Apple’s new sports app will now tell you where to watch nationally broadcast games

The modern sports landscape can make trying to watch your preferred team a nightmare. You might not know what channel a game is airing on, and if you don’t have cable, you have to navigate a jungle of different streaming services in order to figure out whether the game you’re looking for is accessible at all.

Apple’s latest update to its Sports App comes with one major improvement, allowing you to see where a game is being broadcasted or streamed if its airing nationally in the U.S. The latest update also includes changes designed to make the app more navigable, according to the official release.

Apparently, all you need to do is “swipe left or right to browse all of the leagues and teams you follow.” When you scroll to a specific game, you’ll see each team as well as their record, as well as a line that tells you where the game is airing, including every available option if there are multiple.

Apple’s Sports app first launched in February of 2024, and was designed to give iOS users a one-stop shop for keeping tabs on their teams across leagues like the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. The company added a live scoring feature in August of 2024 for NFL and college football games, and it more recently incorporated summary videos that highlight key plays from a variety of games.

This sports app space is a crowded one, though, with ESPN and others offering similar products. If you’re an Apple diehard, though, it seems like the company is investing in making this product a good one.