Ural is looking for feedback on this electric sidecar motorcycle

On and off-road sidecar moto could replace a second or even first car.

By
Ural Motorcycles recently revealed an electric sidecar motorcycle concept bike. The former Russian company, which now has headquarters in Washington state, has been manufacturing sidecar motorcycles since the 1940s with minimal updates. Ural has developed a battery-powered version of its retro sidecar motorcycle and is seeking expert and consumer feedback.

Why an electric sidecar motorcycle makes sense

Ural electric sidecar motorcycle concept product shot of direct front view.
Ural has already stated that if the e-moto two-seater concept has enough support and if market research shows sufficient potential buyers, it will take 24 months to ramp up production after the final design is approved.

Ural’s gas bikes have selectable two-wheel drive, which its buyer-fans celebrate with videos of traversing streams, rivers, and all unpaved terrain. The electric concept has one-wheel drive but uses many existing components. Riding a motorcycle is not the same with a sidecar attached, especially when making turns. Ural noted that battery placement is a significant challenge in ensuring passenger comfort, storage capacity, and stability.

An all-electric version of the Ural would presumably be driven on the same challenging adventures as the gas models. However, a quiet, zero-emissions two-seater also has the potential for small-town and city use, possibly replacing a car. The sidecar has a trunk for enclosed storage, and the open seating area could also be suitable for weekly grocery runs.

Ural electric model specifications

Ural released the technical specifications for the electric sidecar concept, but we should mention that concepts historically vary significantly from production vehicles. With that caveat, here are the concept’s tech specs:

Motor Z-Force 75-7 passively air-cooled, high efficiency, radial flux, interior permanent magnet, brushless motor
Power and torque 60 hp@5,300 rpm, 81 ft-lbs
Batteries ZF13.0 powerpack, ZF6.5 powerpack (combined peak power 19.5kWh)
Charging 1.3kW on-board charger from a standard 115V/15A breaker (estimated 13 hours to charge from empty to 95%)
Range Up to 103 miles
Cruising speed 65 mph
Maximum speed 88 mph
Dimensions (LxHxW) 91.6 x 53.8 x 63.6 inches
Seat height, unladen 31.0 inches
Ground clearance 9.2 inches
Dry weight 822 pounds

