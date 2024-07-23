I spent a month running the Green Mountains in Arc’teryx Sylan shoes — what I thought

On a recent drive through Stowe, Vermont, a Porsche Taycan passed in the opposite direction. Its low, wide body was reminiscent of a shark prowling the ocean. Narrow LED headlights gave it a focused, aggressive persona. Under the sheetmetal, an innovative 2-speed transmission and high-performance electric powertrain gave it performance on par with world-beating supercars. Inside, the interior was simple yet high-tech, with digital readouts, top-shelf materials, and peerless craftsmanship.

When I observe a modern-day Porsche, it’s evident that designers and engineers considered every element, from the bodywork, to the braking system, to the styling. The body panels are perfect. The powertrain is a honed marvel, ready to be pushed to the limit. There’s also the sleek, cat-like stance.

Recommended Videos

When I unboxed the Arc’teryx Sylan running shoes, I noticed some of the same qualities. I’d never seen shoes so well-made, with every seam blending into the next and no errant adhesives between the midsole and upper. The outsole was like a high-performance tire, with its 6mm lugs having an oily, sticky appearance. The shark/black colorway enhanced the design, giving the shoes a deep, elegant appearance. But how would they perform?

To find out, I spent more than a month running through Vermont’s Green Mountains. I took the shoes on true “mountain” runs with steep climbs and technical terrain, exploring their limits and making note of any shortcomings. Here’s what I found.

The Arc’Terx Sylan: What you need to know

Arc’teryx began as “Rock Solid” in 1989, producing innovative climbing gear in the Coast Mountains of B.C., Canada. In 1991, the company changed its name, in reference to the Archaeopteryx transitional fossil, which shows the evolution of early dinosaurs to modern dinosaurs (birds). The fossil serves as the company logo, demonstrating the brand’s constant evolution and drive to improve. Today, the company is a market leader in outerwear and climbing gear and now aims to do so with footwear. The Sylan is the result.

Arcteryx shoes debuted in 2015, a collaboration with corporate sibling, Salomon. While that was a smart move — given the French brand’s long expertise in the field — recently, the Canadian brand brought things in-house. Spring 2024 marks the debut of the first independently-designed Arcteryx running shoes.

Ovidio Garcia, Arc’teryx VP, Footwear, described the brand’s approach, saying, “Over the last two years, we have tightened our focus on the mountain athlete, and the terrain they move on and through, looking at why we exist; and we’ve put resources against it, with a dedicated team of footwear experts, and a footwear design studio in Portland. We start with the mountain athlete, the purpose behind our product and what we’re creating.”

He continued, “We listen, learn and work with our athletes and peers to build through our unique design process to solve real problems with those insights in mind. Our goal is to become a pinnacle footwear brand, to be known for our footwear the same way we are for our hardshells—and our spring 2024 launch is a milestone in this journey.”

The Sylan is a speed-focused design, with a rockered Vibram Megagrip outsole, rugged yet flexible Matryx upper, and InFuse midsole. Heel/toe stack heights are 28.6mm and 22.6mm, for a 6mm drop. Weight is about 10 oz per shoe.

As I scanned every inch of the shoe — the upper, the outsole, the craftsmanship — I could see every detail, every material was considered, tested, and critiqued, over and over. There was a honed refinement everywhere, along with stunning looks. I couldn’t wait to get them on the trail.

How I tested the Arc’Teryx Sylan running shoes

Arc-teryx describes the Sylan as a “performance mountain-running shoe,” so I wanted to test it in challenging, vertical-focused scenarios. To do that, I spent a month running through Vermont’s Green Mountains, focusing on Mount Mansfield, their highest point. I ran over 50 miles and climbed more than 13,000 vertical feet.

I covered varied terrain, from Mansfield’s technical climbs to its above-treeline terrain, where the alpine tundra made me focus on foot placement and flow. I tested for grip, stability, comfort, cushion, and speed. I hiked, I ran, I sprinted. Here’s how the shoes performed.

Pros and Cons of the Arc’teryx Sylan

The Sylan has many pros and some cons, but more than anything, it’s a unique shoe that sets itself apart from the competition. Here are the highlights.

