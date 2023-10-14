 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

MLB playoffs: Texas Rangers swept the Baltimore Orioles, and they have ’90s band Creed to thank – here’s why

They swept the O's to go... higher... in the playoffs

Dannielle Beardsley
By
The Texas Rangers MLB field.
Daniel Lee / Unsplash

In the 2023 MLB playoffs, the Texas Rangers swept the Baltimore Orioles in the American League divisional series. The Rangers have advanced to the AL championship series, where they will face the Houston Asterisks. The Rangers’ secret weapon? Creed.

Yes, Creed, the ’90s band that, in the pantheon of music history, will be remembered as the beta version of Nickelback and booed as a straight rip-off of Pearl Jam. While Creed may have peaked almost 25 years ago, the band and their hit Higher is having a moment, thanks to the Rangers.

Things could always get weirder, so this isn’t so bad

Just believe it, Creed is the unofficial mascot of the team. The Rangers started out singing Creed songs on the bus like a high school team on the road to an away game, then graduated the band to their warmup routine. The players have gone so far as to come up with special handshakes to go along with the songs. Where are the videos of those? Maybe the fans could grab some footage at the next game for everyone. We want to learn the moves.

Recommended Videos

We all get to that place in different ways — no judgment — but we can’t give all of their success to the power of 2000s butt rock music. Bringing on shortstop Corey Seager from the Dodgers and pitcher Max Scherzer plucked from the Mets didn’t hurt things. Seager has bragging rights as the MVP in both the World Series and the National League Championship Series in 2020, with Scherzer’s postseason pitching stats posting impressive numbers as well. Creed’s old-school jams might be keeping the mental game sharp for the team, but the talent speaks for itself.

The need for Creed

Whatever works, and seeing as how the Rangers haven’t seen the ALCS since 2011 or the playoffs since 2016, leave their ways alone. Not everyone cranks Started from the Bottom to get in the zone. The Rangers have gone undefeated in the postseason, and if they make it to the World Series, you know Creed will have to make a performance. Target already carries ’90s Gadzooks fashion, so we’ll be ready. If NSYNC can throw us into a frenzy, why not Creed? Just bring it all back and give us something to look forward to.

In the game on Tuesday, the club asked the fans to sing along to Higher, even throwing up the lyrics on the screen so everyone could pretend they didn’t secretly rock out to Creed and already knew the song word for word. The band even heard about the love and tweeted a good luck shoutout to the team on Monday, making #NeedForCreed a thing. It all worked, and the Rangers won.

Nickelback versus Creed, settled

Putting your arms wide open for unconventional music doesn’t always help turn things around. The Angels found that out in 2022, when the coach wanted to end an embarrassing losing streak. Thinking to liven things up, he gave each player their own cool walk-up song. The problem was that it was all Nickelback songs, and the Angels went on to lose 14 games in a row to take home the title of the 50th-longest losing streak in MLB history. So, maybe Creed is better than Nickelback. There’s that feud sorted.

Dust off those old Human Clay CDs and be ready to sing with the Rangers as they continue their playoff journey. Since they’ve already leaned into Higher, maybe we’ll get to belt out bangers like My Sacrifice or Arms Wide Open next.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dannielle Beardsley
Dannielle Beardsley
Contributor
Dannielle has written for various websites, online magazines, and blogs. She loves everything celebrity and her favorite…
The 10 best Gary Oldman movies, ranked
He's more than just the Sirius Black actor
Gary Oldman speaking

Gary Oldman's willingness to take on franchise roles and artistic storytelling has allowed him to create a career unlike almost anyone else in the business. Virtually every movie fan has seen Oldman in something they love. To kids of the 2000s, he's the Sirius Black actor. To history buffs, his portrayal of Winston Churchill might come to mind first. Whatever type of Gary Oldman movie you enjoy the most, we'll make sure it's covered on our list. Here are the 10 best Gary Oldman movies, ranked.

10. The Book of Eli (2010)

Read more
This Prime Day deal gets you an Apple Watch for under $200
An Apple Watch SE being worn on someone's wrist with the apps displayed on its screen.

If you've always wanted to buy an Apple Watch but you're hoping to get one with a discount, then you shouldn't miss the return of Amazon's Prime Day deals for Prime Big Deal Days 2023. Among the available offers are the 40mm, GPS model of the second-generation Apple Watch SE for just $199, following a $50 discount on its original price of $249. You're going to have to hurry if you want to pocket the savings though, because we don't expect stocks to last until the end of the sale.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE (2022)
The Apple Watch series are among the best fitness watches for men, and that doesn't change with the second-generation Apple Watch SE despite being the more affordable version of Apple's wearable devices. It still offers comprehensive fitness tracking features that will give you valuable insights into your health, and there are also safety features such as Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and Emergency SOS that will alert the authorities and your loved ones if you find yourself in an accident. The smartwatch is also swimproof with a water resistance of 50 meters, so you can take it into the water, and it's also become a must-have for hiking after recent updates.

Read more
Amazon’s Prime Day sale gets you this Android tablet for $40
amazon fire 7 tablet deal october 2023 2022 large

If you like to read while you travel but don't necessarily want to buy a Kindle, the Amazon Fire 7 is a great option, especially with the big Prime Day deal that's brought its price down to $40 from $60. Not only that, but you essentially get a fully-fledged tablet, so you can watch shows or check your social media while not worrying about breaking or damaging a high-end tablet.

Why you should buy this Amazon Fire 7 tablet
While Amazon Fire 7 comes with FireOS as an operating system, it's essentially a reskinned version of Android, so you're getting the Android experience with an Amazon flavor to it. That means that you get quick access to Amazon's ecosystem, such as Alexa, and it is great if you're already familiar with it. That doesn't mean you don't get access to a full suite of apps, and even though you can't access Google Play on this Fire 7 Tablet, you still get all the main apps you expect, from Instagram to Zoom. So, unless you have a very specific app need, you should be absolutely fine!

Read more