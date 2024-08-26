Seven drivers from four F1 teams have won Grand Prix so far this season

F1 racing is back. On Sunday, August 25, McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris won the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix at Red Bull driver Max Verstappen’s home track in the first race after the summer break. When Verstappen won four of the first five races this year, there was concern that a repeat of 2023’s Red Bull and Verstappen dominance would stall the rapidly accelerating interest in Formula 1 racing. Verstappen and Red Bull are leading in driver and team F1 championship points for the season, but there are still nine races to go, and Red Bull doesn’t have the fastest car.

Why a competitive F1 season matters

The concern with a predictable season in Formula 1 is that if fans lose interest, this could mean fewer people attending races, watching on TV, or streaming the events. F1 is growing rapidly, especially in the United States, and it’s a sport with a lot of money at stake. The excitement diminishes if the season lacks unpredictability, particularly if one team or driver dominates consistently.

Earlier in the season, there were fears that Max Verstappen and Red Bull would continue to win most races, leading to an inevitable championship for both the driver and the team, as happened in the 2023 season. This kind of dominance could make the sport less exciting for many fans. However, that hasn’t been the case, and now the competition has opened up with drivers from four different teams having won races.

F1 teams and drivers vying for the championships

So far, there have been 15 races, and four teams have claimed victories, with seven different drivers winning at least one race. Red Bull has won seven of these races, but McLaren, Mercedes, and Ferrari have also been successful. McLaren currently has the fastest car, and Lando Norris, who drives for McLaren, is seen as a rising star and a serious competitor.

Looking at the standings, Red Bull is leading in Constructors Championship points with 434, with McLaren (404), Ferrari (370), and Mercedes (276) following. While Verstappen is in the lead, with 295 Driver Championship points, other drivers could catch up and beat him. The leading contenders at this point are Lando Norris (225 points), Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc (192), McLaren driver Oscar Piastri (179), Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz (172), and Lewis Hamilton with 154 points. The competition is tight, and with nine races left, the season still has a lot of excitement and unpredictability.