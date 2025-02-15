 Skip to main content
G.H. Bass, Vilebrequin reinvigorate the navy boat shoe

model holding navy blue boat shoes
Vilebrequin / Vilebrequin

Although the boats are still stationed at the dock, that hasn’t stopped brands from releasing their latest boat shoes. Along with the French swimwear brand, American footwear brand G.H. Bass is getting ready for summer with a new collaborative boat shoe. While owning a boat isn’t required to don these shoes, the boat shoe is a classic casual summer option that allows you to comfortably maintain your sophisticated style. In this new collaboration, the duo has integrated the best of their features for an all-around timeless style you’ll reach for during the entire season. Set to be the hottest shoe for the summer, this boat shoe might be the best option to get a head start on your seasonal footwear. 

G.H. Bass x Vilebrequin Hampton Boater shoe

pair of navy blue boat shoes
VIlebrequin / Vilebrequin

Although the new Hampton Boater shoe is only available in a navy blue hue, this shoe is a versatile pick that’ll elevate your summer wardrobe. Crafted with nubuck leather with Vilebrequin’s signature embossed turtle sprinkled throughout, this hand-sewn shoe is elevated and luxurious. The shoe’s inside is perfectly equipped to withstand land and sea with a full leather lining and shaped arch support. The design includes Vibram rubber soles and 5mm EVA foam insoles, adding cushion and traction for maximum support. Available exclusively via VIlebrequin’s website and selected retail stores, the boat shoe currently retails for $320. With a timeless style, this boat shoe is a classic option for the warmer months that will easily replace your sandals and sneakers. Complete with the premium qualities of both brands, there’s no doubt it’ll be an instant classic once the season hits. 

Shop Now

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
