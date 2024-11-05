Singapore Airlines renovates cabins on its long range airplanes

On Monday, Singapore Airlines announced cabin renovations for its long-haul Airbus A350-900 aircraft. The $835.5 million interior refresh covers 41 long-range and ultra-long-range airplanes, raising the bar for the airline’s highly-rated in-flight experience.

Details of Singapore Airlines’ A350 cabin refresh

The airline’s seven A350-900ULRs lead the way with a brand-new first-class cabin. The carrier says it’s “designed with increasingly discerning travelers in mind.” Only renderings are available now, but the cabin will surely create a premium experience. Singapore Airlines uses the A350-900ULR on its longest routes, including those from Singapore to Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

Next up is business class, where the airline will refresh both long-haul and ultra-long-haul A350s. During a preview, the concept displayed sliding privacy doors for a suite-like feel. Singapore CEO Goh Choon Phong said, “”The new First Class and Business Class seat designs will incorporate thoughtful elements that push the boundaries of comfort, luxury, and modernity, allowing our customers to relax or work effortlessly on board.”

Lastly, renovations to the premium economy and coach cabins ensure everyone has a more comfortable flight. As part of that, all passengers can access a KrisWorld in-flight entertainment system with even more customization features (First and Business-class fliers get all-new screens).

The refreshed A350-900 long-haul planes will end up with 24 premium economy seats and 42 business-class seats, similar to the current setup. Ultra-long-haul A350-900s get 58 premium economy seats, 70 business class, and four first-class seats.

The airline will take a while to implement the changes, as the first long-haul A350 should debut in mid-2026. Ultra-long-haul planes will follow around early 2027. The entire fleet should be complete by 2030.