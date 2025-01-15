Looking for a fully electric SUV? These models qualify for the 2025 tax rebate

Table of Contents Table of Contents Acura ZDX Cadillac Lyriq Cadillac Optiq Chevrolet Blazer EV Chevrolet Equinox EV Genesis Electrified GV70 Honda Prologue Hyundai Ioniq 5 Hyundai Ioniq 9* Kia EV6 Kia EV9 Tesla Cybertruck Tesla Model Y Tesla Model X

If you’re reading this, you probably have a strong opinion of the world of EVs. Love or hate them, the world of electric vehicles is here to stay in some capacity. Although the public’s interest in EVs has waned over the last year in favor of hybrids after what felt like a tidal wave of adoption, electric vehicles continue to sell, and their benefits are something the government continues to support.

The EPA has recently released an updated list of all the requirements an EV needs to satisfy for the full $7,500 federal tax credit. Since the United States is obsessed with sport utility vehicles of any kind, we have listed all eligible SUVs below. We listed all the applicable trims for each SUV that can qualify, complete with configurations, motor counts, power, and range figures to make car shopping a little easier for you in the new year.

Among other minor stipulations, to qualify, you must:

Buy it for your own use, not for resale

Use it primarily in the U.S.

In addition, your modified adjusted gross income (AGI) may not exceed:

$300,000 for married couples filing jointly

$225,000 for heads of households

$150,000 for all other filers

To qualify, a vehicle must:

Have a battery capacity of at least 7 kilowatt hours

Have a gross vehicle weight rating of less than 14,000 pounds

Be made by a qualified manufacturer.

Must undergo final assembly in North America

The vehicle’s manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) can’t exceed:

$80,000 for vans, sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks

$55,000 for other vehicles

The MSRP is the base retail price suggested by the manufacturer plus the retail price suggested by the manufacturer for each accessory or item of optional equipment physically attached to the vehicle at the time of delivery to the dealer. It does not include destination charges, the cost of optional items added by the dealer, or taxes and fees. In addition, manufacturer/dealer incentives and trade-ins do not affect MSRP.

It should also be noted that plug-in-hybrid-electric-vehicles (PHEVs) are also eligible for tax credit, which will appear in a separate article. This list comprises only qualified fully electric SUVs you can buy this year.

Acura ZDX

Sharing its platform with the downmarket Honda Prologue, the ZDX is one of just two Asian-based luxury EV SUVs that qualify. Every version of the ZDX is eligible for the tax credit, including the high-performance Type S.

Trim – A-Spec RWD

Base Price – $65,850

Motor Count – Single

Drive Wheels – Rear Only

Horsepower – 358

Torque (lb-ft) – 324

Range – 313

Trim – A-Spec AWD

Base Price – $69,850

Motor Count – Dual

Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive

Horsepower – 490

Torque (lb-ft) – 437

Range – 304

Trim – Type S

Base Price – $74,850

Motor Count – Dual

Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive

Horsepower – 499

Torque (lb-ft) – 544

Range – 278

Cadillac Lyriq

The Cadillac Lyriq may be a luxury SUV, but thanks to GM’s Ultium platform, it can tackle any terrain with style and grace. Although we are told to expect the first-ever EV-V from Cadillac in the form of the Lyriq-V, which should perform similarly to the Chevy Blazer SS, pricing has yet to be announced, and it may eclipse the $80,000 limit.

Trim – Single Motor RWD

Base Price – $59,990

Motor Count – Single

Drive Wheels – Rear Only

Horsepower – 365

Torque (lb-ft) – 325

Range – 326

Trim – Dual Motor AWD

Base Price – $63,490

Motor Count – Dual

Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive

Horsepower – 515

Torque (lb-ft) – 450

Range – 303

Cadillac Optiq

Cadillac’s newest EV addition, the Optiq is a compact luxury SUV that makes use of the same platform as its cousin, the Chevy Equinox EV. With 300 hp on tap from its dual-motor AWD setup, the Optiq looks even more attractive with a $7,500 price cut.

