 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Professional mini golf exists, and it’s exactly as weird as you want it to be

Mini golf isn't just a high school date night idea, it's also one interesting professional sport to watch

Dannielle Beardsley
By

Just like there always seems to be a new event at the Olympics that you hardly believe they put through, there are constantly new professional sports that we have to see to believe is a thing. You’ve probably been miniature golfing since grade school, going on cute dates with your parents, and then on to more competitive outings with your high school friends. Now, you could turn that experience into a professional athletic career. Here’s the deal on professional mini golf.

A mini golf putt shot

A little background

Most people have stepped foot on a putt-putt or mini golf course at least once. Called putt-putt, mini putt, goofy golf, and crazy golf, the game has been around for longer than you think.

Related Videos

The first known course was in Scotland, at the Ladies’ Putting Club of St. Andrews.

In the United States, the first course started in California in 1916, called Thistle Dhu.

If you love those nighttime glow-in-the-dark courses, thank countries like Finland, which created the version due to the amount of darkness they see during the year.

Professional basics

Yes, miniature golf is a professional sport like its buddy golf, and is played in the U.S. and globally.

The U.S.

Categories

In the U.S., there are various age and gender categories.

  • Juniors (12 and younger)
  • Women, Seniors (50+)
  • Super Seniors (65+)

Main tournaments

As in regular golf, there are tournaments the professionals compete in.

  • Master’s
  • U.S. Open
  • Other tournaments

Outside the U.S.

There is an international league as well, called the World Minigolf Sport Federation, or WMF, which has over 40,000 registered players representing a minimum of three dozen countries.

Categories

  • Youth
  • General Class
  • Seniors

Main tournaments

There are a lot of international championship tournaments that are broken down into categories.

Someone about to sink a shot while golfing

Mini golf as a sport

Is professional miniature golf like regular golf? Can athletes switch back and forth? You would think so, but mini golf takes a certain skill set. It might all have clubs and courses, but the mindset of players is different. While golf is more physically demanding, mini golf needs a fit mind to pull off those shorter putts.

When you watch, mini golf is more in line with playing pool than playing regular golf. Tricks are key, and mini golf is more fun (we think) to watch than golf.

@jsminigolf

Pro Minigolf Competition 😳 #european #championships #minigolf #foryou #sports #funnysports #viral #minigolfing #precision #holeinone #competition

♬ Jump (Originally Performed by Van Halen) [Instrumental] – Backing Track Central

OK, it looks like a bunch of kids were let loose in a sports complex and told to go crazy. But if you watch the shots, they are amazing. Those definitely took a lot of practice – and probably some mathematics – to get the trick right. The focus to sink those shots while what looks like hundreds of people are doing the same thing at the same time is also remarkable.

So, while mini golf isn’t an Olympic sport — yet — it is assuredly a professional sport. Find a professional mini golf competition near you and check one out to see what it looks like in person.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Have you stopped caring about work? You’re not the only one, study reveals
If you think you're the only one who is over your job, one study says you're in the majority
workplaces can be toxic to our health stressed man at work

Burn out. Silent quitting. Just over it. For the past couple of years, employees have had enough. When we all became remote workers in 2020, companies did their best to ensure morale was up and employees were happy.

But employers haven't kept things going, and in 2021, and again in 2022, employees reported feeling left out in the cold. If you've found yourself not really giving a hoot about your job, you're not the only one. We'll break down why you don't care about your workplace anymore, with a little help from a study by Gallup.

Read more
Forget roses and chocolate: The best Valentine’s Day gift is one you do together
Give your partner an experience-based gift this Valentine's Day to build memories together you'll never forget
Couple riding bikes together at sunset

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, so it’s time to start thinking about how you’re going to celebrate with that special someone in your life. You can always go with a classic gift — flowers, chocolate, or a fancy dinner. Whether you’re hoping to mix it up this year or you just want to make your first Valentine’s Day special, you may be looking for the most show-stopping Valentine’s Day gifts. Why not try out an experienced-based gift this year? 

Chocolate hearts come and go, but memories last forever. When you give your partner an experience, it creates a chance to connect and truly appreciate the holiday together. Need some inspiration? Here are Valentine’s Day gift ideas based on experiences to give your loved one. 
Daytime activities

Read more
Boarding for Breast Cancer wants everyone to ‘love their peaks’
Boarding for Breast Cancer combines a good cause with a good time
boarding for breast cancer lyp web btbounds dewtour rideday feb2020 walsh 71

Boarding for Breast Cancer's Love Your Peaks campaign is back for a second winter, visiting various ski resorts around the U.S. to promote breast cancer awareness. Their messages center around a healthy, active lifestyle, a supportive community, and a need for more education on early detection as the best means of breast cancer prevention. This campaign is designed to raise money and awareness and get you out for a great day on the mountain.

Love Your Peaks is a hybrid campaign, and while there are in-resort opportunities to ride and raise money, those who live further afield can participate virtually. Simply register as an individual or a team, get your best fundraising heads together, and head out on the mountain wearing your pinkest getup possible and have a great day snowboarding. Don't forget to tag @b4bc and #loveyourpeaks on social media for your chance to win weekly prizes.

Read more