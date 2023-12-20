 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Apple’s new journaling app is here, and it’s great, but we have one major problem with it

Apple's new journaling app finally arrives

Tabitha Britt
By
apple journal app against blue background
Apple

Apple’s new journaling app, Journal, promises Apple users an easier way to record and organize their thoughts, experiences, and memories. There’s just one thing we can’t wrap our head around — it’s only available for iPhone users, meaning you can’t get it on a Mac.

While being able to jot down your thoughts on the go is convenient, limiting Journal to iPhones isn’t merely an accessibility issue. For many, journaling is a way to escape the distractions of their devices and engage in reflective, mindful writing. With a phone in hand, notifications are hard to ignore, and tapping out entries on a tiny screen feels like a chore compared to the flow of pen on paper or the rhythm of keys.

Recommended Videos

Despite this limitation, Journal does offer some cool features. Keep reading to see how this new app stacks up against other popular journaling apps.

Journal app by Apple
Apple

What features set Journal apart from the competition?

Journal makes logging everyday activities and thoughts simple, with the option to add little details like photos, videos, locations, and audio recordings. You also have the option to add time-relevant content like news articles, podcast episodes, or music tracks to make for more interactive and multimedia-rich (this gives it a cool, time capsule-like vibe) journal entries. And if you need a reminder to journal, you can schedule notifications to pop up regularly.

Related

Personalized suggestions and writing prompts

Another innovative (intrusive?) feature is its personalized suggestions for writing prompts. It’ll ping new places you’ve visited, photos you’ve taken, or songs you’ve played and ask if you’d like to write about that experience. This can help you get those creative juices flowing and prompt you to reflect on moments you might have otherwise overlooked.

It could also stab you in the foot if you have emotionally charged photos or content on your phone that you’d rather not revisit. However, according to the press release, users can control what appears in the suggestions or opt out of the feature altogether.

“We have integrated the Journaling Suggestions API into the Day One app to give our users an even richer experience that puts privacy at the forefront, and we can’t wait for them to try it,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing.

Private entries and end-to-end encryption

The coolest feature of Journal might be its privacy settings. When your phone is locked with a passcode, your entries are encrypted. You can also set a second authentication factor to access your journal.

Journal app entry
Apple

Our verdict?

Give Journal a shot, especially if you’re looking for a free way to manage stress and embrace mindfulness through journaling.

Even though we’re not entirely stoked about the idea of journaling on a phone, there’s no denying Journal has some pretty cool features. It’s also free to download and use, which is always a win in our book (and a good alternative to expensive subscription apps like Day One or Journey).

To add the Journal app to your phone, you’ll need to update your device to iOS 17.2 (it can’t be installed on Apple devices running on older operating systems). You can check your iOS version by going to settings > general > software update.

The Journal app should appear on your home screen after updating. If you don’t see it, search for it in your phone’s library. Once you’ve found it, set up your permissions and let the journaling begin.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tabitha Britt
Tabitha Britt
Freelance Writer
Tabitha Britt is a freelance writer, editor, SEO & content strategist.
Costco has a secret online store, Costco Next, that any member can access – here’s how
It's just like Costco, only premium - and there are no hot dogs
Ft. Wayne - Circa August 2017: Costco Wholesale Location. Costco Wholesale is a Multi-Billion Dollar Global Retailer X

 

Whether you have a bunch of kids and need that Costco membership for the snacks or are entering your middle-age era and have started shopping for your jeans there, Costco membership holders are die-hard people. There are whole Reddit pages dedicated to how to best shop at the store and plenty of TikToks showing how to maximize Costco hauls. Plus, where else do you get a hot dog and a drink for $1.50 these days? But we all know that staying home and ordering online from your favorite store is where it's at, so get ready to be blown away by how to access Costco Next, Costco's best-hidden feature.

Read more
The CDC just released its list of top superfoods, and we bet you’re not eating most of them
Admit it: you don't even think about buying most of these foods
Fresh Watercress bundle

Navigating the modern maze of "healthier" options can feel like navigating a jungle while blindfolded. But here's the beacon of clarity you've been waiting for. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the science-driven heavyweight of health knowledge, has just unleashed its latest weapon in the battle for better nutrition – a list of superfoods providing valuable insight into the quest to determine which foods are healthiest.

We all know the drill – fruits and veggies are good for you, but which ones are the real superheroes? The CDC has crunched the numbers, dialed in on nutrient density, and separated the contenders from the pretenders. It's time to leave the confusion behind and dive deep into the world of superfoods that are more than talk; they're packed with health benefits.

Read more
Is honey a superfood? Here are 11 reasons we think so
Have you heard the buzz? This sticky sweetness is not only delicious, but incredibly good for you, too!
Honey

Whether you love to stir a teaspoon of sweet honey into your favorite herbal tea to enjoy a light, soothing treat before bedtime, or you like a dash of this naturally sweet nectar in your oatmeal, honey is a delicious natural sweetener with many applications. Moreover, while excessive sugar consumption is associated with weight gain, obesity, inflammatory diseases, type 2 diabetes, and even acne and other skin conditions, there are potential health benefits from consuming raw honey in moderation. In fact, raw honey has been used in traditional medicine for years for a variety of health and medical purposes.
Unlike most of the honey found on grocery store shelves, which is pasteurized by treating it with heat, raw honey is unpasteurized and retains potent natural compounds that provide health benefits. As with any high-sugar food, consuming too much honey can lead to weight gain, but incorporating a serving or two of raw honey into your daily diet can provide health benefits while satisfying your sweet tooth. Keep reading for a list of the benefits of honey.

Health benefits of honey
Raw honey is essentially straight from the hive. It is unprocessed, unpasteurized, and retains all its antioxidants. Unlike pasteurized honey, which is clear, silky, and preserved to last on the shelf, raw honey is cloudy and should be refrigerated. Note that honey should not be given to any child under the age of 1 year old, due to the risk of botulism.

Read more