Trim – Single Motor RWD

Base Price – $52,895

Motor Count – Dual

Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive

Horsepower – 300

Torque (lb-ft) – 354

Range – 302

Chevrolet Blazer EV

Although software issues caused something of an inauspicious launch of Chevrolet’s first electric SUV, the Blazer EV is back and better than ever for 2025. Qualifying for the full $7,500 rebate, the range-topping SS offers up prodigious power at an even more affordable price than its original MSRP, making a compelling case to turn in your fossil-fueled, ICE-age SUV.

Trim – LT FWD

Base Price – $45,995

Motor Count – Single

Drive Wheels – Front Only

Horsepower – 220

Torque (lb-ft) – 243

Range – 312 Miles

Trim – LT AWD

Base Price – $48,995

Motor Count – Dual

Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive

Horsepower – 300

Torque (lb-ft) – 355

Range – 279 Miles

Trim – RS FWD

Base Price – $51,295

Motor Count – Single

Drive Wheels – Front Only

Horsepower – 220

Torque (lb-ft) – 243

Range – 312 Miles

Trim – RS AWD

Base Price – $54,295

Motor Count – Dual

Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive

Horsepower – 300

Torque (lb-ft) – 355

Range – 283 Miles

Trim – RS RWD

Base Price – $56,990

Motor Count – Single

Drive Wheels – Rear Only

Horsepower – 365

Torque (lb-ft) – 325

Range – 324 Miles

Trim – SS

Base Price – $61,995

Motor Count – Dual

Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive

Horsepower – 557

Torque (lb-ft) – 645

Range – 290 Miles

Chevrolet Equinox EV

Coming to the party with a base MSRP of under 35K, Chevy’s Equinox EV is already an attractive entry-level SUV before the tax credit applies.

Trim – LT

Base Price – $34,995

Motor Count – Single

Drive Wheels – Front Only

Horsepower – 220

Torque (lb-ft) – 243

Range – 319 Miles

Trim – RS

Base Price – $44,795

Motor Count – Single

Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive

Horsepower – 300

Torque (lb-ft) – 355

Range – 285 Miles

Genesis Electrified GV70

The only Asian-based luxury electric SUV comes from Hyundai’s upmarket namesake, the Genesis Electrified GV70. With supple leather, a panoramic roof, a huge central display screen, and a host of high-quality materials throughout its cabin, the Electrified GV70 offers up nearly 500 hp to create a total luxury EV with an even more attractive price.

Trim – Advanced

Base Price – $66,950

Motor Count – Dual

Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive

Horsepower – 483

Torque (lb-ft) – 516

Range – 236 Miles

Trim – Prestige

Base Price – $73,750

Motor Count – Dual

Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive

Horsepower – 483

Torque (lb-ft) – 516

Range – 236 Miles

Honda Prologue

While Honda continues to dominate the hybrid market (along with Toyota), that has not stopped the Japanese-based manufacturer from dipping its toes into the world of fully electric vehicles with the new Prologue. In typical Honda fashion, the Prologue has plenty of trim levels to choose from to suit almost any shopper’s budget.

Trim – EX FWD

Base Price – $48,850

Motor Count – Single

Drive Wheels – Front Only

Horsepower – 212

Torque (lb-ft) – 236

Range – 296 Miles

Trim – EX AWD

Base Price – $51,795

Motor Count – Dual

Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive

Horsepower – 288

Torque (lb-ft) – 333

Range – 281 Miles

Trim – Touring FWD

Base Price – $53,150

Motor Count – Single

Drive Wheels – Front Only

Horsepower – 212

Torque (lb-ft) – 236

Range – 296 Miles

Trim – Touring AWD

Base Price – $56,095

Motor Count – Dual

Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive

Horsepower – 288

Torque (lb-ft) – 333

Range – 281 Miles

Trim – Elite AWD

Base Price – $59,350

Motor Count – Dual

Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive

Horsepower – 288

Torque (lb-ft) – 333

Range – 273 Miles

Hyundai Ioniq 5

The Ioniq 5 has been methodically collecting awards for being an incredibly versatile and economical EV package since it entered the market in 2022. Ranging from the 168-horsepower SE Standard Range to the ungodly powerful 641-horsepower N, Hyundai’s Ioniq only gets better with a $7,500 tax credit.

