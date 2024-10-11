Haas can benefit immediately while Toyota plays a longer game

There’s a new partnership in Formula 1 racing, and it raises at least one significant question. MoneyGram Haas F1 Team and Toyota Gazoo Racing, the motorsport division of Toyota Motor Corporation, announced a new technical partnership today. Ferrari currently supplies the engines for Haas race cars. With Toyota now being the Haas team’s official technical partner, does that mean Haas will switch to Toyota power units in the future?

Why this new partnership matters



Haas is a relatively new team in Formula 1, starting in 2016. During its entire F1 undertaking, Haas has used Ferrari power units and transmissions. Haas is the only American team in F1. Haas is currently in seventh position in Constructors’ Championship points this season and has its sights set higher. However, it does not have the same resources as several of the much larger teams.

Recommended Videos

Toyota was a Formula 1 works team for eight years, ending its run in 2009. Toyota’s automobile competitor has been doing well as an engine supplier to Formula 1 teams Red Bull Racing and RB, so it makes sense for Toyota to want to get back into F1, at least as an engine supplier.

Haas says Ferrari was in the loop throughout the process leading to the new partnership and has no intention of switching engine suppliers.

What Toyota and Haas gain in the partnership

F1 cars are much more than engines, and viewing Toyota as only an engine source undervalues the value of partnering with Toyota. In the technical partnership that has started now, Toyota Gazoo Racing will provide Haas with design, technical, and manufacturing expertise at a level that the team could not provide.

Toyota Gazoo Racing will benefit from the Moneygram Haas F1 Team partnership by sharing its F1 experience and technical expertise with engineers from each partner. Whether Toyota eventually becomes an engine supplier or an F1 works team that supplies its engine is not the point.

Haas gains help starting with the United States Grand Prix on October 18-20 and for the rest of the season. So, Haas can benefit immediately from the partnership while Toyota plays a longer game. Toyota also has a publicly acknowledged role with a Formula 1 team, which offsets Honda’s previous advantage.