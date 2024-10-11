 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

F1: Toyota Gazoo Racing partners with Haas in mutually supportive roles

Haas can benefit immediately while Toyota plays a longer game

By
Moneygram Haas F1 team race car with a Toyota logo overlay.
Formula 1

There’s a new partnership in Formula 1 racing, and it raises at least one significant question. MoneyGram Haas F1 Team and Toyota Gazoo Racing, the motorsport division of Toyota Motor Corporation, announced a new technical partnership today. Ferrari currently supplies the engines for Haas race cars. With Toyota now being the Haas team’s official technical partner, does that mean Haas will switch to Toyota power units in the future?

Why this new partnership matters

A Toyota works team F1 race car from the early 2000s.
Haas is a relatively new team in Formula 1, starting in 2016. During its entire F1 undertaking, Haas has used Ferrari power units and transmissions. Haas is the only American team in F1. Haas is currently in seventh position in Constructors’ Championship points this season and has its sights set higher. However, it does not have the same resources as several of the much larger teams.

Recommended Videos

Toyota was a Formula 1 works team for eight years, ending its run in 2009. Toyota’s automobile competitor has been doing well as an engine supplier to Formula 1 teams Red Bull Racing and RB, so it makes sense for Toyota to want to get back into F1, at least as an engine supplier.

Related

Haas says Ferrari was in the loop throughout the process leading to the new partnership and has no intention of switching engine suppliers.

What Toyota and Haas gain in the partnership

F1 cars are much more than engines, and viewing Toyota as only an engine source undervalues the value of partnering with Toyota. In the technical partnership that has started now, Toyota Gazoo Racing will provide Haas with design, technical, and manufacturing expertise at a level that the team could not provide.

Toyota Gazoo Racing will benefit from the Moneygram Haas F1 Team partnership by sharing its F1 experience and technical expertise with engineers from each partner. Whether Toyota eventually becomes an engine supplier or an F1 works team that supplies its engine is not the point.

Haas gains help starting with the United States Grand Prix on October 18-20 and for the rest of the season. So, Haas can benefit immediately from the partnership while Toyota plays a longer game. Toyota also has a publicly acknowledged role with a Formula 1 team, which offsets Honda’s previous advantage.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
F1-inspired Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ Motorsport Collectors Edition
Mercedes-AMG added looks that kill to the track-ready super sportscar
2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ Motorsport Collectors Edition left front three-quarter view.

Mercedes-AMG pays homage to the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 team with the 2025 AMG GT 63 Pro 4MATIC+ Motorsports Collectors Edition. Limited to only 200 cars, this AMG has many style and design details that signify the relationship to the F1 race car.
Why Mercedes-AMG released a limited unit car linked to the F1 team

Formula 1 racing, or F1, is attracting worldwide attention, and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS team is one of the most successful F1 teams overall. The GT 63 Pro 4MATIC+ is a track-ready road car with upgraded handling, power, enhanced cooling, better aerodynamics, and race-ready brakes, wheels, and tires. The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 team isn't only a racing team. It's also a test lab focusing on extracting every possible performance advantage from the components of the F1 race cars. AMG road cars benefit from the technologies that make the F1 race faster.

Read more
MGM Resorts gears up fan experiences for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
When you're not watching the race, off-track experiences await
MGM Resorts gets ready for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

MGM Resorts International is pulling all the stops for the 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix November 21-23 race weekend with retail pop-ups, watch parties, culinary experiences, and much more. Whether you're there for the race, the entertainment, shopping, driving F1 simulators, fine food, or celebratory drinking from shoes, you'll find it at the LVGP weekend events that will dominate the strip.

The list of events, activations, and experiences is still growing. The following is just a taste of what MGM Resorts has in store.
Race-focused experiences

Read more
F1 driver upheaval: RB replaces Daniel Ricciardo with Liam Lawson for 2024
Ricciardo's departure is not a surprise, even for him
rb replaces r1 driver daniel ricciardo with liam lawson for 2024 team photo visa cash app rv

The Visa Cash App RB F1 team announced that New Zealand native Liam Lawson will replace Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo for the remainder of the 2024 F1 Grand Prix season. Lawson will drive with team member Yuki Tsunoda in the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, on October 20.
Why the RB team replaced Ricciardo mid-season

Ricciardo told interviewers on F1 TV at the Singapore Grand Prix on September 22 that his performance during that race could decide his future as an F1 driver.

Read more