Trim – SE Standard Range

Base Price – $43,975

Motor Count – Single

Drive Wheels – Rear Only

Horsepower – 168

Torque (lb-ft) – 258

Range – 245 Miles

Trim – SE RWD

Base Price – $48,025

Motor Count – Single

Drive Wheels – Rear Only

Horsepower – 225

Torque (lb-ft) – 258

Range – 318 Miles

Trim – SE AWD

Base Price – $51,525

Motor Count – Dual

Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive

Horsepower – 320

Torque (lb-ft) – 446

Range – 290 Miles

Trim – SEL RWD

Base Price – $50,975

Motor Count – Single

Drive Wheels – Rear Only

Horsepower – 225

Torque (lb-ft) – 258

Range – 318 Miles

Trim – SEL AWD

Base Price – $54,475

Motor Count – Dual

Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive

Horsepower – 320

Torque (lb-ft) – 446

Range – 290 Miles

Trim – Limited RWD

Base Price – $55,675

Motor Count – Single

Drive Wheels – Rear Only

Horsepower – 225

Torque (lb-ft) – 258

Range – 318 Miles

Trim – Limited AWD

Base Price – $58,525

Motor Count – Dual

Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive

Horsepower – 320

Torque (lb-ft) – 446

Range – 269 Miles

Trim – N

Base Price – $67,575

Motor Count – Dual

Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive

Horsepower – 641

Torque (lb-ft) – 568

Range – 221 Miles

Hyundai Ioniq 9*

Although the 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 won’t officially hit the market until later this year, the EPA added it to its list of qualified SUVs, so we have as well. Thanks to Hyundai and Kia’s collaborative efforts in the EV world, the Ioniq 9 will use the same GMP platform as the EV9. Hyundai has not yet released official specs for the Ioniq 9, but we can safely assume they will closely match those of its Kia cousin.

Trim – Long Range RWD*

Base Price – $62,875

Motor Count – Single

Drive Wheels – Rear Only

Horsepower – 215

Torque (lb-ft) – 258

Range – 385 Miles

Trim – Long Range AWD*

Base Price – $67,875

Motor Count – Dual

Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive

Horsepower – 320

Torque (lb-ft) – 446

Range – 290 Miles

Trim – Performance AWD*

Base Price – $73,875

Motor Count – Dual

Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive

Horsepower – 641

Torque (lb-ft) – 568

Range – 221 Miles

*Arriving in Spring of 2025. All figures are estimated and will be updated as information becomes available.

Kia EV6

With its edgy signature design, Kia’s EV6 brings plenty of dynamic fun to an EV market that sometimes seems a bit bland. With eight qualified trim levels, the EV6 is the perfect ride for anyone who wants a little more style with their savings.

