Looking for a fully electric SUV? These models qualify for the 2025 tax rebate

If you’re reading this, you probably have a strong opinion of the world of EVs. Love or hate them, the world of electric vehicles is here to stay in some capacity. Although the public’s interest in EVs has waned over the last year in favor of hybrids after what felt like a tidal wave of adoption, electric vehicles continue to sell, and their benefits are something the government continues to support.
The EPA has recently released an updated list of all the requirements an EV needs to satisfy for the full $7,500 federal tax credit. Since the United States is obsessed with sport utility vehicles of any kind, we have listed all eligible SUVs below. We listed all the applicable trims for each SUV that can qualify, complete with configurations, motor counts, power, and range figures to make car shopping a little easier for you in the new year.
Among other minor stipulations, to qualify, you must:
- Buy it for your own use, not for resale
- Use it primarily in the U.S.
In addition, your modified adjusted gross income (AGI) may not exceed:
- $300,000 for married couples filing jointly
- $225,000 for heads of households
- $150,000 for all other filers
To qualify, a vehicle must:
- Have a battery capacity of at least 7 kilowatt hours
- Have a gross vehicle weight rating of less than 14,000 pounds
- Be made by a qualified manufacturer.
- Must undergo final assembly in North America
The vehicle’s manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) can’t exceed:
- $80,000 for vans, sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks
- $55,000 for other vehicles
The MSRP is the base retail price suggested by the manufacturer plus the retail price suggested by the manufacturer for each accessory or item of optional equipment physically attached to the vehicle at the time of delivery to the dealer. It does not include destination charges, the cost of optional items added by the dealer, or taxes and fees. In addition, manufacturer/dealer incentives and trade-ins do not affect MSRP.
It should also be noted that plug-in-hybrid-electric-vehicles (PHEVs) are also eligible for tax credit, which will appear in a separate article. This list comprises only qualified fully electric SUVs you can buy this year.
Acura ZDX
Sharing its platform with the downmarket Honda Prologue, the ZDX is one of just two Asian-based luxury EV SUVs that qualify. Every version of the ZDX is eligible for the tax credit, including the high-performance Type S.
Trim – A-Spec RWD
Base Price – $65,850
Motor Count – Single
Drive Wheels – Rear Only
Horsepower – 358
Torque (lb-ft) – 324
Range – 313
Trim – A-Spec AWD
Base Price – $69,850
Motor Count – Dual
Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive
Horsepower – 490
Torque (lb-ft) – 437
Range – 304
Trim – Type S
Base Price – $74,850
Motor Count – Dual
Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive
Horsepower – 499
Torque (lb-ft) – 544
Range – 278
Cadillac Lyriq
The Cadillac Lyriq may be a luxury SUV, but thanks to GM’s Ultium platform, it can tackle any terrain with style and grace. Although we are told to expect the first-ever EV-V from Cadillac in the form of the Lyriq-V, which should perform similarly to the Chevy Blazer SS, pricing has yet to be announced, and it may eclipse the $80,000 limit.
Trim – Single Motor RWD
Base Price – $59,990
Motor Count – Single
Drive Wheels – Rear Only
Horsepower – 365
Torque (lb-ft) – 325
Range – 326
Trim – Dual Motor AWD
Base Price – $63,490
Motor Count – Dual
Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive
Horsepower – 515
Torque (lb-ft) – 450
Range – 303
Cadillac Optiq
Cadillac’s newest EV addition, the Optiq is a compact luxury SUV that makes use of the same platform as its cousin, the Chevy Equinox EV. With 300 hp on tap from its dual-motor AWD setup, the Optiq looks even more attractive with a $7,500 price cut.
Trim – Single Motor RWD
Base Price – $52,895
Motor Count – Dual
Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive
Horsepower – 300
Torque (lb-ft) – 354
Range – 302
Chevrolet Blazer EV
Although software issues caused something of an inauspicious launch of Chevrolet’s first electric SUV, the Blazer EV is back and better than ever for 2025. Qualifying for the full $7,500 rebate, the range-topping SS offers up prodigious power at an even more affordable price than its original MSRP, making a compelling case to turn in your fossil-fueled, ICE-age SUV.
