Dana White created a new sport called Power Slap. But is it safe? The experts have thoughts.

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you think we’ve run out of things to make into a sport, you are mistaken. The newest thing to be turned into an athletic event is slapping. Yes, slapping. Open-handed, un-defended slaps. If you haven’t heard of it, we’ll take you on a quick tour of Power Slap League, then go over if this new sport is as dangerous as it sounds.

What is Power Slap?

Rules

Person getting slapped has hands behind their back

Opponent gets 30 seconds to slap

Can’t slap below the chin or above the eye

Hand must be open and full contact, no leading with palm

Slapped person can’t flinch, duck, shrug, or dip their face

Slapped person gets 30 seconds to recover and be ready to slap back

Competitors go three rounds and get scored

Judges declare winner at the end

Given the green light from the Nevada State Athletic Division and created by UFC President Dana White, Power Slap League aired as a reality show on TBS. No stranger to controversy, White has a message for those criticizing the violence of the new sport. He stated that if you don’t like it, “don’t watch it! Nobody’s asking you to watch this. Oh, you’re disgusted by it? Watch The Voice.” Well, okay then.

What the medical experts think

According to experts, Power Slap’s violence is concerning. Neurologists have condemned it, as repeated blows to the head lead to all manner of injuries.

Dr. Rosmy Barrios, MD, a medical advisor for the Health Reporter had a few things to say about slap fighting. She states that “the face and head are particularly sensitive areas, and slapping it can result in injuries like cuts, bruises, broken bones, and even traumatic brain injury.”

While that doesn’t sound good, Dr. Barrios went on to say, “It can even lead to hearing damage and vision loss or blindness. Additionally, slap fighting can affect mental health: depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.”

Athletes don’t like it

Boxers Billy Dib and Ryan Garcia each called the sport “a horrible idea, and it needs to be stopped,” and “this is not sport; this is stupidity.”

Journalists, boxing reporters, and other sports reports have all voiced their opinion – that this so-called sport needs to go. With the ratings dropping over the last few weeks, it could be America is over the initial shock of Power Slap.

If you want to keep up with the drama, the tweets are great. Between the delay of the initial episode due to Dana White being caught on video slapping his wife and the backlash from medical experts and pretty much everyone in the sports world, we’ll see how long Power Slap continues.

Editors' Recommendations