Ford recalls nearly 300K diesel trucks because of COVID

Although Tesla held the title of most vehicles recalled for 2024, Ford Motor Company was hot on its heels with the number two spot. In one of its most recent recalls filed with the NHTSA, the Blue Oval added nearly 300,000 more vehicles to that total (which still leaves Tesla roughly half a million in the lead) because of another side effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ford is bringing back certain F250, F350, F450, F550, F650, and F750 Super Duty and Medium Truck vehicles equipped with its 6.7-liter Scorpion diesel engine. It seems that these pickup trucks’ motors can form dangerous biodiesel deposits on the fuel pump drivetrain roller components. These deposits can then lead to the engine’s high-pressure fuel pump failing, causing a potentially catastrophic cascade of damage.

As to how this pertains to the COVID-19 shutdown, in its Recall Chronology, Ford says:

“Between February 2022 and October 2022, Ford continued to evaluate warranty data trends, review returned parts from the field, interview customers and analyze connected vehicle data. Based on this analysis, Ford determined that the failed pumps were a result of aged biodiesel caused by fuel sitting for extended periods of time during COVID shutdowns.”

Ford F Series SuperDuty pickup truck towing a trailer carrying a piece of construction equipment on a highway.
Ford Motor Co. / Ford Motor Co.

Once the dealers possess these trucks in their shops, Ford says that the fix for this problem will be to update the powertrain control module (PCM) software. This repair will be at no cost to the owner. Ford says letters to owners are expected to begin being mailed on January 13, 2025. Owners may also contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 using the recall reference number 24S78.

Totaling 295,449 vehicles in all, the list of potentially affected trucks is as follows:

MAKE MODEL YEAR
FORD F-250 SD 2020-2022
FORD F-350 SD 2020-2022
FORD F-450 SD 2020-2022
FORD F-550 SD 2020-2022
FORD F-600 SD 2020-2022
FORD F-650 2021-2022
FORD F-750 2021-2022

