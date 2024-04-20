Where will you travel this summer?

Are you ready to secure your summer travel plans? Google has spoken, revealing the hottest destinations for your next warm-weather getaway. Drawing from extensive flight booking data and search trends, Google’s insights, shared with Good Morning America, offer a sneak peek into this year’s top summer travel destinations. From sun-soaked beaches to vibrant cityscapes, let’s uncover the must-visit spots that are trending for the season ahead.

The top summer travel destinations

Google has unveiled its highly anticipated list of the top 20 summer travel destinations, providing insight into travel trends across the country. The information was derived from searches on Google Flights for trips spanning from June 1 through August 31, 2024. These are the destinations that dominated the search engine.

London Paris Tokyo Rome New York Cancun Orlando Las Vegas Seattle Athens Los Angeles Miami Barcelona Dublin Fort Lauderdale Honolulu Denver Madrid Boston San Juan

Recommended Videos

Topping the charts are classic favorites like London and Paris, while Tokyo claimed the number three spot, marking a significant rise in popularity compared to the previous year. From sampling sushi at the famed Tsukiji Fish Market to experiencing the bustling nightlife of Shibuya, Tokyo offers an eclectic mix of experiences that appeal to travelers with various interests.

Another notable shift from the previous year’s rankings is Cancun’s descent from the second position to number six. Meanwhile, newcomers San Juan, Madrid, and Puerto Rico make their debut on the list, adding fresh allure to the summer travel scene. Puerto Rico’s status as a U.S. territory means that visitors can enjoy the ease of travel without the need for a passport or currency exchange.

Surprisingly absent from this year’s lineup are Chicago and San Francisco, which didn’t secure spots in the top 20. However, popular cities like Orlando, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles maintain their presence, offering a blend of entertainment, recreational activities, and opportunities for adventure.

Book your summer travel today

Any one of these summer travel destinations would be a great place to spend time this year. Whether you are drawn to the historic streets of London, the romantic allure of Paris, or the tropical paradise of Puerto Rico, there’s a destination to suit every traveler’s preference.

With the insights gleaned from Google’s data and the allure of these destinations, don’t hesitate to book your summer getaway today. Summer is a peak travel season, so it’s wise to book your flights and accommodations well in advance to secure the best deals and availability.

Editors' Recommendations