Pros

Vibram Megagrip Outsole

Comfortable fit

Damp, resilient cushion

Sleek appearance

Propulsive rocker

Knit collar

Lacing system

Likes to go fast

Durable, flexible upper

Cons

Stability

Price

Per an Arc’teryx rep’s recommendation, I went with a half-size down from my normal 11.5. The 11 fit just right, with a wide toebox that offered additional toe-splay on longer outings.

The Sylan, visually, is a conversation piece. It’s as much exotic sports car as running shoe, with lines and materials that inspire. From the Matryx upper and its durable overlays, to the outsole that’s reminiscent of an off-road tire, the Sylan’s as fun to look at as it is to run in.

For me, the shoe’s highlight was its Vibram Megagrip outsole. I’ve owned many trail running shoes over the years, some with excellent traction. But I’ve never experienced grip like this. You know when two Lego pieces snap together? That’s what it feels like when the Sylan locks into the trail. Further, the rubber compound just sticks, and I could descend wet boulders or climb steep outcroppings, knowing the shoe would grab.

The outsole uses Vibram’s Litebase construction, which is 50% thinner and 30% lighter than conventional units. The lessened mass gave the shoe a quick feel on faster efforts.

The rockered outsole provided two benefits: propulsion and efficiency. While running in a non-rockered shoe is like jumping rope — with an absorption, muscle contraction, then spring off — the Sylan is more like riding a bike, where each pedal stroke leads into the next. When landing, the tuned rocker put me in the meat of my push-off, encouraging quicker paces and saving energy. On longer runs, when fatigue set in, the shoe kept me going, stride after stride.

The shoe’s InFuse cushioning — made of EVA and polyolefin — is a nice balance between soft and firm, with a damp, absorbing quality. On downhills, I could let my full weight fall into the midsole, with an exercise mat-like absorption greeting my foot. At toe-off, there was a slight bounce, letting me float into the next stride.

Instead of a tongue, the Sylan uses a knit collar. The material felt like neoprene and enveloped and hugged my foot. It was like wearing wetsuit or running tights — smooth and snug. The collar also blocked debris, serving as a sort of mini-gaiter when encountering sand or mud.

Lastly, a lace garage let me tighten up and store the laces under a small hood. Every time, the laces held their tension at lace up, then neatly packed away under the garage. Not only did it look cool, but it was one less thing to worry about on the run.

On technical downhills — narrow trails strewn with roots and rocks — the Sylan could’ve used more stability. Though the knit collar is a cool element and feels great, its softness conformed and moved with my ankle instead of holding it in place. Further, the pliable upper material didn’t offer the lockdown I prefer from the midfoot rearward, and I had to focus on foot placement over uneven terrain.

Some might balk at the Sylan’s $200 price. That puts it well clear of rivals like the Salomon Genesis ($150) or the Saucony Endorphin Rift ($170).

Should you buy the Arc’teryx Sylan?

Sure, the Sylan carries a premium price. But it’s a premium running shoe. When you unbox it, you’ll understand. On the box are the words “Design/Craftsmanship/Performance”. Does the shoe live up to that? Yes.

Each time I ran in the Sylan, I looked forward to the knit collar enveloping my foot, the rocker rolling me forward, and the Vibram Megagrip outsole’s reassuring traction. No matter where I ran, I trusted the shoe. That included some harrowing scenarios, like climbing steep outcroppings on The Chin of Mount Mansfield or trudging through mud up after days of rain.

The upper was like a tortoiseshell, standing up to mile after mile of rocks, roots, and moisture and looking ready for more. If the midsole holds up, I could see the Sylan lasting 500 miles or longer.

But perhaps most important, the Sylan is fun. Rolling and popping through strides, and feeling the outsole lock in, made trail running like driving a rally car, where I could push the envelope in the quest for speed. On open, flat stretches, the shoe encouraged me to step on the gas, rev to the redline, and test my limits.

The shoe lacked stability at times, so if you spend all your time on technical trails, you may want something with a padded heel collar and a more structured upper. It comes down to whether you value support over speed and control over flow.

The Arc’teryx Sylan shoes are a study in design and a performer on the trails. With detailing and materials beyond its peers, the Sylan is an exciting option for the runner in search of premium gear. Though it carries a higher price, it’s worth it, with looks, durability, and performance that’ll make you look forward to the next run. So grab a pair, lace up, and get ready for a high-performance ride.