Clear airport security has a secret program that makes even TSA PreCheck look outdated

Clear and Whyline are beating TSA Precheck in one key way

Waiting in lengthy airport security lines is one thing every traveler universally despises — even though we know its importance. But what if there was a way to avoid waiting in line at the airport? You’re probably thinking of TSA precheck, a paid program allowing frequent travelers access to shorter security wait times at airports. But if you’re looking for a free option, Clear Airport Security offers another program many travelers don’t know about.

Unlike TSA precheck, Clear Airport also offers Reserve (formerly known as Whyline), which offers travelers virtual reservations for security lines at no cost. Below, we’ll dive into what you need to know about using this program and how it can help save you time during your travel.

Clear’s acquisition of Whyline

You’ve probably heard of Clear before as you’ve watched people pass by the standard airport security line and head to TSA precheck. But many people don’t know about Clear’s secret program, which was once called Whyline. In January of 2022, Clear announced the acquisition of a smaller company, Whyline. Today, Clear has renamed this program Reserve, which allows travelers to book an appointment for security check-in before heading to the airport.

Right now, this program is offered at select airports in North America and Europe, including some of the busiest travel locations like Orlando International Airport (MCO) and John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK). This program is also offered at popular European travel destinations such as London, Rome, and Amsterdam. Interestingly enough, Clear’s program is not exclusive to airports and offers the ability to bypass lengthy lines at other locations such as sporting arenas and stadiums.

The company plans to expand to more popular airports in the coming years, helping to make waiting in security lines a thing of the past. If you’re interested in using this program, be sure to check out the full list of available airports before traveling.

How to use the program

Using the Reserve program is super simple, requiring only three basic steps. Using the app or online platform, travelers can enter their flight information (including time and airline) and select their flight number. From here, the platform will ask travelers to enter some brief information and provide a few available timeslots for security reservations based on the flight’s departure time.

You can also book for other passengers in your party (up to 10 people at once) at the same time, including children. Once the reservation online is completed, a QR code will be provided instantly. Remember, you’ll want to make sure you secure a reservation before you get to the airport. If you attempt to book after your flight time is already too near, the system will not allow you to make a reservation.

Once you get to the airport, simply head towards airport security after dropping your bags as you normally would. Instead of going into the main airport security line, look for a special line that is marked Clear Reserve. Do not head to the TSA precheck kiosks; this service is only for paid members. If you’re running a bit late, the company offers a 20-minute grace period after your designated appointment time. If you arrive a bit before your reservation time, most airports will allow you to continue to pass through the line as well. The best thing about this program is that it can be used by all passengers and doesn’t cost a thing!

Taking advantage of free airport security reservations

As much as we want to gatekeep this secret airport security hack — it’s too good not to share. Many travelers find themselves stressed waiting in very long airport lines, especially at busy airports or hub airports. If you don’t travel often, chances are you’re not looking to invest in the TSA precheck program, as helpful as it is. Using Clear Reserve offers you and your travel group an easy way to cut down on the time spent in line. If you’re traveling with young children, you know that the less time spent waiting in line, the better. Not to mention, a reserved timeslot to pass through airport security will ensure you don’t have to stress about missing your flight.

Taking advantage of free airport security reservations can make your travel stress-free and smooth, no matter where you’re headed. Once you see how easy it is to use this program at a Clear airport, you’ll wish every airport offered this unique, free service.

