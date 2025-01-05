 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

How to replace an AirTag battery: A step-by-step guide

Battery low? Here’s how to give your AirTag new life

By
man tracking AirTag on phone
Đức Trịnh / Unsplash

Many people swear by Apple’s AirTags (including me) for their simple and reliable way of keeping track of their stuff. You can use an AirTag for your keys, bag, or even your pet’s collar. If it’s something that you frequently lose track of, an AirTag will be your best friend. One of the best features is that it uses a user-replaceable battery, so you don’t have to worry about buying a whole new tracker when its power runs low. In this guide, I’ll walk you through how to replace an AirTag battery so you can get back to tracking without missing a beat.

How do you know when to replace your AirTag battery?

Apple AirTag on white table
Jonas Elia / Unsplash

The first sign that your AirTag’s battery might need replacing is when you receive a notification on your iPhone that the battery is low. Apple will send you a notification when the battery is nearing the end of its life.

Recommended Videos

What you’ll need to replace the battery

Before you get started, make sure you have what you’ll need:

  • New CR2032 battery. Apple says these batteries are widely available at most electronic and drug stores. Be sure to choose one that is fresh and within its expiration date for best performance.
  • A clean, flat surface. You don’t want to drop any small parts during the process, so make sure you have a clean and stable space to work.

Once you’re ready, here’s how to replace your AirTag’s battery.

Related

Step-by-step guide: How to replace AirTag battery

Apple AirTag on table
Jonas Elia / Unsplash

Step 1: Remove the back cover

To replace the battery, you’ll first need to remove the back cover of your AirTag. Apple has designed this process to be straightforward, so it’s relatively simple to open the device.

  • Place the AirTag on a flat surface with the logo facing up.
  • Use both thumbs to press down on the stainless steel back of the AirTag.
  • While pressing down, rotate the back cover counterclockwise. It should rotate fairly easily, and you may feel some resistance as the cover loosens.
  • Once you’ve turned it enough, the back cover should lift off entirely.

Step 2: Remove the old battery

Once the cover is off, you’ll see the CR2032 battery inside. To remove it, simply take it out using your fingers. It should come out without any issues. Be mindful of the direction the battery is placed in, as the new battery will need to go in the same way.

If you’re having trouble removing the battery, gently tap the AirTag on a surface or use a small, non-abrasive tool to help lift it out. But most of the time, you should be able to remove the battery with just your fingers.

Step 3: Insert the new battery

Now that the old battery is out, it’s time to put in the new one. Take your new CR2032 battery and place it inside the AirTag, ensuring the positive side (the side with the visible “+”) faces up. This is the same orientation as the old battery.

Press down gently once it’s in place until the battery is seated securely.

Step 4: Test the new battery

According to Apple, if everything is connected properly, you should hear a small sound (similar to a chime) once the battery is inserted correctly. If you don’t hear the sound, double-check the battery placement to ensure it’s inserted correctly. If everything seems fine and you still don’t hear the chime, try using a different CR2032 battery, as some may have a weaker charge.

Step 5: Reattach the back cover

You can reattach the back cover once the new battery is in place and functioning. Align the cover with the AirTag, making sure the notches on the cover fit into the grooves on the device. Once aligned, press the cover down and rotate it clockwise until it clicks into place.

Step 6: Check the AirTag’s status

Now that the battery has been replaced, open the Find My app on your iPhone to check the status of the AirTag. The app should show that the AirTag is connected, and you can also test it by making it play a sound or checking its location. If everything is working correctly, you’re good to go!

Tips for maintaining your AirTag battery

Apple AirTag on a dark grey table
Daniel Romero / Unsplash

Here are a few tips to help you get the most out of your AirTag’s battery life:

  • Keep your AirTag away from extreme temperatures. High heat or extreme cold can shorten the life of the battery. Try to keep your AirTag in a place where the temperature is moderate.
  • Use high-quality batteries. Always use a fresh, high-quality CR2032 battery from a reputable brand to ensure the best performance.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Kelly Baker
Kelly Baker
Kelly is a writer who loves good books, baking homemade bread, playing the piano, and spending time with her family.
10 must-know packing tips to help you travel smarter and lighter
These pointers will help you leave packing mistakes in the past
man carrying luggage in both hands

Packing is one of those travel chores we all have to deal with, no matter how unpleasant it can be. ​​Over the years, I’ve had my fair share of packing mishaps, from overstuffing a suitcase to forgetting essentials like a toothbrush (lesson learned!). These packing tips come from experience and will help you pack smart, no matter where you’re headed.
1. Always start with a packing list

If you’re the type to wing it and just toss things into your bag, it may be time to try something new. A packing list is a lifesaver, especially when you’re juggling a million pre-travel to-dos. Jot down everything you’ll need: clothes, shoes, toiletries, chargers, and any must-have items specific to your trip.

Read more
How long is a passport good for? Know before you go
Make sure your passport isn't expired before you travel
Person holding passport

Forget jet lag -- the biggest travel hurdle might be something you already own: your passport. This essential document is your ID and proof of citizenship, ensuring a smooth international journey. But to avoid last-minute scrambles, it's crucial to understand how long a passport is good for.
How long is a U.S. passport valid?

In the U.S., a passport's validity depends on the holder's age at the time of issuance. For example;

Read more
Delayed baggage compensation: What you need to know to get reimbursed
Make sure you know your rights
Luggage

We’ve all experienced the anxiety of waiting at the baggage claim, watching the carousel spin endlessly while our belongings seem to have embarked on a separate journey of their own. Delayed baggage is an all-too-common occurrence in the realm of air travel, disrupting plans and leaving travelers stranded without their essential belongings. However, what many passengers don’t realize is that they may be entitled to delayed baggage compensation. Whether you have found yourself in this frustrating situation or are just looking to arm yourself with knowledge before your next flight, understanding the ins and outs of delayed baggage compensation is essential.
Understanding airline policies on delayed baggage

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) regulations, airlines are required to compensate passengers for “reasonable, verifiable, and actual incidental expenses” incurred due to delayed baggage. This compensation includes the cost of essential items such as clothing, toiletries, and other necessities that you may need to purchase while waiting for your bags to arrive. 

Read more