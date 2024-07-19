Explore Vermont on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail

Vermont’s 93-mile-long Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, which had its opening delayed by historic flooding last summer, is now ready to welcome recreational enthusiasts. Hikers, bikers, and horseback riders can venture out any time of year, while in the winter, skiers, snowshoers, and snowmobilers can join in the fun.

The trail lets people get up close to Vermont’s rustic, charming landscape, winding through 18 towns and sites like the Fisher Historic Bridge and historic railroad stations. Here’s what you need to know.

Lamoille Rail Trail: A historic route everyone can experience

The Lamoille Rail Trail runs along a railroad corridor dating back to 1869. From then through 1877, construction occurred on this stretch of the Portland and Ogdensburg Railroad – Vermont Division and was called “The Bridge Road” due to six covered bridges along its path. Now, with its 10-ft wide crushed gravel surface open to any non-motorized use (and snowmobiles), everyone can experience Vermont’s pure New England surroundings.

Beginning in Swanton, near Lake Champlain, the trail passes through 18 towns before ending near the Connecticut River border with New Hampshire. Vermont’s countryside is like nothing else, with old, untouched towns and pure mountain air — seeing it all via the rail trail seems to make it even better, according to user feedback.

Marianne Borowski, founder of the Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail, told the AP, “I have ridden rail trails in 48 of the 50 states. And this is right up in the top with some of the most amazing ones.”

“It drips with New England charm,” she commented. “It’s just so Vermont; it’s so beautiful. It’s got forests and fields and farms and rivers and streams and wetlands and, you know, rail cuts and cows — I mean, it’s just got everything.”