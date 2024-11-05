 Skip to main content
Singapore Airlines revamps cabins for its long-haul flights

Singapore Airlines renovates cabins on its long range airplanes

By
Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR
On Monday, Singapore Airlines announced cabin renovations for its long-haul Airbus A350-900 aircraft. The $835.5 million interior refresh covers 41 long-range and ultra-long-range airplanes, raising the bar for the airline’s highly-rated in-flight experience

Details of Singapore Airlines’ A350 cabin refresh

Singapore Airlines business class refresh
The airline’s seven A350-900ULRs lead the way with a brand-new first-class cabin. The carrier says it’s “designed with increasingly discerning travelers in mind.” Only renderings are available now, but the cabin will surely create a premium experience. Singapore Airlines uses the A350-900ULR on its longest routes, including those from Singapore to Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). 

Next up is business class, where the airline will refresh both long-haul and ultra-long-haul A350s. During a preview, the concept displayed sliding privacy doors for a suite-like feel. Singapore CEO Goh Choon Phong said, “”The new First Class and Business Class seat designs will incorporate thoughtful elements that push the boundaries of comfort, luxury, and modernity, allowing our customers to relax or work effortlessly on board.”

Lastly, renovations to the premium economy and coach cabins ensure everyone has a more comfortable flight. As part of that, all passengers can access a KrisWorld in-flight entertainment system with even more customization features (First and Business-class fliers get all-new screens).

The refreshed A350-900 long-haul planes will end up with 24 premium economy seats and 42 business-class seats, similar to the current setup. Ultra-long-haul A350-900s get 58 premium economy seats, 70 business class, and four first-class seats.

The airline will take a while to implement the changes, as the first long-haul A350 should debut in mid-2026. Ultra-long-haul planes will follow around early 2027. The entire fleet should be complete by 2030.

Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont.
British Airways suspends flights between JFK and Gatwick airports
British Airways will suspend JFK to Gatwick flights from December to March
British Airways has canceled flights between New York’s JFK Airport and London’s Gatwick Airport between December 2024 and March 2025. The schedule change results from delays in delivery of Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines for Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. 103 flights will be canceled.
Additional details of the JFK-Gatwick cancellations
Rolls-Royce Trent 1000-powered 787s are 20% more efficient than prior 767s, resulting in big fuel savings and fewer emissions. However, delivery delays have forced British Airways to suspend flights between JFK and Gatwick from December 12, 2024, to March 25, 2025.

Delta adds long-haul flight to Brazil
Delta adds long-haul route to Brazil
Delta Air Lines will continue its global expansion, adding a long-haul flight from Boston, Massachusetts, to São Paulo, Brazil. The route will fly between Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Sao Paulo/Guarulhos–Governor André Franco Montoro International Airport (GRU). The new flight follows Delta’s announcement of additional transatlantic routes for summer 2025 and more non-stop routes from Austin, Texas. 
Delta’s BOS to GRU route starts in January 2025
The flight takes off on January 6, 2025, and continues through March 27, 2025. It will occur three times per week and cover 4,790 miles aboard an Airbus A330-300. The trip from Boston to Brazil takes about 9 hrs 45 min, and embarks on Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays. The return journey takes around 9 hrs 55 min, and occurs on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Frontier Airlines honors veterans with 50% off promotion
Frontier Airlines offers discounts to veterans
Yesterday, Frontier Airlines offered a salute to service with a 50% discount on base fares for active and retired servicemembers and their loved ones. The offer coincides with the lead up to Veterans Day and runs through Sunday, October 27. All veterans have to do is enter the code VETS on FlyFrontier.com for flights through December 18.
Frontier wants veterans to share their stories

In addition to the VETS promotion, Frontier encourages veterans and active duty servicemembers to share perspectives on the meaning of being a veteran via a form on the company website. The airline will choose 10 random entries and award them $250 flight vouchers, which cover roundtrip fares to many destinations. 

