 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Updated 2025 VW Jetta and Jetta GLI offer refined style and better value

VW refines its Jetta and Jetta GLI gateway models

By

2025 VW Jetta GLI and 2025 VW Jetta left front three-quarter image driving on paved road with mountains in the background.
Volkswagen EVs get a lot of coverage, but the company isn’t abandoning gas-powered. Volkswagen introduced the 2025 Jetta and Jetta GLI with new exterior style accents, colors, and wheel choices, plus an updated interior, including a new dash with a floating 8-inch display. Aware of Jetta’s entry-level role in the brand’s model lineup, VW also promises the 2025 Jetta starting price will be lower than the 2024 Jetta with an automatic transmission, which starts at $21,995.

Why the VW Jetta matters


Since its introduction in 1980, the Jetta has been Volkswagen’s best-selling car in North America. VW sells many Jettas to first-time new car buyers, newly graduated college students, and people looking for value in a new car that seats five. VW also views the Jetta as a gateway car for future car sales when owners have positive experiences with their Jettas and are inclined to stay loyal to the VW brand.
Recommended Videos

Because Jetta is the lowest-priced VW in the U.S., buyers benefit from new features and technologies earlier and at a lower cost than they might with other brands or models. VW hopes to benefit from current and future sales by continuing to attract new customers by updating the Jetta platform and keeping the entry price low for the brand.

New for the 2025 Jetta and Jetta GLI

2025 VW Jetta GLI left front three-quarter view driving on a paved road in the countryside with mountains in the background.
Notable new features for both the 2025 Jetta and Jetta GLI include:

  • New colors and wheel choices
  • Revised front fascia with LED headlights
  • New trunk lid with a light bar connecting the tail lights
  • New dashboard with an 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment display
  • Standard Climatronic Touch automatic climate control
  • Standard IQ Drive has an extensive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADASs) suite.

The 2025 Jetta’s standard 1.5-liter, 158-hp turbocharged four-cylinder engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, is carried over from 2024.

For 2025, the Jetta GLI, aka the GTI with a trunk, The sportier GLI, available with either a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission or a six-speed manual, has a sport-tuned engine that makes 228php and 258 lb-ft of torque. The GLI also has larger brakes, an electronically-controlled torque-sensing limited-slip differential, an electronic differential lock, an adaptive damping system, and a sport exhaust system.

VW expects the 2025 Jetta and Jetta GLI will begin to arrive at U.S. dealers in late Q3 2024.
2025 VW Jetta right front three-quarter view driving on a paved road in the countryside with mountains in the background.

Editors' Recommendations

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
Harley-Davidson Softail – 40 years of smooth riding
Harley-Davidson's Softail chassis still inspires, 40 year later
2024 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic 114 softail cruiser

1984 Harley-Davidson Softail - the original. Harley-Davidson / Harley-Davidson

Although it was a controversial decision, Harley-Davidson's introduction of the Softail chassis platform in 1984 helped the motorcycle company attract new riders. Purists insisted that a suspension-less, hard tail design was the only true Harley, but the Softail platform was the foundation for many of the company's most successful motorcycle models.
Why the Harley-Davidson Softail matters
The underside of the 1984 Harley-Davidson Softail - the original. Harley-Davidson / Harley-Davidson

Read more
Next Generation Bugatti hypercar reveal
Tourbillon, the car that replaces the 300-mph Bugatti Chiron
bugatti tourbillon hypercar premier limited edition

Bugatti CEO Mate Rimac and other Bugatti leaders live-streamed on YouTube the premier of the Bugatti Tourbillon from the company's mansion headquarters in Molsheim, France. The Tourbillion limited edition hypercar is the successor to the Bugatti Chiron, the first production car to reach 300 miles per hour. L'Ultime, the last of the Chiron's limited edition of 500 cars, was recently delivered to its owner, and Bugatti has been building excitement about the next hypercar for several weeks.
Why the Bugatti Tourbillon matters

Bugatti has been working on the Tourbillion for more than two years. The Bugatti Tourbillion represents the principles of perfection of the 115-year-old company's founder, Ettore Bugatti, and the best technological prowess. Bugatti insisted that nothing was too beautiful or too expensive and demanded perfection all aspects of the company's cars. Other companies create hypercars, but Bugatti is in a class of its own, at the pinnacle of automotive design, engineering, and performance. The Tourbillion will be the car against which other automakers measure their own efforts.
What we know so far about the Bugatti Tourbillon

Read more
Sharpen your back-country driving skills at Ford’s Bronco Off-Roadeo center
Learn to get the most from your off-road capable machine
Ford Bronco at Bronco Off-Rodeo center in Tennessee.

With the opening of the fifth Bronco Off-Roadeo adventure driving school in Tennessee, Ford says that 80 percent of all Bronco and Bronco Sport owners live within 500 miles of a Roadeo location. The Roadeo schools will conduct off-road driving experiences for drivers with all experience levels.

New Bronco, Bronco Sport, and Bronco Raptor owners can visit the Off-Roadeo center for a complimentary full-day experience to learn how to get the most from their SUVs driving off-road. Drivers won't use their own vehicles as the school will provide a Bronco or Bronco Sport for the experience. Off-road enthusiasts and non-Bronco owners will also have a chance to register for a four-hour paid course.
Why the Bronco Off-Roadeo adventure driving school matters

Read more