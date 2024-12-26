 Skip to main content
SWISS orders five state-of-the-art aircraft

SWISS orders more Airbus A350-900 aircraft

Swiss International Airlines (SWISS) will acquire five Airbus A350-900 aircraft, beginning in 2027. That’s in addition to the five already on order, with deliveries occurring between 2025 and 2031. The aircraft will be equipped with “SWISS Senses” interiors, designed for optimal comfort on long-haul flights.

The Airbus A350-900 is a leading edge long-haul aircraft, combining technology and efficiency. It’s twin-engine design both saves fuel and reduces carbon emissions. Additionally, its advanced engines lower noise emissions more than 50%. The aircraft’s “SWISS Senses” interior will offer the finest in comfort and amenities to all cabin classes, for for an elevated travel experience.

The A350-900 can handle both short-range segments and ultra-long-haul flights, with the ability to fly up to 9,700 nautical miles non-stop. In a standard three-class configuration, it can accommodate 300-350 passengers. Advanced materials like composite (53%) and titanium (14%) make up 70% of the airframe, reducing weight and lessening maintenance.

The initial SWISS Airbus A350-900 will be delivered in the summer of 2025, with a gradual rollout of the remaining nine until 2031. During the next few months, SWISS will decide which routes the A350s will serve. 

SWISS CEO Jens Fehlinger said: “Our new Airbus A350s will make our fleet even more modern. This is a major investment, and a vital one to ensure that we continue to meet our customers’ high expectations. With these advanced twinjets and their innovative cabins, we’re bringing our long-haul aircraft fleet up to a totally new level of modernity, sustainability and inflight comfort for our guests.”