Trim – LT FWD
Base Price – $45,995
Motor Count – Single
Drive Wheels – Front Only
Horsepower – 220
Torque (lb-ft) – 243
Range – 312 Miles
Trim – LT AWD
Base Price – $48,995
Motor Count – Dual
Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive
Horsepower – 300
Torque (lb-ft) – 355
Range – 279 Miles
Trim – RS FWD
Base Price – $51,295
Motor Count – Single
Drive Wheels – Front Only
Horsepower – 220
Torque (lb-ft) – 243
Range – 312 Miles
Trim – RS AWD
Base Price – $54,295
Motor Count – Dual
Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive
Horsepower – 300
Torque (lb-ft) – 355
Range – 283 Miles
Trim – RS RWD
Base Price – $56,990
Motor Count – Single
Drive Wheels – Rear Only
Horsepower – 365
Torque (lb-ft) – 325
Range – 324 Miles
Trim – SS
Base Price – $61,995
Motor Count – Dual
Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive
Horsepower – 557
Torque (lb-ft) – 645
Range – 290 Miles
Chevrolet Equinox EV
Coming to the party with a base MSRP of under 35K, Chevy’s Equinox EV is already an attractive entry-level SUV before the tax credit applies.
Trim – LT
Base Price – $34,995
Motor Count – Single
Drive Wheels – Front Only
Horsepower – 220
Torque (lb-ft) – 243
Range – 319 Miles
Trim – RS
Base Price – $44,795
Motor Count – Single
Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive
Horsepower – 300
Torque (lb-ft) – 355
Range – 285 Miles
Genesis Electrified GV70
The only Asian-based luxury electric SUV comes from Hyundai’s upmarket namesake, the Genesis Electrified GV70. With supple leather, a panoramic roof, a huge central display screen, and a host of high-quality materials throughout its cabin, the Electrified GV70 offers up nearly 500 hp to create a total luxury EV with an even more attractive price.
Trim – Advanced
Base Price – $66,950
Motor Count – Dual
Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive
Horsepower – 483
Torque (lb-ft) – 516
Range – 236 Miles
Trim – Prestige
Base Price – $73,750
Motor Count – Dual
Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive
Horsepower – 483
Torque (lb-ft) – 516
Range – 236 Miles
Honda Prologue
While Honda continues to dominate the hybrid market (along with Toyota), that has not stopped the Japanese-based manufacturer from dipping its toes into the world of fully electric vehicles with the new Prologue. In typical Honda fashion, the Prologue has plenty of trim levels to choose from to suit almost any shopper’s budget.
Trim – EX FWD
Base Price – $48,850
Motor Count – Single
Drive Wheels – Front Only
Horsepower – 212
Torque (lb-ft) – 236
Range – 296 Miles
Trim – EX AWD
Base Price – $51,795
Motor Count – Dual
Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive
Horsepower – 288
Torque (lb-ft) – 333
Range – 281 Miles
Trim – Touring FWD
Base Price – $53,150
Motor Count – Single
Drive Wheels – Front Only
Horsepower – 212
Torque (lb-ft) – 236
Range – 296 Miles
Trim – Touring AWD
Base Price – $56,095
Motor Count – Dual
Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive
Horsepower – 288
Torque (lb-ft) – 333
Range – 281 Miles
Trim – Elite AWD
Base Price – $59,350
Motor Count – Dual
Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive
Horsepower – 288
Torque (lb-ft) – 333
Range – 273 Miles
Hyundai Ioniq 5
The Ioniq 5 has been methodically collecting awards for being an incredibly versatile and economical EV package since it entered the market in 2022. Ranging from the 168-horsepower SE Standard Range to the ungodly powerful 641-horsepower N, Hyundai’s Ioniq only gets better with a $7,500 tax credit.
