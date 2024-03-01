The new 700 hp Hennessey H700 C8 Corvette rips

For most people, when the mid-engine eight-generation Corvette debuted in 2020, it was fast enough. Four years later, it continues in its ‘garden variety’ base form, using a naturally aspirated, mid-mounted 6.2-liter LT2 V-8 that makes an impressive 490 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque.

But, as enthusiasts of most fast cars often tend to do, they wanted more. GM, the gracious carmaker that it is, obliged by bringing the world a new generation of its legendary Corvette Z06. In C8 form, the Z used a smaller 5.5-liter flat-plane crank V-8 that allowed the SuperVette to rev to a ridiculous 8,600 rpm and, along the way, pump out an incredible 670 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque.

That really should be enough, right? Nope. We wanted more, and now Hennessey has brought us a wonderful gift in the form of the incredible H700 Corvette C8 Convertible, and it is nothing short of insane.

Hennessey’s 700 hp supercharged supercar

Unlike the naturally aspirated, high-revving Z06, Hennessey decided to use the tried-and-true old-school method of getting massive power from a small block V-8 with a belt-driven supercharger explicitly designed for the C8 Convertible’s compact engine bay. That blower, along with a dedicated air-to-water intercooler, upgraded cat-back exhaust, and a “performance engine tune,” helps the car’s computer make the most of its newfound power, which peaks at a lofty 708 horsepower and 638 pound-feet of torque.

Compared to the base engine, Hennessey’s H700 increases horsepower by 44 percent and torque by 37 percent over stock. While the 38 hp advantage over the Z06 may not seem like much, the increase of 178 pound-feet of torque will certainly become readily apparent by the NHRA-level of thrust shoving you back in your seat at takeoff.

The Hennessey H700 comes with a 3-year/36,000 mile warranty

Aside from just the supercharger, Hennessey’s engineers also recalibrated the transmission to make the most of the massive tire-shredding torque on tap. Beyond the included cat-back exhaust, Hennessey also offers an active-valve exhaust to allow the H700 to be a bit more docile-sounding when required and more vivacious when desired.

Optional forged 19-inch alloy wheels make for another fun upgrade, or the even more striking Lightweight Street Wheels are available in gloss black, matte gunmetal, or satin silver. Less eye-catching but arguably even more attractive is the fact that the H700 is available as an upgrade to all 2020-2024 C8 Corvette HTC (hardtop convertible) models, and it even comes with its own three-year, 36,000-mile warranty.

As the next level of speed available for the timeless Corvette, it seems inevitable that eventually, there may be a demand for even more obscene levels of power than the H700. But, as Hennessey’s latest supercar is (currently) only available for the convertible variant of the C8, we have a sneaking suspicion that after feeling what 200 mph feels like through your hair, even the most diehard speedfreak will be satiated for quite some time.

