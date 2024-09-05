 Skip to main content
VW releases 2025 Jetta and Jetta GLI starting prices: Two models are gone

VW simplied the Jetta gas engine model lineup by dropping two models

VW released the starting prices for the restyled and updated 2025 Jetta and Jetta GLI. Volkswagen followed up on its earlier promise that the 2025 Jetta would have a lower starting price than the previous model year’s cost with an automatic transmission. VW added value to both models, but what’s missing?

The 2025 Jetta S with an automatic transmission starts at $23,220, including delivery and destination fees, $40 less than a comparable 2024 model. The 2025 Jetta GLI Autobahn, with either manual or automatic transmission, also with fees, starts at $33,940, $930 more than the 2024 Jetta Autobahn it replaces.

So what’s missing?

2025 VW Jetta parked on the side of a road with rocky hillside in background.
Comparing model lineups from 2024 and 2025, it’s apparent that Volkswagen simplified by dropping two models from the Jetta and Jetta GLI family. In 2024, you could buy a Jetta S with a six-speed manual transmission, but for 2025, all Jettas have automatics.

You can get a 2025 Jetta with a manual transmission, but only in GLI Autobahn trim, the only GLI version available for 2025. In 2024, VW offered the GLI and spiffier Autobahn as separate models, but for 2025, there’s just one GLI.

2025 Jetta and Jetta GLI performance

There’s no price difference between 2025 Jetta GLIs with six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG (direct-shift gearbox) dual-clutch automatic transmissions. Because GLI buyers would theoretically prefer more involvement with the sportier versions of the economy sedan, VW is wise to offer a manual transmission for traditionalists and the more modern, typically faster-accelerating, and more fuel-efficient DSG for more tech-forward drivers.

The GLI’s 228 hp 2.0-liter turbocharged TSI four-cylinder ICE’s EPA-estimated fuel economy ratings with the manual transmission are 26 mpg city, 36 mg highway, and 30 mpg combined. So, the automatic transmission, in this case, costs an extra mile per gallon, with the DSG’s slightly lower EPA-estimated 25 mpg city, 35 mg highway, and 26 mpg combined.

The 158 hp 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-pot engine in the Jetta. Now available with an eight-speed transmission only, it achieves EPA-estimated 29 mpg city, 39 mpg highway, and 33 mpg combined in the Jetta S and nearly identical 29 mpg city, 40 mpg highway, and 33 mpg combined in the Jetta Sport, SE, and SEL trims.

2025 VW Jetta interior showing front seats, console, and dashboard.
VW / VW

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
