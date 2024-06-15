Add these destinations to your summer bucket list

Summer is in full swing, and the month of July offers a perfect window for your next great travel adventure. From vibrant cities to warm beaches, July offers something for every travel preference. Whether you are on the hunt for a domestic getaway or an international adventure, our carefully curated list of the best places to visit in July is sure to inspire your next summer escape. These are the destinations that will ensure your July vacation is nothing short of extraordinary.

Provence, France

Average July temperature: 82ºF to 86ºF

Provence, France, is a dream destination in July, renowned for its stunning lavender fields that burst into full bloom during this month. The vibrant purple landscapes create a breathtaking backdrop, perfect for leisurely strolls and photography. Beyond the lavender, Provence offers charming villages, bustling markets, and delicious cuisine, embodying the essence of French country life. July’s warm, sunny weather is perfect for exploring historic towns like Avignon and Aix-en-Provence or enjoying outdoor activities in the beautiful countryside.

Aspen, Colorado

Average July temperature: 73ºF to 80ºF

Aspen, Colorado, is a fantastic July destination, offering both outdoor recreation and cultural events. The Little Nell Culinary Fest, from July 7-10, is a highlight, featuring world-class chefs and incredible dining experiences that foodies will love. Additionally, Aspen’s Cinema Under the Stars begins on July 15, with film screenings under the open sky every Monday. When you’re not attending an event, you can check out Aspen’s stunning natural beauty, with its hiking trails, mountain vistas, and vibrant wildflowers.

Copenhagen, Denmark

Average July temperature: 68ºF to 71ºF

Copenhagen, Denmark, is a wonderful place to visit in July, transforming from its cold, wet winter into a summer haven. With the sun setting at nearly 10 PM, the city’s long July days allow for extended explorations and late-night adventures. If you find yourself in Copenhagen in late June to early July, then you may want to venture outside of the city to check out Roskilde Festival, which is Northern Europe’s largest music festival. Amidst the festival excitement, embrace the Danish concept of “hygge,” a sense of cozy contentment, by enjoying outdoor cafes, scenic bike rides, and leisurely canal tours.

Cornwall, England

Average July temperature: 61ºF to 65ºF

Cornwall, England, is a must-visit in July, offering travelers a quintessential summer experience. Known for its stunning beaches, it is a haven for surfers seeking the perfect wave. The coastal towns of Penzance and Padstow are culinary hotspots, attracting foodies with their exceptional seafood, from freshly caught fish to gourmet dishes in 5-star restaurants. Cornwall’s warm weather in July is ideal for exploring Cornwall’s rugged cliffs, cozy villages, and historical landmarks.

Canggu, Bali

Average July temperature: 68ºF to 84ºF

If you love the beach, surfing, and a chill vibe, then Canggu, Bali, is the place to be. Known for its excellent surf shops and ideal waves, the resort village of Canggu is a top spot for surfers of all levels. The coastal town is one of Bali’s most popular areas and offers a relaxing beach vibe as well as plenty of opportunities for shopping and dining. The warm weather in July is perfect for lounging on Batu Bolong Beach or enjoying a yoga session at one of the many wellness centers. Don’t miss the vibrant nightlife at beach clubs like Finns or La Brisa, where you can enjoy live music with sunset views.

Toronto, Canada

Average July temperature: 70ºF to 77ºF

If you are seeking a vibrant city vacation, then consider a trip to Toronto, Canada. This walkable city comes alive in the summer, offering an array of activities. Sports fans can soak up the sun at a Toronto Blue Jays game, while beer enthusiasts can explore local breweries like Amsterdam Brewery and Blood Brothers Brewing. For a unique perspective of the city, rent a boat and sail around Lake Ontario, enjoying stunning skyline views.

Outer Banks, North Carolina

Average July temperature: 85ºF to 87ºF

July in the Outer Banks, North Carolina, beckons travelers with its immaculate beaches and endless sunshine. This coastal paradise offers a wide range of activities, from lounging on the beach to adrenaline-pumping water sports like surfing and kayaking. Don’t miss the chance to witness the spectacular Wright Kite Festival, where colorful kites, ranging from 30 to 100 feet, fill the sky. Additionally, you can explore historic lighthouses, indulge in freshly caught seafood, and embark on scenic hikes along one of the many nature trails.

Portland, Oregon

Average July temperature: 79ºF to 84ºF

Portland, Oregon, is easily one of the best places to visit in July. Explore the city’s walkable downtown, which is known for its tax-free shopping and amazing coffee shops. If you plan your trip over the 4th of July, then you can check out the Waterfront Blues Festival, which features over 100 performances on stages along the Willamette River. On the first day of the festival, you can enjoy Oregon’s largest fireworks show. With its lively atmosphere, delicious local cuisine, and comfortable weather, July in Portland promises an unforgettable experience.

Naxos, Greece

Average July temperature: 79ºF to 86ºF

If you’re craving a Greek vacation, then look no further than Naxos. Visitors can dive into the island’s rich history by exploring the winding streets of its main town, where Venetian architecture meets Cycladic whitewashed buildings. If you want to relax on the beach, then check out places like Agios Prokopios and Plaka, which are ideal for swimming and sunbathing. For adventure seekers, hiking through places like the Temple of Apollo offers a glimpse into the island’s past. And, of course, Naxos is an ideal location for foodies, and you’ll find some of the world’s best Mediterranean cuisine on this island.

