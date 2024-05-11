Head to these great locales with your golf buddies

Golf lends itself to a fun, relaxing vacation. In the morning, hit the links with your buddies, try and break par, and take in stunning landscapes. When your round’s over, relax at the clubhouse or try world-class eateries, where you can savor and recharge. Then, do it again the next day.

If you’re still in trip-planing mode for your next golf vacation, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled the best golf trips in the US, ranging from PGA Tour venues to luxurious resorts. No matter which you pick, you’re in for a golfing treat.

The finest golf trip destinations in the US

What are you after on your golfing getaway? Maybe you want to play the same courses as your PGA Tour heroes. You could want a week at an all-inclusive resort with luxury accommodations, fine food, and perfect fairways. Or, a trip to a scenic mountain could make for a classic golf experience. No matter your preference, here are the best options.

Pebble Beach, California

Arguably the most recognizable course in the US, Pebble Beach Golf Links has hosted numerous US Opens and has ocean views that look out of a movie. Set among the sea cliffs of the Monterey Peninsula, the course is as beautiful as it is challenging. The No. 7 hole is a short par-3 that reaches into the Pacific, letting you watch the sunset as waves crash on the beach.

For the devoted golfer, stay-and-play packages let you rise early and hit the links, then relax and eat after your round. Options include The Lodge at Pebble Beach and Casa Palmero.

Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Another ocean-side destination, this 41 square mile island is home to more than 20 courses, including the PGA Tour course, Harbour Town Golf Links. Palm trees and lush fairways evoke the island spirit, while saltwater air adds a fresh feeling. 5-star accommodations abound, like the Omni Hotel or The Westin Hilton Head Resort & Spa. Want to play non-stop? Then, stay at Palmetto Dunes, which has three on-site courses designed by George Fazio, Robert Trent Jones, and Arthur Hills.

Scottsdale, Arizona

Scottsdale delivers with its desert landscapes, PGA Tour venue, and luxury resorts. Test your skills at TPC Scottsdale, home to the popular WM Phoenix Open, while taking in mountain ranges, cactus-lined fairways, and stunning sunsets. For small-town charm, stay in Old Town Scottsdale, with an eclectic mix of restaurants, shops, and galleries. Or, to live it up in luxury, stay at high-end resorts like the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale or The Westin Kierland Resort.

Palm Springs, California

Palm Springs has everything you need for fun in the sun and a picturesque getaway. Set among the San Jacinto Mountains, the western destination offers pro-level courses and 5-star accommodations. Summer can be a little hot for a comfortable round, so try visiting between fall and spring.

The luxurious La Quinta Resort resides next to the PGA West golf resort, which hosts five public courses, including the PGA Tour location, the Pete Dye Stadium Course. In addition, everyone can play the Pete Dye Mountain Course, the Pete Dye Dunes Course, the Nicklaus Stadium Course, and the Greg Norman Course.

Jacksonville, Florida

Each year, the top golfers in the world compete at The Players Championship, the PGA Tour’s signature event. That takes place at The Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, which has a challenging layout and abundant memorabilia for the golf aficionado. You can even stay right next to the course at the Sawgrass Marriott for a seamless transition between golf and post-round relaxation. Be sure to take the clubhouse tour, where you’ll be immersed in tournament history.

For a golfing test, try the par-3 17th hole at Sawgrass. With a green surrounded by water, you’ll need a controlled swing and ideal ball placement to make par.

Enjoy golf to the fullest at these destinations

Golf is an interesting sport. It tests your skill and patience at every turn. Long fairways and greenside bunkers stretch your game and strategy. Fast greens turn easy pars into frustrating bogeys. Yet, with lush, green surroundings and the camaraderie of friends, golf also lets you relax and unwind. These destinations take that even further with PGA Tour layouts, amazing views, and 5-star accommodations.

So, which to pick? First on our list is Pebble Beach, with its Pacific Ocean vistas and US Open pedigree. After that, it’s a tossup between the rest, with each offering a unique taste of layout, scenery, and culture. So talk to your buddies, make your reservations, and get ready for a golf escape.

