 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Everyone is dunking on MLB’s Oakland Athletics about a gift they gave player Miguel Cabrera – here’s why

Miguel Cabrera's gift from the Oakland A's was both cheap and stunningly insensitive

Joe Allen
By
Miguel Cabrera holding the wine alongside the manager of the Oakland A's.
@athletics / Instagram

Few players in the history of Major League Baseball (MLB) have had more storied and impressive careers than Miguel Cabrera. Cabrera is in an elite club, and now that he’s coming to the end of what will be the final season of his career, teams are offering him gifts on his last tour through their ballparks.

These gifts are typically nice tokens of how much Cabrera has meant to the league over his time playing the sport, but more than a few eyebrows were raised when it came time for the Oakland Athletics to present their gift to the Tigers legend. The A’s decided to gift Cabrera with a bottle of wine, and when eagle-eyed fans looked the bottle up, they realized that it only cost $90.

Recommended Videos

The A’s are a famously budget-conscious team, and while taxes may have brought the total up to $100, it’s not like they were really willing to spend big money when it came time to honor one of baseball’s greats. The frugality of the gift was one major problem, but as it turns out, it was far from the only issue with this particular gift.

Related

Cabrera is a recovering alcoholic

It would be one thing if the gift was just cheap, but as it turns out, it was also incredibly tone-deaf. Cabrera has been open about his struggles with alcoholism in the past, and in 2010, he spent three months in outpatient treatment for alcoholism. So this gift wasn’t just a cheap way to send off a great, it was also something that Cabrera has worked hard for more than a decade to stay away from.

Naturally, people discovered that the A’s had given him a cheap gift and that the gift was a particularly bad fit for Cabrera, and they were merciless, and justifiably so.

“That’s probably the yearly salary they’ll offer Ohtani this off-season,” one person wrote under an Instagram post about the story. The A’s are famously unwilling to pay for major talent, and it has ensured that they are unable to compete with the best teams in the league.

“But it was signed by the whole A’s teams so that’s gotta bump the value of the bottle to $68.72,” another person added.

“A’s Front Office: We still got wine from the 2020 playoffs, right? Give him one of those. Not one of the nice ones though,” a third person joked.

Clearly, baseball fans don’t think much of the A’s in general and weren’t necessarily all that shocked that they decided to give Cabrera such a cheap and thoughtless gift. As some were quick to point out, though, it’s not like Cabrera is hurting for money or looking for lavish gifts. He’s earned more than enough to sustain him over the course of his career, and all the gifts he’s getting as part of this farewell tour are really just icing on the cake.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
Is ‘Family Guy’ on Disney Plus in 2023?
Get the scoop on streaming 'Family Guy'
The Disney Plus sign-up menu is displayed

Whether you can watch Family Guy online via Disney Plus depends on what part of the world you call home. Simply put, Family Guy is available on Disney Plus in some areas, but not all. Why? Well, not all streaming services possess the rights to the popular animated comedy, but that's all changing as we speak.

In short, Family Guy is only available on Disney Plus if you live in one of the countries where Star is included in your Disney Plus subscription. That means countries like the U.K., Australia, and Canada have Family Guy on Disney Plus, but the U.S. misses out.

Read more
The 10 best Timothee Chalamet movies ever, ranked
He's definitely been in some incredible films
Timothee Chalamet in Call Me By Your Name.

 

During a time when Hollywood has tried to grasp onto older stars like Brad Pitt or Tom Cruise, other young men from a new generation have attempted to carve out their path to stardom and take the movie world by storm. In this regard, not many male actors working today have experienced the success of Timothée Chalamet. With a boyish grin and a sculpted jawline, Chalamet's raw charisma allows him to play characters in a variety of genres, from wounded teenagers in LGBTQ+ dramas to heroic protagonists in sci-fi flicks. Still under 30 years old, Chalamet's career is just getting started, but he already has a grand portfolio of award-winning performances. These are the 10 best Timothée Chalamet movies ever, ranked.

Read more
Ranked: The 11 best Tom Hanks movies ever
From a toy cowboy to Mr. Rogers, Tom Hanks has played it all. Here are our favorite performances
Tom Hanks in The Post

When it comes to beloved actors in Hollywood, there are several names that come to mind. Al Pacino and Robert De Niro are legends of dramatic film. Jim Carrey is a comedy icon like no other. Still, when you take into account both funny and serious work, Tom Hanks is probably America's most relatable actor. Appearing in nearly 100 films since the 1980s, Hanks has lent his talents to directors like Stephen Spielberg and Ron Howard, earning himself multiple Academy Awards along the way.

It's always a good time to appreciate the greatness of Tom Hanks. We'll go over the 10 best performances of his career, a list that is both diverse and focused. Any cinema fan is sure to find something they can enjoy when they take a look at a list of the best Tom Hanks movies, and they can look forward to more as he continues to pursue new and interesting projects today in his mid-60s.

Read more