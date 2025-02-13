Honda recalls nearly 295K vehicles for engine control unit malfunction

Despite its reputation for exceptional reliability, Honda is currently executing a recall on several specific models, including the 2022-2025 Acura MDX Type-S, the 2023-2025 Honda Pilot, and the 2021-2025 Acura TLX Type-S. The recall is prompted by a software issue within the fuel injection electronic control unit (FI-ECU) that could cause the engine to stall or lose power, posing a significant safety risk for drivers and passengers.

According to the NHTSA, to rectify this problem, Honda will provide a complimentary reprogramming of the FI-ECU software through authorized dealers. Vehicle owners can expect to receive a notification letter around March 17, 2025, detailing the recall and the necessary steps to take. If you have questions or need further assistance, you are encouraged to contact Honda’s customer service line at 1-888-234-2138. In addition, the recall numbers associated with this issue are EL1 (for Acura models) and AL0 (for Honda models).

For additional information regarding this recall, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) can be contacted at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or you can visit their official website at nhtsa.gov, where you can find resources and updates on vehicle safety. Honda became aware of the potential issue as early as December 2023, when they noticed an uptick in “torque monitor data” reported through vehicle telematics—an indication that something might be amiss in the operation of affected vehicles. Following this, on April 17, 2024, the firm’s ECU supplier, Denso International America, raised concerns about a possible diagnostics issue, noting that the settings for monitoring airflow and fuel volume were incorrect, which could contribute to operational problems. Recognizing the issue’s importance, Honda initiated a thorough investigation beginning on June 6, 2024.

Their investigation aimed to identify additional symptoms and confirm whether the software malfunction could indeed lead to stalling. This comprehensive analysis lasted until December 16, 2024, culminating in a confirmation on January 9, 2025, that the software defect was indeed capable of causing engine stalling. Given the safety implications, Honda recalled approximately 295,000 vehicles on January 16, 2025. Honda dealers were formally notified about the recall by January 28. As of January 16, 2025, Honda reported receiving 674 warranty claims directly related to the stalling issue; however, it is noteworthy that, as of this time, there have been no documented reports of injuries or accidents connected to this malfunction.

The company estimates that roughly 1% of the vehicles involved in this recall may have the problematic software. Despite this recent setback, Honda has consistently earned a strong reputation for reliability over the years. In December 2023, Consumer Reports ranked Honda as the fourth most reliable automotive brand among 22 manufacturers, trailing only behind Subaru, Toyota, and Lexus. Nonetheless, 2024 has been a challenging year for Honda, as it has faced several significant recalls and is currently under scrutiny by the NHTSA concerning potential engine failures. Moreover, in October 2023, Honda initiated a recall of approximately 721,000 vehicles due to concerns over a potentially defective high-pressure fuel pump, which could develop cracks and leak fuel, thereby increasing the risk of fire.

Additionally, the company recalled around 1.7 million vehicles due to issues with the steering gear that could result in steering loss while driving. On November 8, 2023, the NHTSA investigated Honda, focusing on potential engine failures within approximately 1.4 million vehicles manufactured between 2016 and 2020. This inquiry was initiated after receiving 173 reports associated with failures of connecting rod bearings in certain six-cylinder engine models. As of now, this investigation is still active and ongoing.

Recommended Videos