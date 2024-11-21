 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Can music help you run faster for longer? Here’s what the science shows

Could musical fuel help you finish that tough run?

By
man running marathon headphones black t shirt outside
Szafran / Pexels

Putting your headphones on and setting off into the distance helps you drown out the outside world and focuses your mind on the music. We all have our favorite playlists of tunes that captivate and absorb us in the melodies, harmonies, and beats. If you’re like many runners out there, grabbing your headphones, water bottle, and running shoes might be one of your favorite things to do.

Could listening to high-energy songs while running give you a boost so you can pick up the pace and finish that tough run? Can music make you run faster for longer? Researchers set out to find some answers and determine how music impacts running. Let’s look at the research.

Recommended Videos

The study

Headphones
StockSnap / Pixabay

In a small study published in the Journal of Human Sport and Exercise, the researchers recruited 18 fitness enthusiasts and divided them into two groups. Both groups took a 30-minute challenging cognitive test that was specially designed to prompt mental fatigue.

Related

Following the test, one group performed an interval running workout, and the other completed a 5K time trial. All runners completed these workouts twice, once while listening to music and once without music. The study participants were able to select tracks they found particularly motivating and rated them on factors like melody, tempo, and beat. One of the motivational songs, for example, was Eye of the Tiger by Survivor.  

The study results

A man with earphones running on a treadmill.
10,000 Hours / Getty Images

The results showed that when runners chose their own playlists following the mentally taxing test, they performed just as well as when they weren’t fatigued. In other words, despite completing a challenging cognitive task, listening to music allowed the participants to run at the same level as when they weren’t mentally drained. The interval running group with music performed better than the participants running in silence. Those running the 5K also had a small improvement in their times when listening to music.

The researchers concluded that the music somehow focused the mind and helped the runners push through higher intensities and finish the run. The lead study author, Dr. Shaun Phillips, stated that “listening to self-selected motivational music may be a useful strategy to help active people improve their endurance running capacity and performance when mentally fatigued”. 

The takeaway

exercise running workout phone app watch headphones
Filadendron / Getty Images

The takeaway is that if you feel like listening to that entrancing beat or that fun song with the killer guitar riff and vocal power note, it could just give you some musical fuel to finish the run. When your brain is tired and wiped out after that long work project or meeting, it’s probably a good time to get your running shoes and headphones on.

Additional research suggests music can help runners enhance their cadence, which refers to your stride length or the number of steps you take per minute when running. This could lead to fewer injuries and a more efficient pace. It turns out the power of music could ease mental tiredness and improve your running speed, cadence, and endurance.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Can a human overtake a horse in a long-distance race? Here’s the theory.
The Man Vs. Horse Marathon has continued since the 1980's — Have there been any winners?
white and brown horses running together outside fast

Horses can sprint fast with their powerful leg muscles. Picture a wild horse galloping through an open field with the wind in their mane. You might wonder, can a human overtake a horse? The answer is yes. A paleoanthropologist has a theory to explain the evolutionary adaptations that allow humans to build endurance and run long distances without stopping. 
Man Vs. Horse Marathon

The race began following a debate over a few pints in a British pub in 1980. The first person to overtake a horse on foot and win the race was Welsh marathoner Huw Lobb, who took the title in 2004. The course is a little shorter than a traditional marathon at 22 miles over rougher terrain, and Huw Lobb completed the race in 2 hours, 5 minutes, and 19 seconds, leaving the riders on horseback behind him. He won the prize fund of £25,000. Three years later, German participant Florian Holginger crossed the finish line 11 minutes before the first horse. John Parkinson from the UK was just one minute behind him. Those who had bet on the horses were surprised and less enthused by these human victories.

Read more
Does muscle weigh more than fat? Here’s the truth
Everything you need to know about body recomposition
Muscular man with shirt off flexing muscles

Does muscle weigh more than fat? If you’re building muscle, will it make you weigh more? Can you build muscle and lose fat at the same time? These are all questions many people have about their workout routine. In this article, we’ll look at muscle building and the differences between muscles and fat in your body. 
What is the difference between muscle and fat?

Fat is the body’s way of storing energy, but it also plays a genuine role in the body as part of the endocrine system (which regulates hormones). Fat can help control your insulin sensitivity and immune system, as well as keep you warm in cold temperatures. You need some amount of fat storage for your body to function properly, but most people have too much.

Read more
How much weight can you realistically lose in a week?
Tips for a safe weight loss journey
Closeup view of man with slim body in oversized jeans on grey background. Weight loss.

“How much weight can you lose in a week?” is a question that plagues the minds of numerous people. Like many others who want to know how much weight they can lose in one week, you probably have an imminent event and an outfit that you want to fit into comfortably on that day.

To help you achieve your goal, we’ve weighed all the factors that affect weight loss. Here’s what we discovered.
What is the maximum weight you can lose in a week?

Read more