Trim – Light RWD

Base Price – $43,975

Motor Count – Single

Drive Wheels – Rear Only

Horsepower – 167

Torque (lb-ft) – 258

Range – 232 Miles

Trim – Light Long Range RWD

Base Price – $47,325

Motor Count – Single

Drive Wheels – Rear Only

Horsepower – 225

Torque (lb-ft) – 258

Range – 310 Miles

Trim – Light Long Range AWD

Base Price – $51,225

Motor Count – Dual

Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive

Horsepower – 320

Torque (lb-ft) – 446

Range – 282 Miles

Trim – Wind RWD

Base Price – $50,075

Motor Count – Single

Drive Wheels – Rear Only

Horsepower – 225

Torque (lb-ft) – 258

Range – 310 Miles

Trim – Wind AWD

Base Price – $53,975

Motor Count – Dual

Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive

Horsepower – 320

Torque (lb-ft) – 446

Range – 282 Miles

Trim – GT-Line RWD

Base Price – $54,275

Motor Count – Single

Drive Wheels – Rear Only

Horsepower – 225

Torque (lb-ft) – 258

Range – 310 Miles

Trim – GT-Line AWD

Base Price – $58,975

Motor Count – Dual

Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive

Horsepower – 320

Torque (lb-ft) – 446

Range – 252 Miles

Trim – GT AWD

Base Price – $62,975

Motor Count – Dual

Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive

Horsepower – 576

Torque (lb-ft) – 545

Range – 218 Miles

Kia EV9

We loved the Kia EV9 when we drove it last year. With plenty of power from the 379 hp dual motor setup we sampled in the GT-Line AWD, the EV9 was light on its feet and offered plenty of comfort and practicality for almost any sized family.

Trim – Light RWD

Base Price – $56,395

Motor Count – Single

Drive Wheels – Rear Only

Horsepower – 215

Torque (lb-ft) – 258

Range – 230 Miles

Trim – Light Long Range RWD

Base Price – $61,395

Motor Count – Single

Drive Wheels – Rear Only

Horsepower – 201

Torque (lb-ft) – 258

Range – 304 Miles

Trim – Wind AWD

Base Price – $65,395

Motor Count – Dual

Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive

Horsepower – 379

Torque (lb-ft) – 443/516

Range – 280 Miles

Trim – Land AWD

Base Price – $71,395

Motor Count – Dual

Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive

Horsepower – 379

Torque (lb-ft) – 443/516

Range – 280 Miles

Trim – GT-Line AWD

Base Price – $75,395

Motor Count – Dual

Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive

Horsepower – 379

Torque (lb-ft) – 516

Range – 270 Miles

Tesla Cybertruck

Despite the many recalls and controversies surrounding Elon’s enigmatic EV, the Cybertruck comes in with a base MSRP that slips in just under the $80K wire. Sadly, the unconscionably powerful Cyberbeast does not qualify. As of this writing, Tesla’s website does not have any information on the single-motor entry-level Cybertruck rumored to be in the works, but would undoubtedly qualify for the tax rebate if it shows up later this year.

Trim – All-Wheel Drive

Base Price – $79,990

Motor Count – Dual

Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive

Horsepower – 600

Torque (lb-ft) – 521

Range – 325 Miles

Tesla Model Y

Earning the title of ‘the world’s best-selling car’ in 2023, Tesla’s entry SUV offers plenty of unique solutions to life’s commuting and traveling obstacles. With up to 456 horsepower or 337 miles of range, adding in the $7,500 federal tax credit makes one think of this Tesla as the Model Why-Not.

Trim – Long Range RWD

Base Price – $44,630

Motor Count – Single

Drive Wheels – Rear Only

Horsepower – 295

Torque (lb-ft) – 309

Range – 337 Miles

Trim – Long Rane AWD

Base Price – $49,630

Motor Count – Dual

Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive

Horsepower – 425

Torque (lb-ft) – 475

Range – 311 Miles

Trim – Performance

Base Price – $54,130

Motor Count – Dual

Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive

Horsepower – 456

Torque (lb-ft) – 497

Range – 277 Miles

Tesla Model X

Falling directly in between the Model Y’s unobtrusive crossover vibes and the Cybertruck’s ultra-utilitarian 1980s Schwarzeneggerian sci-fi style, Tesla’s Model X offers just about everything one could want in an electric SUV.

Astute readers will notice that the Model X’s base price is above the $80K limit to qualify for the tax credit. However, that price includes the vehicle’s destination charge, which does not count towards the MSRP according to the EPA’s guidelines. Once subtracted, the AWD Model X sneaks its Falcon Wing doors just under the cap. Much like the Cyberbeast, the ridiculously powerful tri-motor 1,020 hp Model X Plaid doesn’t come close to qualifying under the price limit, but it is fun to dream, and when it comes to Tesla, you never know what is around the corner.

Trim – All-Wheel Drive

Base Price – $81,630

Motor Count – Dual

Drive Wheels – All Wheel Drive

Horsepower – 670

Torque (lb-ft) – 713

Range – 314 Miles