Trim – SE Standard Range
Base Price – $43,975
Motor Count – Single
Drive Wheels – Rear Only
Horsepower – 168
Torque (lb-ft) – 258
Range – 245 Miles
Trim – SE RWD
Base Price – $48,025
Motor Count – Single
Drive Wheels – Rear Only
Horsepower – 225
Torque (lb-ft) – 258
Range – 318 Miles
Trim – SE AWD
Base Price – $51,525
Motor Count – Dual
Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive
Horsepower – 320
Torque (lb-ft) – 446
Range – 290 Miles
Trim – SEL RWD
Base Price – $50,975
Motor Count – Single
Drive Wheels – Rear Only
Horsepower – 225
Torque (lb-ft) – 258
Range – 318 Miles
Trim – SEL AWD
Base Price – $54,475
Motor Count – Dual
Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive
Horsepower – 320
Torque (lb-ft) – 446
Range – 290 Miles
Trim – Limited RWD
Base Price – $55,675
Motor Count – Single
Drive Wheels – Rear Only
Horsepower – 225
Torque (lb-ft) – 258
Range – 318 Miles
Trim – Limited AWD
Base Price – $58,525
Motor Count – Dual
Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive
Horsepower – 320
Torque (lb-ft) – 446
Range – 269 Miles
Trim – N
Base Price – $67,575
Motor Count – Dual
Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive
Horsepower – 641
Torque (lb-ft) – 568
Range – 221 Miles
Hyundai Ioniq 9*
Although the 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 won’t officially hit the market until later this year, the EPA added it to its list of qualified SUVs, so we have as well. Thanks to Hyundai and Kia’s collaborative efforts in the EV world, the Ioniq 9 will use the same GMP platform as the EV9. Hyundai has not yet released official specs for the Ioniq 9, but we can safely assume they will closely match those of its Kia cousin.
Trim – Long Range RWD*
Base Price – $62,875
Motor Count – Single
Drive Wheels – Rear Only
Horsepower – 215
Torque (lb-ft) – 258
Range – 385 Miles
Trim – Long Range AWD*
Base Price – $67,875
Motor Count – Dual
Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive
Horsepower – 320
Torque (lb-ft) – 446
Range – 290 Miles
Trim – Performance AWD*
Base Price – $73,875
Motor Count – Dual
Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive
Horsepower – 641
Torque (lb-ft) – 568
Range – 221 Miles
*Arriving in Spring of 2025. All figures are estimated and will be updated as information becomes available.
Kia EV6
With its edgy signature design, Kia’s EV6 brings plenty of dynamic fun to an EV market that sometimes seems a bit bland. With eight qualified trim levels, the EV6 is the perfect ride for anyone who wants a little more style with their savings.
Trim – Light RWD
Base Price – $43,975
Motor Count – Single
Drive Wheels – Rear Only
Horsepower – 167
Torque (lb-ft) – 258
Range – 232 Miles
Trim – Light Long Range RWD
Base Price – $47,325
Motor Count – Single
Drive Wheels – Rear Only
Horsepower – 225
Torque (lb-ft) – 258
Range – 310 Miles
Trim – Light Long Range AWD
Base Price – $51,225
Motor Count – Dual
Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive
Horsepower – 320
Torque (lb-ft) – 446
Range – 282 Miles
Trim – Wind RWD
Base Price – $50,075
Motor Count – Single
Drive Wheels – Rear Only
Horsepower – 225
Torque (lb-ft) – 258
Range – 310 Miles
Trim – Wind AWD
Base Price – $53,975
Motor Count – Dual
Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive
Horsepower – 320
Torque (lb-ft) – 446
Range – 282 Miles
Trim – GT-Line RWD
Base Price – $54,275
Motor Count – Single
Drive Wheels – Rear Only
Horsepower – 225
Torque (lb-ft) – 258
Range – 310 Miles
Trim – GT-Line AWD
Base Price – $58,975
Motor Count – Dual
Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive
Horsepower – 320
Torque (lb-ft) – 446
Range – 252 Miles
Trim – GT AWD
Base Price – $62,975
Motor Count – Dual
Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive
Horsepower – 576
Torque (lb-ft) – 545
Range – 218 Miles
Kia EV9
We loved the Kia EV9 when we drove it last year. With plenty of power from the 379 hp dual motor setup we sampled in the GT-Line AWD, the EV9 was light on its feet and offered plenty of comfort and practicality for almost any sized family.
