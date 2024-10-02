You don't have to lift the heavier weights and ramp your heart rate up to the max to see muscle-building results

Low-intensity strength training is at breakout on Google, with searches up by over 5000%. Many experts believe it’s one of the best workouts to try. In our fast-paced world, high-intensity workouts like HIIT have become all the rage, but it’s clear that plenty of people are still interested in trying and seeing the benefits of different types of exercise, too. A workout doesn’t have to be high-intensity for you to see results. You’ll still build muscle and enhance your athletic performance by performing low-intensity strength training. While HIIT and similar exercise types can provide health advantages, you don’t always have to bring your heart rate up as high as possible, hit the peak of exhaustion, lift the heavier weights, or get in and out of the gym in record time. Here’s why the internet is raving about low-intensity strength training.

What is low-intensity strength training?

Low-intensity strength training is the term for exercise that enhances strength and endurance without spiking your heart rate. The American College of Sports Medicine reports that low-intensity training involves using 57-63% of your maximum heart rate for about 30 minutes or longer. At this point you’ll achieve the ‘low-intensity steady state’ or LISS as it’s referred to in sports medicine.

You’ll still use resistance, such as resistance bands, dumbbells, or kettlebells, but with less weight and less strenuous types of repetitive strength training movements, such as weighted lunges or Pilates moves. Low-intensity refers to the steady state where your heart rate is raised, but not to the peak, and it remains level throughout the exercise. For some exercise enthusiasts, it involves using around 65% of your one rep max, which is the maximum amount of weight you can lift). You’ll focus on lighter weights and higher reps or slower and controlled movements that don’t challenge you close to your limit.

The benefits behind the buzz

There’s a buzz about low-intensity strength training because it provides plenty of benefits, such as:

Increase your aerobic capacity and the ability of your body to use oxygen

Improve blood flow, balance, and mobility.

Enhance strength, endurance, and athletic performance.

Provide necessary recovery for your muscles in between your harder efforts and more intense workouts.

Release feel-good endorphins.

Increase your body’s ability to endure weight by working with a lighter weight for more reps.

Increase muscle activation.

Impressive research shows that low-intensity workouts significantly increase muscle mass and strength.

How to incorporate low-intensity strength training into your workout schedule

Of course, higher-intensity workouts like HIIT are an excellent choice for building muscle and power, but you’ll need to balance your higher-intensity days with a more relaxed pace to build foundational strength. Lower-intensity workouts are ideal for those recovering from an injury or trying to build strength without raising your heart rate too high or lifting especially heavy weights. If you’re looking to bulk up those muscles, you’ll need to incorporate some type of strength training at least two or three times a week.