Lamborghiniregistry.com)