Trim – Light RWD
Base Price – $56,395
Motor Count – Single
Drive Wheels – Rear Only
Horsepower – 215
Torque (lb-ft) – 258
Range – 230 Miles
Trim – Light Long Range RWD
Base Price – $61,395
Motor Count – Single
Drive Wheels – Rear Only
Horsepower – 201
Torque (lb-ft) – 258
Range – 304 Miles
Trim – Wind AWD
Base Price – $65,395
Motor Count – Dual
Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive
Horsepower – 379
Torque (lb-ft) – 443/516
Range – 280 Miles
Trim – Land AWD
Base Price – $71,395
Motor Count – Dual
Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive
Horsepower – 379
Torque (lb-ft) – 443/516
Range – 280 Miles
Trim – GT-Line AWD
Base Price – $75,395
Motor Count – Dual
Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive
Horsepower – 379
Torque (lb-ft) – 516
Range – 270 Miles
Tesla Cybertruck
Despite the many recalls and controversies surrounding Elon’s enigmatic EV, the Cybertruck comes in with a base MSRP that slips in just under the $80K wire. Sadly, the unconscionably powerful Cyberbeast does not qualify. As of this writing, Tesla’s website does not have any information on the single-motor entry-level Cybertruck rumored to be in the works, but would undoubtedly qualify for the tax rebate if it shows up later this year.
Trim – All-Wheel Drive
Base Price – $79,990
Motor Count – Dual
Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive
Horsepower – 600
Torque (lb-ft) – 521
Range – 325 Miles
Tesla Model Y
Earning the title of ‘the world’s best-selling car’ in 2023, Tesla’s entry SUV offers plenty of unique solutions to life’s commuting and traveling obstacles. With up to 456 horsepower or 337 miles of range, adding in the $7,500 federal tax credit makes one think of this Tesla as the Model Why-Not.
Trim – Long Range RWD
Base Price – $44,630
Motor Count – Single
Drive Wheels – Rear Only
Horsepower – 295
Torque (lb-ft) – 309
Range – 337 Miles
Trim – Long Rane AWD
Base Price – $49,630
Motor Count – Dual
Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive
Horsepower – 425
Torque (lb-ft) – 475
Range – 311 Miles
Trim – Performance
Base Price – $54,130
Motor Count – Dual
Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive
Horsepower – 456
Torque (lb-ft) – 497
Range – 277 Miles
Tesla Model X
Falling directly in between the Model Y’s unobtrusive crossover vibes and the Cybertruck’s ultra-utilitarian 1980s Schwarzeneggerian sci-fi style, Tesla’s Model X offers just about everything one could want in an electric SUV.
Astute readers will notice that the Model X’s base price is above the $80K limit to qualify for the tax credit. However, that price includes the vehicle’s destination charge, which does not count towards the MSRP according to the EPA’s guidelines. Once subtracted, the AWD Model X sneaks its Falcon Wing doors just under the cap. Much like the Cyberbeast, the ridiculously powerful tri-motor 1,020 hp Model X Plaid doesn’t come close to qualifying under the price limit, but it is fun to dream, and when it comes to Tesla, you never know what is around the corner.
Trim – All-Wheel Drive
Base Price – $81,630
Motor Count – Dual
Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive
Horsepower – 670
Torque (lb-ft) – 713
Range – 314 Miles