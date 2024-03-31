 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

A new poll suggests F1 2024 has a viewership problem — here’s why

Red Bull's Max Verstappen's domination bores some fans

By
Pirelli F1 racing tires on Red Bull Racing Formula 1 race car.
Randomwinner / Pixabay

The 2024 F1 Grand Prix racing season has barely begun, but a recent F1 viewership poll by Race.com suggests fans are less enthusiastic now than before the season began. Citing nearly 150,000 votes, the poll results claim 61% of respondents voted they were less excited about the rest of the F1 season than during the pre-season, with only 7% more excited and 32% unchanged. More recent events might swing a new poll in the opposite direction.

According to the poll report, the most common reason for fan disenchantment was Red Bull’s Max Verstappen winning the first two races virtually unchallenged, continuing a winning phenomenon of the past two seasons. Well, Max didn’t win the third race, the Australian Grand Prix, on March 24. In fact, he didn’t even finish the race but retired the car when his right rear brake caught fire.

Recommended Videos

Why F1 viewership matters

Max Verstappen driving a Red Bull F1 race car.
Sandor Foszto / Pixabay

F1 viewership is a big deal for the FIA, F1 itself, and its millions of fans worldwide. The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) is the governing body for Formula 1 and most major motorsports. F1 is considered the elite motorsport, the pinnacle of automotive competition. Because of F1’s position at the top of 240+ FIA-governed automotive competitions, if F1 loses its shine, that reflects on the FIA. One reason for the blowback is the voluminous yearly revisions of FIA F1 Technical, Sporting, and Financial Regulations that exist to keep Formula 1 racing competitive, safe, and fair.

Formula One Group, Liberty Media’s division that has owned F1 since 2017, also cares deeply about live spectators and TV viewership numbers. In 2023, the division realized $3.222 billion in F1 and F1-related revenue. The major sources of revenue for F1 are TV viewer deals and sponsorships. So, as much as the F1 organization loves the sport, finances are also in play, and viewership metrics matter.

Race 3 gives F1 viewers and fans a different outlook

Max Verstappen driving a Red Bull F1 race car.
Randonwinner / Pixabay

Because the reported viewership poll took place so early in the season, with just two races eliciting such strong feelings, the third race may have significantly affected how viewers feel about the rest of the season. Here’s why, starting with a brief background.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the F1 World Driver Championship in 2021, 2022, and 2023. Red Bull also brought home the World Constructor Championship all three years. F1 teams compete for the Constructor’s Championship with Driver Championship points from both team drivers in the reasonably complex F1 Championship points system. With Verstappen’s field-leading point totals in 2021 through 2023 and the points from fellow Red Bull driver Sergio Perez — who scored in fourth place in 2021, third in 2022, and second in 2023, Red Bull won the Constructor’s Championship, which brings monetary rewards measured in nine figures.

Verstappen’s Championship winning streak is not unique in F1, although winning 19 of 22 contests in 2023 set a record. Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton is currently tied for the most World Championships with seven titles and is striving his teighth title, which will be the world record for F1. Next year, Lewis Hamilton leaves Mercedes to drive for Ferrari.

Verstappen isn’t the only F1 driver to watch

Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 race car on the track.
Ádám Urvölgyi / Pixabay

Fans had more to comprehend about the Australian Grand Prix than Max Verstappen’s early retirement in the race. The race winner was Carlos Sainz for Ferrari. Sainz had emergency appendix surgery just two weeks before the race. Sainz’s participation in Sunday’s contest wasn’t sure until the lights went out to start the race.

If Red Bull’s Perez had taken over for Verstappen and easily won the race, perhaps the concern about Red Bull dominance might have continued to hold as strong, but Ferrari took the first two spots, and McLaren drivers placed third and fourth. Perez was at P5, the fifth position at the race finish. In sum, Verstappen didn’t win, and Red Bull didn’t have a driver on the winners’ podium because only the three top finishing drivers got to spray champagne at each other and the assembled crowd.

There are more stories to excite viewers about the drivers and teams of F1 2024, in addition to Max Verstappen and Red Bull.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
How much do Formula 1 pit crew and mechanics make?
Pit crews are highly trained athletes who are paid accordingly
Red Bull F1 race car in pit for tire change with pit crew in motion

Considering that a Formula 1 race car costs about $15 million, it's reasonable to assume the people who work with them are paid exceptionally well. Watching a Formula 1 pit crew during a pit stop is a near-magical experience. Viewers aren't privy to everything during a pit stop, but seeing an F1 pit crew change four racing tires in less than 2.5 seconds is astonishing. And that's just the average time (see below for the record pit stop times).

Pit crews get plenty of attention for their synchronized efficiency, which raises the question of how much Formula 1 pit crew and mechanics get paid. Estimates for pit crew and mechanic salaries range from $30,000 for a person who stands by with a fire extinguisher in hand to $1,000,000 for an F1 pit crew chief.
Why Formula 1 pit crew and mechanics salaries matter

Read more
What does interval mean in Formula 1?
Time intervals have three different purposes in Formula 1.
Yuki Tsunoda driving a Formula One racecar for Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda.

Formula 1 racing is the top level of motorsports and is gaining fans rapidly in the United States. Since F1 racing began in 1950, it has always been an international competition. Formula 1 is governed by The Fedération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA). The FIA F1 Regulations specify the technical, sporting, and financial operations of the ten teams in each year's F1 season. Some people find F1 racing hard to understand because certain terms aren't used in typical ways. For example, the word "interval" has three meanings in F1 racing, all related to time between cars, but for different purposes. We break out the three meanings of time intervals below.
Why time intervals are important in F1 racing

The time gaps between cars in Formula 1 races are often measured in fractions of a second as 20 cars speed around tracks, often reaching speeds over 200 mph. Sometimes, the time difference between the first and last cars finishing a race can be just a few seconds, showing how closely they compete. It's not unusual for cars to finish within tenths or hundredths of a second of each other, so timing is crucial in F1 racing.

Read more
How do you become a Formula 1 driver?
To earn their reported $13.4 million average salary, F1 drivers start young
Lewis Hamilton driving a Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 race car.

With hundreds of millions of dollars at stake for F1 teams each season, how do you become a Formula 1 driver? You have to be at least 18, according to the FIA F1 Rules and Regulations, but there is no upper age limit for F1 drivers. However, if it were easy, just showing up to apply for the job, F1 teams would be deluged with applications. But it's not easy at all. For an F1 team to invest in you and trust you with cars that have engines worth more than $10 million, there's much more to it. Let's take a look.
How does someone become an F1 driver?

Even before F1's recent popularity growth spurt in the U.S., F1 has long been considered the motorsports summit. Not every kid who buckles in to ride around a go-kart track is inspired to make it their life's work, but a surprisingly high number of F1 driver interviews start with stories of early prowess in organized kart racing. I've never heard of an F1 driver deciding in their late teens to start training for a seat in a Formula 1 race car.

Read more