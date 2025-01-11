How to clean AirPods without damaging them (and make them like new)

Table of Contents Table of Contents What you’ll need to clean your AirPods Step 1: Wipe down your AirPods Step 2: Clean the speaker meshes Step 3: Sanitize your AirPods Step 4: Clean the charging case Step 5: Check the ear tips (AirPods Pro) Maintenance tips to keep your AirPods clean

If you use AirPods, I don’t have to tell you how amazing these wireless earbuds are for listening to music, taking calls, or zoning out with your favorite podcast. But let’s be honest — over time, they can get grimy. With a little TLC, you can get them looking and sounding like new again. I’m here to walk you through how to clean AirPods and their charging case (from experience). No fancy equipment is needed, just a few household tools and some patience.

What you’ll need to clean your AirPods

Before you start cleaning, grab these supplies:

Soft, lint-free cloth (like a microfiber cloth)

Cotton swabs

Soft-bristled brush (like an old, clean toothbrush)

Isopropyl alcohol (70% or less)

Toothpicks (optional for stubborn grime)

Dry wipes or tissues

Micellar water (if you have AirPods 3 or newer)

Once you’ve got your supplies ready, follow these steps.

Step 1: Wipe down your AirPods

First, you want to remove surface dirt, oils, and dust. Grab your soft, lint-free cloth and gently wipe the AirPods. Focus on the outer shell and stem, but be careful not to push dirt deeper into the speaker meshes (where the sound comes out). If you see any sticky residue, slightly dampen the cloth with a tiny bit of water. Never drench your AirPods; they’re not waterproof, and moisture can damage the internal components.

Step 2: Clean the speaker meshes

Here’s where things get a little trickier. The speaker meshes can trap earwax and debris, which affects sound quality. Apple recommends using micellar water to clean the meshes for AirPods 3 or newer. Follow these steps to clean the meshes:

Pour some micellar water into a cup. Dip a toothbrush into the micellar water. Hold your AirPod with the mesh facing up. Gently brush the mesh in circular motions for about 15 seconds. Flip the AirPod over and blot the mesh on a paper towel, making sure the towel makes contact with the mesh. Repeat steps 2–5 two more times (for a total of three rounds) for each mesh you want to clean.

To rinse off the micellar water:

Rinse the toothbrush with distilled water. Use the rinsed brush and repeat steps 2–5 with distilled water on each cleaned mesh.

Let your AirPods air dry completely for at least two hours before placing them back in the charging case or using them.

If you have older AirPods, follow these steps to clean the meshes:

Take a dry, soft-bristled toothbrush or makeup brush and gently scrub the grilles in a circular motion. This will loosen any buildup without forcing it further inside. For finer cleaning, use a cotton swab to pick up loosened debris. Roll it gently over the mesh grille, but don’t press too hard. If there’s still stubborn gunk, a toothpick can help. Be extra careful , though, you don’t want to puncture or damage the mesh. Use the tip of the toothpick to lightly dislodge buildup.

Step 3: Sanitize your AirPods

Once the visible dirt is gone, it’s time to disinfect. This step is especially important if you use your AirPods at the gym or share them with someone else.

Lightly dampen a soft cloth or cotton swab with a small amount of isopropyl alcohol (70% or less). Wipe the exterior of the AirPods, focusing on the parts that touch your ears. Don’t use alcohol on the speaker meshes or inside the earbuds , as moisture can seep through and cause damage.

Allow your AirPods to fully air-dry before you put them back in the charging case or use them again.

Step 4: Clean the charging case

You’re not done yet! Your AirPods’ charging case can get just as dirty as the earbuds themselves. Dust, lint, and grime love to collect inside the lid and around the charging ports. Here’s how to clean AirPods charging case:

Use a soft, dry cloth to clean the outer shell. Take a dry cotton swab and gently clean the inside of the case, including the slots where the AirPods sit. For the charging port at the bottom, a soft brush or toothpick can help remove debris. Be gentle! You can use a slightly alcohol-dampened cotton swab to sanitize the inside surfaces, but keep it dry around the connectors. Let the case air-dry completely before popping your AirPods back in.

FYI: According to Apple, you should never use abrasive materials to clean the charging case.

Step 5: Check the ear tips (AirPods Pro)

If you have AirPods Pro, you’re working with silicone ear tips. These tips can trap sweat, earwax, and other debris, so they need extra attention. Here’s how to clean AirPods Pro ear tips:

Gently pull the silicone tips off the earbuds. Run the ear tips under warm water. Do not use soap or harsh chemicals . Use a soft cloth to pat the tips dry, then let them air-dry completely before reattaching. Once they’re dry, snap the tips back into place.

Maintenance tips to keep your AirPods clean

Now that your AirPods look spotless, here are some tips to keep them clean for longer: